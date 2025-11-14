S&P 500
6,755.80
+0.14%
Dow Jones
47,272.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,101.50
+0.35%
Russell 2000
2,394.12
+0.30%
FTSE 100
9,702.00
-0.52%
Nikkei 225
50,540.50
+0.80%
Stock Market Live November 14: S&P 500 (SPY) Falls as Tech Gets Hit Hard Again

Investing

Wall Street is Still Pounding the Table Over MP, GPS and NVDA

Quick Read

  • MP Materials (MP) was upgraded to overweight by JPMorgan with a $74 price target on rare earth security concerns.
  • Gap (GPS) was upgraded to buy at Jefferies with a $30 target on beauty expansion and brand revitalization momentum.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) retained buy ratings from multiple firms despite bubble fears. Citi expects $56.8B in sales versus $54.6B consensus.
By Ian Cooper
Wall Street is Still Pounding the Table Over MP, GPS and NVDA

© LALAKA / Shutterstock.com

There’s a good deal of chaos in markets. For one, there’s unease over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Traders are now pricing in a 52% chance we’ll see a quarter-point cut in December, as compared to the 62.9% likelihood we saw yesterday, and 95% from last month. Two, tech stocks come under pressure on fears of a bubble, which some argue doesn’t exist. Still, top analysts are out pounding the table over stocks, such as:

MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP): With rare earth security concerns here to stay, analysts at JPMorgan believe MP is set to benefit. The firm also upgraded the miner to an overweight rating with a price target of $74 a share.

“Our new rating reflects our view that rare earths national security concerns are ‘here to stay’ despite China’s reported one-year pause on export restrictions, with risks remaining, especially for military exposure,” they said, as quoted by CNBC. “MP’s unique mine-to-magnet vertical integration positions the company as the ex-China leader ready to immediately begin addressing these concerns, although it will ultimately take multiple players over many years to sort out.”

Gap

Gap (NYSE: GPS): Analysts at Jefferies just upgraded Gap to a buy rating, with a price target of $30. The firm expects Gap to build on its strong momentum through brand revitalization, which could support both top and bottom-line growth. 

“GAP is expanding into the higher-margin beauty segment, a category with a resilient growth trajectory. U.S. beauty sales are projected to reach $153B by 2029, and even a modest share capture could generate hundreds of millions in incremental revenue and deliver meaningful EBITDA upside,” they added, as also quoted by CNBC.

NVIDIA

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): The tech giant took a hit this week on bubble concerns. However, analysts are standing by their calls. Oppenheimer, for instance, reiterated its outperform rating with a price target of $265 a share.  Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210.  The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia. The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. According to analysts at UBS, it sees Nvidia guiding fourth quarter revenue to a range of $63 billion to $64 billion. At the moment, the firm has a buy rating with a price target of $235.

