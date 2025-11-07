S&P 500
6,721.00
-0.39%
Dow Jones
46,981.80
-0.09%
Nasdaq 100
25,008.60
-0.86%
Russell 2000
2,430.81
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,742.80
+0.23%
Nikkei 225
50,403.20
+0.08%
Stock Market Live November 7: S&P 500 (SPY) Heading for a Losing Week

Investing

7 Reasons Opendoor Technologies Is Down 17% This Morning

By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
7 Reasons Opendoor Technologies Is Down 17% This Morning

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported earnings after the market closed yesterday and beat on revenue but missed on profit, cut near-term expectations, and told investors the real turnaround is a 2026 story. The market is repricing that path today.

Quick stats investors care about

  • Revenue: $915M, up vs. the $882.3M consensus, but down 33.5% YoY
  • Adjusted EPS: –$0.12 vs. –$0.07 expected
  • Gross margin: 7.2%, down from 11.5% a year ago
  • Net loss: $90M, wider than last year’s $78M
  • Cash: $962M, up 16% YoY
  • Q4 outlook: revenue expected down ~35% sequentially on low inventory

The 7 reasons the stock is sinking

1) EPS miss and losses widening
Adjusted EPS of –$0.12 missed by five cents and the net loss expanded to $90M. That is a clear step the wrong way for profitability even with the revenue beat.

2) Shrinking top line
Revenue fell 33.5% year over year. Management framed the quarter as clearing legacy inventory rather than growth. Shrink now, maybe grow later is rarely rewarded in the short term.

3) Margin pressure
Gross margin compressed to 7.2% from 11.5% last year and contribution margin slid as older, lower-quality inventory moved out. Management said Q4 contribution margin will be below Q3 before improving as the mix resets.

4) Tough near-term guide
Q4 revenue is expected to fall about 35% quarter over quarter due to thin inventory after a slow buying period. Investors heard “lighter volumes and pressure now” before any rebound.

5) “2026” profitability timeline
New CEO Kaz Nejatian is “refounding Opendoor as a software and AI company” and targeting adjusted net income breakeven by year-end 2026 on a forward 12-month basis. That pushes the payoff out multiple quarters, which compresses near-term multiples.

6) Dilution and capital moves
To fix a balance-sheet “ticking clock,” Opendoor raised nearly $200M via its ATM in September and refinanced a large chunk of its 2030 converts with equity. The board also declared a warrant dividend (Series K/A/Z). Cleaning up risk is good, but added share overhangs and complexity often hit the stock first.

7) Strategy pivot means execution risk
Opendoor is tightening spreads, accelerating turns, and leaning into AI, inspections, and a D2C funnel. That is a different operating model than the old “buy big at wide spreads.” Pivots can work, but they usually bring choppy results while processes, pricing, and resale velocity get re-tooled.

 

The image featured for this article is © 247 Wall Street

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Live: Complete Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 6, 2025

Live: Complete Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q3 Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Opendoor Technologies Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Bruker Shares Rise After Q3 Earnings Beat, but Guidance Is Cautious
Joel South | Nov 3, 2025

Bruker Shares Rise After Q3 Earnings Beat, but Guidance Is Cautious

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) delivered a sharp earnings beat this morning, lifting shares nearly 7% despite underlying headwinds that reveal…
Biomarin Up After Q3 Earnings: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 27, 2025

Biomarin Up After Q3 Earnings: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) missed both revenue and earnings estimates in the third quarter, and yet, shares are up 1% in…
Cipher Mining Surges on Amazon AI Lease Announcement
Joel South | Nov 3, 2025

Cipher Mining Surges on Amazon AI Lease Announcement

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) reported Q3 2025 results before the open on Monday, and the headline numbers told two conflicting…
Ford A Stronger and More Agile Company As Shares Pop Higher
Joel South | Oct 23, 2025

Ford A Stronger and More Agile Company As Shares Pop Higher

Ford (NYSE:F) reported Q3 2025 earnings that beat analyst expectations on both revenue and profit, but the market’s muted reaction…
CAVA Down 4% After Reports Q3 Earnings Show Profitability Slide
Joel South | Nov 4, 2025

CAVA Down 4% After Reports Q3 Earnings Show Profitability Slide

CAVA (NYSE: CAVA) reported Q3 2025 earnings after the close on Tuesday, delivering results that largely matched expectations but fell…
AMC Entertainment Pops Then Drops After Reporting Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 6, 2025

AMC Entertainment Pops Then Drops After Reporting Q3 Earnings

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) reported third-quarter results that beat revenue expectations but highlighted the tension between operational improvement and…
ConocoPhillips Raises Dividend 8% Despite Net Income Sliding 17%
Joel South | Nov 6, 2025

ConocoPhillips Raises Dividend 8% Despite Net Income Sliding 17%

  ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) beat adjusted earnings expectations in the third quarter, delivering $1.61 per share versus the $1.41 consensus.…
Opendoor Has Plunged, But Is Now the Time to Buy?
Chris MacDonald | Sep 19, 2024

Opendoor Has Plunged, But Is Now the Time to Buy?

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is certainly an intriguing stock to many investors. The company is focused on simplifying home sales by…

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 5,371,670
+$43.39
+19.75%
$263.09
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 5,579,378
+$12.86
+17.61%
$85.86
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,299,774
+$5.78
+6.33%
$97.04
News Corp
NWS Vol: 454,533
+$1.74
+6.11%
$30.22
Monster Beverage
MNST Vol: 9,512,059
+$4.00
+6.03%
$70.31

Top Losing Stocks

Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 12,315,387
-$4.39
7.40%
$54.96
Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 4,111,223
-$17.91
7.10%
$234.49
Block
XYZ Vol: 15,641,704
-$4.76
6.70%
$66.18
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 24,972,723
-$2.75
5.99%
$43.15
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 7,188,256
-$3.42
5.89%
$54.61