Live Markets: Stocks Flip Green, PLTR and NFLX Shine

Today’s market activity is a show of resilience as stocks come back from yesterday’s trade-war sell-off to make their way into positive territory. As of mid-morning, all three of the major stock market indices were trading higher. Stocks have been headline driven, but earnings are also having an effect on trading, which is turning out to be a good thing today.

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) stock is lifting all boats, thanks to a 23% rally. Palantir’s AI-driven quarterly results can be summed up by unprecedented demand coupled with a strong outlook. Investors took the cue, fueling a rally in a stock that is already up a whopping 530% over the past 12 months and 40% so far in 2025.

Palantir’s value has now surpassed $235 billion, taking the No. 49 spot in the market cap rankings and muscling American Express (NYSE: AXP), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), General Electric (NYSE: GE), McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) out of the way. Mizuho analyst Matthew Broom nearly doubled his price target on Palantir stock to $80 from $44 per share with an “underperform” rating on the stock, fueled by what he called an “excellent” quarter.

Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) stock is up 2%, sending shares above the psychologically important $1,000 level and reigniting speculation of a potential stock split in 2025.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 37.61 (+0.08%)

Nasdaq Composite: up 217.76 (1.11%)

S&P 500: up 35.94 (0.60%)

Wall Street Bump

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock got a bump after Bank of America analysts issued a report on the AI leader. Analysts believe that Nvidia is equipped to withstand the fire from China’s DeepSeek threat and trade war turmoil, saying that the stock has the potential to clinch a fresh all-time high. Bank of America analysts reiterated their “buy” rating on NVDA stock and attached a $190 price target, reflecting 61% upside potential.

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is rising after Wall Street offered some insight into early 2025 performance. UBS analysts revealed Apple’s App Store revenue showed strength January despite facing a relatively easy comp. UBS rates AAPL stock as “neutral” with a $236 price target.

PayPal Holdings (Nasdaq: PYPL) stock is down almost 10% after failing to hit on all cylinders in its Q4 earnings report.

Key Points Stocks are rebounding after yesterday’s trade war-triggered sell-off.

While the markets remain headline driven, earnings are also having an influence.

Palantir Technologies stock is soaring by over 20% after sailing through its quarterly earnings with some AI tailwinds.

