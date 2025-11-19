S&P 500
6,680.80
+1.03%
Dow Jones
46,208.80
+0.33%
Nasdaq 100
24,861.50
+1.60%
Russell 2000
2,360.08
+0.70%
FTSE 100
9,557.60
-0.27%
Nikkei 225
49,789.20
+2.27%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Investing

A Highly Correlated Earnings Day

Quick Read

By Ben Briody
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
A Highly Correlated Earnings Day

© Morrowind / Shutterstock.com

BTC is trading below $90k once again at this time of writing, erasing the rally seen on Tuesday. What possible events could push BTC back to an upward trend?

With Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings on the horizon at 4pm EST today, it seems that nearly all markets are desperately waiting for the behemoth to let us all know how they did, and what they think the future will hold. Without any major macro events for quite some time, BTC’s near term price action will be foreshadowed by the Q3 earnings call, as BTC has had quite a significant correlation to NVDA in the past few years. In 2024, BTC went over a 0.80 correlation coefficient level with NVDA, showing that the two major assets had quite a significant relationship. In looking over 2025 data (price, return, volatility), this level has gone to even higher significance to levels of 0.96 rolling correlation over the past 3 months. If NVDA has good after hours price action post earnings, this could prove to be a boost that BTC needs. On the contrary, if Jensen’s comments aren’t received well by the market, BTC could be in for a further ride downwards.

Unfortunately, the wider crypto market is experiencing similar price action. Over the past 7 days, Solana is down over 15%, trading in the $130’s, levels we haven’t seen since June of this year. Sentiment continues to get worse by the day on socials, and derivative markets are less than favorable for SOL. Across multiple major exchanges, Solana’s perpetual funding rate is sharply negative, indicating very high open interest on the short side, where traders who are short must pay longs. On Hyperliquid, Solana is trading at a -13% annualized funding rate, a rather bearish indicator.

Is the tide firmly shifting?

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Bitcoin’s Correlation With Equities Drops to 1-Year Low
247patrick | Jan 18, 2023

Bitcoin’s Correlation With Equities Drops to 1-Year Low

Following a strong rally in the cryptocurrency market over the past week, the correlation between BTC and U.S. equities has…
4 Crypto Stocks in Focus as Interest Rate Hike Fears Wane
247patrick | Sep 14, 2023

4 Crypto Stocks in Focus as Interest Rate Hike Fears Wane

Highlighted stocks include Nvidia, Robinhood and Visa.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Robinhood Markets, Visa and HIVE Blockchain
247patrick | Sep 15, 2023

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Robinhood Markets, Visa and HIVE Blockchain

Featured stocks include Nvidia, Robinhood Markets and Visa.
Bitcoin (BTC) Up 200% But This Crypto Is Up 658%
Sam Daodu | Mar 18, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) Up 200% But This Crypto Is Up 658%

Bitcoin (BTC) has been known for a very long time as the first cryptocurrency. This status gives its price the…
Bitcoin Heads Straight Down Following Imposition of Trump Tariffs
Chris MacDonald | Feb 3, 2025

Bitcoin Heads Straight Down Following Imposition of Trump Tariffs

What a turn of events it’s been for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) holders over the past few days. As I’m writing this, Bitcoin is…
5 Solana ETF Filings in 30 Days: Is Wall Street All-In on SOL?
Sam Daodu | Nov 19, 2025

5 Solana ETF Filings in 30 Days: Is Wall Street All-In on SOL?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) hit a new phase over the past month. Five separate ETF filings landed in just 30 days,…
BCH Up 113% in a Week as Traders Expect Altcoin Season
247patrick | Jun 30, 2023

BCH Up 113% in a Week as Traders Expect Altcoin Season

Several altcoins have staged notable price gains over the past week, a trend reflected in the recent drop in Bitcoin’s…
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Robinhood Markets, Nvidia, Visa and Coinbase Global
247patrick | Sep 27, 2023

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Robinhood Markets, Nvidia, Visa and Coinbase Global

Featured stocks include Coinbase Global, Nvidia and Visa.
Nvidia and Palantir’s Insiders Are Selling, Should Wall Street Be Worried?
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Jul 19, 2025

Nvidia and Palantir’s Insiders Are Selling, Should Wall Street Be Worried?

AI-related stocks have delivered explosive gains for the past two and a half years. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) turned its GPUs into…

Top Gaining Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 19,423,803
+$4.36
+7.56%
$62.00
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,892,045
+$40.44
+7.29%
$595.37
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,315,196
+$18.13
+5.34%
$357.48
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 8,636,485
+$10.01
+4.45%
$235.13
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 21,154,338
+$13.92
+4.09%
$354.42

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 10,394,939
-$9.28
12.45%
$65.26
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 9,391,845
-$9.77
4.60%
$202.32
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 5,263,587
-$2.80
4.59%
$58.23
Aptiv
APTV Vol: 3,701,987
-$3.41
4.50%
$72.36
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,920,816
-$0.62
3.85%
$15.47