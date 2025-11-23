The Hidden Dividend ETFs Paying Over 6% Without Extra Risk

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In the world of dividends, the big names from JP Morgan, Schwab, Fidelity, and iShares always seem to get most of the attention. It’s these ETFs that often attract the regular investor, as names like (NYSE:VOO) and (NYSE:SPY) look to attract buyers who are hoping to take advantage of the market’s current meteoric growth and profit-taking.

The thing is, far too many people only look at these specific ETFs as the solution for how to invest and make money in the long term. The good news is that there are far more dividend-ready ETFs that are looking to capture your attention and even pay over 6% without subjecting you to the kind of risk that will make you immediately nervous about losing your money.

Why These Funds Offer High Income Without High Anxiety

The four ETFs below earn their yield from real cash flows, and not from financial wizardry or crazy math. On the plus side, they own a large number of companies that do well with generating steady income, such as REITs, energy infrastructure, banks, utilities, banks, and other dividend heavyweights.

The big takeaway here is that diversification matters, and it’s how you balance out risk with profit potential. If one stock in an ETF portfolio takes a cut, the ongoing belief is that the ETF’s overall income stream only takes a minor hit, and not the kind of hit that could be as catastrophic as owning a single stock.

Ultimately, these funds are structured in a way that supports high distribution. Look, I’ll be honest, you can’t avoid market risk altogether, and these four ETFs are not a replacement for cash under a mattress, but compared with chasing a single 10% high yield stock that could see its dividend cut by 50% in the next year if the market sees a downturn, these ETFs, with their yields between 6 and 9%, look far more reasonable to investors.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSE:DIV) looks to target stocks in its portfolio that offer high yields and spreads this income out across a diversified mid-cap portfolio. Paying a dividend of $1.23 per share annually, this works out to a yield of around 7.1%.

Better yet, the fund pays monthly, which many retirees, in particular, are going to love as a paycheck replacement. The fund’s overall return has been modest in 2025, growing just 0.80%, but this means that you get to focus on the dividend safely without worrying about any real volatility that could mitigate dividend earnings.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities

For its part, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities (NASDAQ:PFF) lives in a very different corner of the market than any other ETF listed here. This ETF is one that focuses on preferred shares issued by big banks, insurers, utilities, and other large corporations. The current yield is around 6.7%, which means its annual dividend payout is about $2.05, paid monthly, further supporting the idea that it’s a paycheck replacement for many.

As iShares Preferred and Income Securities spreads its holdings across hundreds of preferred issues, you get diversification, though the trade-off is interest rate sensitivity. Even so, you get a relatively steady 6%+ income stream from a broad, established issuer base rather than jumping into more speculative ETF options.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Market Dividends ETF (NYSE:DVYE) is one such ETF that is turning its lens toward emerging markets, like Brazil, Taiwan, and South Africa. It’s on pace to deliver a $2.84 annual dividend with a 9.15% yield, and while dividends are paid quarterly, performance has been very strong as of late.

Year to date in 2025, the total growth return has been in the 20+% range, and the three-year return is similar, which means you get the benefit of both growth and dividends. The challenge is that emerging markets are never without risk, but the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF looks to minimize risk by holding a wide mix of sectors like banks, energy, and utilities, all of which are important to their local economies.

The most important takeaway from this ETF is to keep your position size in check so you can earn the dividend without making it the single position in your portfolio.

Alperion MLP ETF

In the world of hidden ETFs, the Alerpian MLP ETF (NYSE:AMLP) isn’t a giant name, even as it’s built around U.S. midstream energy names. These are the companies running pipelines, storage terminals, and infrastructure directly related to the production and storage of oil and natural gas, which might think it would have more eyes on it.

This is doubly true as it represents a sector that remains critical to the world, and the Alperion MLP ETF has paid $3.93 per share over the past year, yielding 8.3%. Year-to-date returns are more modest at just 2.09% in 2025, but again, you are taking advantage of this ETF for the stability of its dividend payout, not necessarily its growth potential. The goal is a steady and reliable paycheck every quarter, with minimal risk of market downturns.

Thankfully, the ETF owns established MLPs rather than speculative shale play names, so business risk is considered minimal, which is exactly why it’s considered a hidden gem.