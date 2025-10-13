S&P 500
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW

By Ian Cooper
Key Points

  • Just this morning, analysts at Mizuho reiterated an outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices.
  • Analysts at Barclays also raised their price target on AMD by $100 to $300.
Analysts are still doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Advanced Micro Devices, Walmart, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.

Look at Advanced Micro Devices

Just this morning, analysts at Mizuho reiterated an outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) with a price target of $275 from $205.

All after AMD announced a long-term deal to become a key supplier to OpenAI’s AI infrastructure program. AMD added that the new partnership will allow it to generate billions of dollars in annual revenue. It will also allow it to generate over $100 billion in total revenue from chips over the next few years.

Analysts at Barclays also raised their price target on AMD by $100 to $300.

“The price target increase follows AMD’s partnership deal with OpenAI, which Barclays describes as ‘designed to be mutually beneficial to OpenAI and AMD, and more

Citi Analysts Adds a Positive Catalyst Watch on Meta Platforms

This morning, analysts at Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The firm noted, “On 3Q25 earnings—expected 10/29 AMC—our industry checks suggest Meta is gaining share of ad budgets as newer products (like Business AI) launch and we are initiating a 90-day Catalyst Watch as a result. Meta remains our Top Pick as we reiterate our Buy rating & $915 TP,” as quoted by CNBC.

Technically, it appears META just caught strong support at $717.48 a share. From here, we’d like to see it rally back to $780 initially.

BTIG Analysts Updated Palo Alto Networks to a Buy Rating 

Analysts at BTIG just upgraded Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) to a buy rating.

The firm noted, “We spoke with seven contacts on PANW. The partners in our discussions combine for ~$1.2B in annual PANW sales. Feedback was surprisingly positive and improved meaningfully from our work in prior quarters.”

PANW recently ran from $165 to a high of $213.50. From here, we’d like to see it test $220.

Wolfe Research initiated an outperform rating on Walmart 

Analysts at Wolfe Research just initiated an outperform rating on Walmart (NYSE: WMT) with a price target of $129. The firm cited accelerating share gains, adding that management is out-executing its peers. Since bottoming out at around $96 in August, WMT is now up to $101 a share. From here, we’d like to see WMT initially retest $106 a share.

BMO just reiterated an outperform rating on Amazon  

For BMO analysts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is still a top pick.

As noted by the firm, “3Q25E checks continue to support 2H25E AWS growth acceleration, although ramping competition and capacity constraints likely limit incremental upside,” as quoted by CNBC.

Since finding strong support at around $219, AMZN is just starting to pivot higher. Last trading at $220, we’d like to see AMZN retest $240 a share.

Plus, according to analysts at Wedbush. AMZN saw robust demand from the enterprise for its artificial intelligence and cloud computing services.

“We believe tech stocks will have a very strong 3Q earnings season led by Big Tech as the cloud stalwarts Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon had very robust AI enterprise demand in the quarter based on our field checks,” said the firm, as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

“While some investors continue to question the valuations and pace of this tech spending trend, we believe to the contrary the [Wall] Street is still underestimating how big this AI spending trajectory is, and we expect 3Q tech earnings to be another validation moment with a doubling down on aggressive initial cap-ex numbers into 2026.”

