S&P 500
6,616.00
+1.16%
Dow Jones
46,307.90
+1.13%
Nasdaq 100
24,289.00
+1.10%
Russell 2000
2,374.10
+2.95%
FTSE 100
9,574.60
+1.36%
Nikkei 225
48,718.80
+0.64%

Investing

The Hidden Dividend ETFs Paying Over 6% Without Extra Risk

Quick Read

  • Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) pays $1.23 annually for a 7.1% yield with monthly distributions.
  • iShares Preferred and Income Securities (PFF) yields 6.7% from preferred shares of banks and insurers.
  • iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) yields 9.15% and has gained over 20% in 2025.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By David Beren
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Hidden Dividend ETFs Paying Over 6% Without Extra Risk

© 24/7 Wall St.

In the world of dividends, the big names from JP Morgan, Schwab, Fidelity, and iShares always seem to get most of the attention. It’s these ETFs that often attract the regular investor, as names like (NYSE:VOO) and (NYSE:SPY) look to attract buyers who are hoping to take advantage of the market’s current meteoric growth and profit-taking.

The thing is, far too many people only look at these specific ETFs as the solution for how to invest and make money in the long term. The good news is that there are far more dividend-ready ETFs that are looking to capture your attention and even pay over 6% without subjecting you to the kind of risk that will make you immediately nervous about losing your money.

Why These Funds Offer High Income Without High Anxiety

The four ETFs below earn their yield from real cash flows, and not from financial wizardry or crazy math. On the plus side, they own a large number of companies that do well with generating steady income, such as REITs, energy infrastructure, banks, utilities, banks, and other dividend heavyweights.

The big takeaway here is that diversification matters, and it’s how you balance out risk with profit potential. If one stock in an ETF portfolio takes a cut, the ongoing belief is that the ETF’s overall income stream only takes a minor hit, and not the kind of hit that could be as catastrophic as owning a single stock.

Ultimately, these funds are structured in a way that supports high distribution. Look, I’ll be honest, you can’t avoid market risk altogether, and these four ETFs are not a replacement for cash under a mattress, but compared with chasing a single 10% high yield stock that could see its dividend cut by 50% in the next year if the market sees a downturn, these ETFs, with their yields between 6 and 9%, look far more reasonable to investors.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSE:DIV) looks to target stocks in its portfolio that offer high yields and spreads this income out across a diversified mid-cap portfolio. Paying a dividend of $1.23 per share annually, this works out to a yield of around 7.1%.

Better yet, the fund pays monthly, which many retirees, in particular, are going to love as a paycheck replacement. The fund’s overall return has been modest in 2025, growing just 0.80%, but this means that you get to focus on the dividend safely without worrying about any real volatility that could mitigate dividend earnings.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities

For its part, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities (NASDAQ:PFF) lives in a very different corner of the market than any other ETF listed here. This ETF is one that focuses on preferred shares issued by big banks, insurers, utilities, and other large corporations. The current yield is around 6.7%, which means its annual dividend payout is about $2.05, paid monthly, further supporting the idea that it’s a paycheck replacement for many.

As iShares Preferred and Income Securities spreads its holdings across hundreds of preferred issues, you get diversification, though the trade-off is interest rate sensitivity. Even so, you get a relatively steady 6%+ income stream from a broad, established issuer base rather than jumping into more speculative ETF options.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Market Dividends ETF (NYSE:DVYE) is one such ETF that is turning its lens toward emerging markets, like Brazil, Taiwan, and South Africa. It’s on pace to deliver a $2.84 annual dividend with a 9.15% yield, and while dividends are paid quarterly, performance has been very strong as of late.

Year to date in 2025, the total growth return has been in the 20+% range, and the three-year return is similar, which means you get the benefit of both growth and dividends. The challenge is that emerging markets are never without risk, but the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF looks to minimize risk by holding a wide mix of sectors like banks, energy, and utilities, all of which are important to their local economies.

The most important takeaway from this ETF is to keep your position size in check so you can earn the dividend without making it the single position in your portfolio.

Alperion MLP ETF

In the world of hidden ETFs, the Alerpian MLP ETF (NYSE:AMLP) isn’t a giant name, even as it’s built around U.S. midstream energy names. These are the companies running pipelines, storage terminals, and infrastructure directly related to the production and storage of oil and natural gas, which might think it would have more eyes on it.

This is doubly true as it represents a sector that remains critical to the world, and the Alperion MLP ETF has paid $3.93 per share over the past year, yielding 8.3%. Year-to-date returns are more modest at just 2.09% in 2025, but again, you are taking advantage of this ETF for the stability of its dividend payout, not necessarily its growth potential. The goal is a steady and reliable paycheck every quarter, with minimal risk of market downturns.

Thankfully, the ETF owns established MLPs rather than speculative shale play names, so business risk is considered minimal, which is exactly why it’s considered a hidden gem.

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Retiring Soon? 5 Safe Monthly Pay ETFs Are All You Need
Lee Jackson | Nov 11, 2025

Retiring Soon? 5 Safe Monthly Pay ETFs Are All You Need

These five exchange-traded funds make sense for investors seeking dependable, monthly distributions rather than quarterly ones.
Boomers Are Buying These 5 Monthly Pay High-Yielding ETFs Hand-Over-Fist
Lee Jackson | Jul 27, 2025

Boomers Are Buying These 5 Monthly Pay High-Yielding ETFs Hand-Over-Fist

These five top ETFs have high dividend monthly payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount to…
Baby Boomers Are Using 6 Incredible ETFs to Generate Huge Passive Income
Lee Jackson | Jun 16, 2025

Baby Boomers Are Using 6 Incredible ETFs to Generate Huge Passive Income

These six top ETFs make sense for investors looking for dependable, often monthly instead of quarterly, distributions.
Why 6 Incredible Passive Income ETFs Are the Safest Way to Invest Now
Lee Jackson | Mar 31, 2025

Why 6 Incredible Passive Income ETFs Are the Safest Way to Invest Now

These six exchange-traded funds are among the safest ways for investors to invest now to position themselves in a volatile…
5 Safe High-Yield Monthly-Pay ETFs Retirees Love for Huge Passive Income
Lee Jackson | Jul 23, 2025

5 Safe High-Yield Monthly-Pay ETFs Retirees Love for Huge Passive Income

These five top ETFs offer high monthly payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount to net…
6 High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Decade
Lee Jackson | Oct 11, 2025

6 High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Decade

These six top exchange-traded funds have monthly high-yield dividend payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount…
3 ETFs Every Income Investor Should Know Before 2026
David Beren | Nov 22, 2025

3 ETFs Every Income Investor Should Know Before 2026

In a world that is full of potential market volatility, and maybe there is, maybe there isn’t “AI bubble,” investors,…
Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs
Lee Jackson | Sep 22, 2025

Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

Many investors in 2025 need dependable passive income, and one outstanding way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded…
DIVO, SPHD & PFF: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income
David Moadel | Sep 26, 2025

DIVO, SPHD & PFF: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income

At various stages of life, we can have different financial goals and this will mean owning different exchange traded funds…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ross Stores
ROST Vol: 7,818,610
+$13.50
+8.41%
$174.00
Align Technology
ALGN Vol: 1,813,967
+$9.75
+7.34%
$142.56
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 4,743,748
+$6.77
+7.14%
$101.62
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 11,030,422
+$1.41
+7.08%
$21.32
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 5,410,300
+$9.39
+6.84%
$146.71

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 44,829,839
-$11.93
5.66%
$198.76
Vistra
VST Vol: 6,302,531
-$5.20
2.99%
$168.59
L3Harris Technologies
LHX Vol: 1,694,662
-$6.44
2.27%
$277.78
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,947,624
-$7.67
2.22%
$338.11
CrowdStrike
CRWD Vol: 3,062,998
-$10.64
2.12%
$490.67