The New Retirement Playbook: Dividends, Not Drawdowns

As someone is planning for retirement or starting to think of doing so, you have a number of different financial strategies, and a good financial planner will walk you through them all. However, many retirees or soon-to-be retirees know that there is also a real conversation going on today about whether dividends or drawdowns are the right retirement approach. Making this decision has long-lasting implications, so it’s definitely not something to take lightly, but for most soon-to-be retirees, the answer is pretty clear.

Once you stop earning paychecks after working and formally retire, after decades of doing so, there is every reason to be nervous about making sure you have enough money to last. This leads to many different strategies, including the 8% drawdown approach from Dave Ramsey, which has plenty of fans but also many detractors. For retirees, embracing an income-first approach with dividends is a shift from depletion to durability, and instead of worrying about how long savings will last, it shifts toward a focus on a more secure and comfortable retirement.

Dividends Help Preserve Your Capital

For as long as most of us can remember, investors have been taught to use systematic withdrawals, such as the popular 4% rule, to help fund retirement. The real truth is that even though millions follow this rule, it also allows you to chip away at your principal every year, and during significant bear periods, it can leave you particularly vulnerable to losing a lot of your compounding strength.

It’s for this reason, and others, that dividend investing can flip the script and instead of selling assets, you can let your portfolio work for you and generate an income stream that can support your retirement lifestyle. Not only does this keep your principal intact, but it also allows your investment to continue compounding, which in turn provides even more long-term security.

This gives retirees something that drawdowns are not able to do, and that is grow their wealth while also living off the portfolio. Preserving capital matters more than ever as retirees are living longer and healthcare costs are going up. By keeping your principal invested, you make sure that you have enough money even as expenses rise, and there is no question that expenses are going to rise as you live longer during retirement.

How Dividends Help You Avoid Forced Selling

The drawdown strategy, as popular as it is, exposes retirees to a risk that if the market starts to decline early on during retirement, they will be forced to sell more shares to cover the same expenses. Once these shares are sold, they are gone forever, which leaves fewer assets to recover once the market rebounds.

By pivoting toward a dividend strategy, this scenario is almost entirely avoided, and instead of worrying about losing money early on, you are only focused on producing your own cash flow. Your shares stay invested, and you can continue to earn income even if the market has a prolonged downturn.

Even during volatile years, companies with a strong dividend history will continue to pay and sometimes even increase their distributions to avoid shareholders from getting too anxious and selling early. This kind of income reliability is what is so appealing over a drawdown strategy.

Why Dividend Growth Helps Protect Against Inflation

It should go without saying that inflation is also one of the biggest enemies of retirement, and for good reason. If you use the fixed withdrawal strategy, you lose purchasing power as the cost of living goes up, and cash and bonds simply can’t keep up. Alternatively, dividend growth stocks offer a stronger buffer against rising inflation, especially as companies increase their dividend payouts annually. Dividend aristocrats, in particular, have raised payouts for 25-plus consecutive years, even through tumultuous market downturns like the 2008/2009 housing crisis and the COVID-19 market downturn.

Ultimately, the best reason to look at dividends for inflation is that you don’t just have a static income, but one that grows and helps you maintain a lifestyle without tapping into your principal.

Think about an investment like Realty Income (NYSE:O), one of the most stable dividend players in the REIT space. It has raised its dividend every year for the last 25-plus years, and even today, with an annual dividend of $3.23 per share, you can earn that amount for every single share you own.

In November 2020, Realty Income paid $0.234 per share, while in November 2025, its dividend had increased to $0.2695, which might not sound like a lot, but multiplied by hundreds or thousands of shares, it’s a substantial difference every month.

How Dividends Provide Predictable, Steady Income

While a lot of this might sound repetitive, it’s worth repeating again and again, especially around the idea that drawdown strategies rely on market fluctuations. If your portfolio falls by 20% during a bad year, your ability to withdraw exactly what you need to live on is threatened, and to be honest, that’s a ridiculously stressful way to retire.

With dividend income, you have an entirely different psychological approach to retirement. Build yourself a well-diversified dividend portfolio, whether it’s with dividend stocks, REITs, or dividend ETFs, and you can count on a consistent flow of income, regardless of the market rising or falling.

The golden reason to look at dividends over drawdowns is that predictability is a beautiful thing in retirement, especially as expenses only go up and almost never down.