S&P 500
6,596.20
+0.86%
Dow Jones
46,269.40
+1.05%
Nasdaq 100
24,193.20
+0.70%
Russell 2000
2,362.95
+2.47%
FTSE 100
9,562.40
+1.23%
Nikkei 225
48,591.30
+0.37%
Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

Investing

Tech Stocks That Are Down Today: AMD, Palo Alto Networks, DataDog and Micron Technology

Quick Read

  • AMD stock can’t get out of its own way and is now trading below the psychologically sensitive $200 threshold.
  • Datadog (DDOG) is widening its losses despite OpenAI integration and a $218 average analyst price target.
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is down 2% after HSBC downgraded the stock and on the heels of its multi-billion-dollar acquisition.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Gerelyn Terzo
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Tech Stocks That Are Down Today: AMD, Palo Alto Networks, DataDog and Micron Technology

© alexgo.photography / Shutterstock.com

After yesterday’s debacle in which approximately $1 trillion in market capitalization was erased from the stock market, some technology stocks are still hunting a bottom. With the Nasdaq Composite now down 3% for the month of November so far, the AI rally has lost its steam for the time being as the markets wrestle with bullish fundamentals overshadowed by negative headlines. While the selling hasn’t been pretty for the bulls, it does not appear to be over, at least not yet. The following technology stocks – Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU), Data Dog (Nasdaq: DDOG), Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) – are heading lower today in a most volatile time to be invested in the U.S. stock market.

Micron Tech

After sinking as much as 11% in Thursday’s market sell-off, and even dipping below the psychologically sensitive $200 threshold, the bottom has seemingly fallen out in the stock. Today MU stock is down another 3.6%. Investors have been spooked by Micron’s aggressive AI capex plans in which management conceded that its $18 billion plan would face headwinds. Investors are having to get used to these massive balance sheets committed massive amounts of capital to stay in the AI race.

Also, profit taking is normal with a stock that has run up over 100% year-to-date.  Rosenblatt has a whopping $300 price target on the stock, owing to its massive total addressable market and leaving room for plenty of upside potential. Morgan Stanley analysts are targeting a very bullish $325 stock price with an “overweight” rating. Therefore investors might look to any pullback in the stock as a potentially strategic buying opportunity but not for the faint of heart.

Datadog

After spiraling by 9.5% on Thursday, Datadog is widening its losses today, falling 3.4% as of mid-morning trading. After nearing the $200 level in November, Datadog has taken a step backwards, threatening to fall below the $150-per-share level in recent days. Year-to-date, the stock is up 8.2%, and Wall Street analysts are bullish with an average price target of $218 attached.

With OpenAI integration a bullish sign, today’s declines may be technical in nature, as there is no apparent negative catalyst, but the declines are still hitting investor portfolios hard.

AMD

After losing 7.8% in Thursday’s market downturn, Advanced Micro Devices stock can’t get out of its own way. AMD stock has now dipped below the $200 level, falling a steep 4% in today’s session. AMD clinched its latest all-time high last month when it rose as high as $264 per share, and investors may be taking profits off the table.

AMD also has a spot in the coveted OpenAI club, having clinched a recent partnership with the maker of ChatGPT. The consensus is that the stock is worth close to $300 per share, but the ride up is likely going to be bumpy.

Palo Alto Networks

After falling 7.4% yesterday, Palo Alto Networks is down a further 1.2% today. The cybersecurity company reported earnings and suffered a downgrade by HSBC, which lowered its view on the stock from “hold” to “reduce” with a price target of $157. PANW announced a merger in which it is buying a cloud-management company in a $3.3 billion transaction, which as the buyer could also be weighing on the stock.

PANW announced a merger in which it is buying a cloud-management company in a $3.3 billion transaction, which as the buyer could also be weighing on the stock.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Wall Street Still Loves Nvidia After Incredible Earnings Report
Ian Cooper | Nov 20, 2025

Wall Street Still Loves Nvidia After Incredible Earnings Report

Markets are exploding on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings. Just last night, Nvidia posted EPS of $1.30, which beat estimates by…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 14, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW

Markets may be slipping on trade war fears, but analysts are still very bullish on some of the market’s hottest…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 13, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW

Analysts are still doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Advanced Micro Devices, Walmart, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.…
4 Tech Stocks Analysts Think Could Roar Higher
Chris Lange | Feb 23, 2022

4 Tech Stocks Analysts Think Could Roar Higher

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at a few recent bullish analyst reports across the tech sector. Despite…
S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Under Pressure Amid Consumer Weariness
Gerelyn Terzo | May 21, 2025

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Under Pressure Amid Consumer Weariness

Live Updates Get The Best Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on ,…
2 Reasons Palantir, Micron and AMD Are Soaring
Gerelyn Terzo | Nov 10, 2025

2 Reasons Palantir, Micron and AMD Are Soaring

Stock market bulls are digging in their heels to start this week, and technology stocks are back in the driver’s…
Wall Street Analysts Love Palantir, Datadog and Amazon Stocks Today
Ian Cooper | Oct 29, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Love Palantir, Datadog and Amazon Stocks Today

Markets are still exploding higher pre-market. For one, markets are waiting for the Federal Reserve’s decision later today. “Markets are…
Nancy Pelosi Beat the S&P 500 by 559%. Here Are the Stocks She Owns Today
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 23, 2025

Nancy Pelosi Beat the S&P 500 by 559%. Here Are the Stocks She Owns Today

Nancy Pelosi no longer runs the House, but her name can still move markets. There are even Nancy Pelosi-themed ETFs…
Wall Street Loves Penn Entertainment, Baidu, Qualcomm Stocks Today
Ian Cooper | Nov 7, 2025

Wall Street Loves Penn Entertainment, Baidu, Qualcomm Stocks Today

Just this morning, analysts at Stifel upgraded Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) to a buy rating, with a price target of…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ross Stores
ROST Vol: 3,397,362
+$11.66
+7.26%
$172.16
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 2,488,411
+$9.15
+6.66%
$146.47
Gartner
IT Vol: 582,910
+$14.81
+6.61%
$238.94
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL Vol: 1,287,023
+$8.27
+6.55%
$134.56
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 4,018,717
+$1.25
+6.25%
$21.16

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 28,265,533
-$13.01
6.17%
$197.68
Vistra
VST Vol: 3,345,930
-$5.97
3.44%
$167.82
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,036,819
-$8.20
3.41%
$232.30
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,307,371
-$4.50
3.21%
$135.73
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 1,500,921
-$10.38
3.00%
$335.41