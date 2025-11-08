S&P 500
6,745.80
-0.02%
Dow Jones
47,072.70
+0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,138.20
-0.35%
Russell 2000
2,437.91
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,739.00
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,528.20
+0.33%

Investing

The 1 Number That Shows Why Alphabet Is a Buy Today

Quick Read

  • Google (GOOG) Cloud backlog surged to $155B in Q3, up 46% quarter-over-quarter and 82% year-over-year.
  • Google Cloud operating margins hit 23.7% in Q3, up from 17% last year as scale improves.
  • Over 70% of Google’s cloud backlog ties to AI-related services, with enterprises adopting Gemini models and TPUs.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The 1 Number That Shows Why Alphabet Is a Buy Today

© rvolkan / Getty Images

In the competitive tech stock landscape, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands out because of its diverse revenue streams, from search advertising to cloud computing. While its third-quarter earnings report last week gave its stock a boost, one number stood out in a report full of positive news:  Google Cloud’s backlog surged to $155 billion — up almost $50 billion sequentially, marking a 46% increase quarter-over-quarter and 82% year-over-year. 

This figure, known as remaining performance obligations (RPO), reflects committed future revenue from customer contracts. As enterprises ramp up artificial intelligence (AI) and data investments, this backlog highlights Google Cloud’s momentum against rivals like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). 

For investors, it signals reliable growth ahead, positioning Alphabet as a compelling buy in a market hungry for AI-driven upside.

Unpacking Google’s Backlog 

Backlog, or RPO, measures the total value of contracted revenue that a company expects to recognize in the future. For Google Cloud, this includes subscriptions, usage-based fees, and long-term deals for services like computing power, storage, and AI tools. 

The $155 billion total breaks down into current RPO (expected within the next year) and non-current (beyond that). Alphabet expects to recognize 55% of the total within the next two years. Although Google Cloud is in third place with a 13% share, it continues to grow much faster than either Amazon’s AWS (29%) or Microsoft’s Azure (20%), closing the gap between them..

The third-quarter surge was fueled by multi-year contracts with large enterprises adopting Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure, such as Gemini models and Vertex AI platform. CEO Sundar Pichai said the Gemini App now has over 650 million monthly active users, and queries tripled from Q2. This isn’t just a one-off; it’s part of a trend where backlog has nearly doubled year-over-year, outpacing overall cloud revenue growth of 34% to $15.2 billion.

Why This Surge Matters Now

The backlog jump points to accelerating demand in a cloud market projected to hit as much as $2 trillion by 2030. Key drivers of the increase include AI workloads, where customers like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are integrating Google’s Tensor processing units (TPUs) — custom-designed application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) — and custom silicon for efficient training and inference. 

Unlike volatile ad revenue, which still dominates Alphabet’s $102.3 billion quarterly total, the cloud segment offers predictable, high-margin growth. Operating margins hit 23.7% in Q3, up from 17% last year, as its scale kicks in. This backlog insulates against economic downturns, providing visibility into revenue streams that could add billions of dollars annually.

Risks and Alphabet’s Competitive Edge

However, no metric is foolproof. Backlog can fluctuate with contract renewals or cancellations, and intense competition means Google must innovate to retain customers. Yet, Alphabet’s advantages put it in a good position: its integration of AI across its ecosystem — from YouTube to Workspace — creates a flywheel effect.

The company’s $24 billion quarterly in capital expenditures, up 83%, supports data center expansions and AI hardware, directly feeding backlog growth. Over 70% of the backlog ties to AI-related services, aligning with global trends like generative AI adoption.  Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for example, is poised to pay Alphabet $1 billion to use a 1.2 trillion parameter Google AI model to power its upcoming overhaul of Siri. This positions Alphabet to capture more share in hybrid cloud setups, where flexibility trumps any lock-in agreement.

Long-Term Growth Outlook

Looking ahead, the backlog suggests Google Cloud could contribute 20% or more to Alphabet’s revenue by 2027, up from 15% today. Analysts project cloud revenue doubling in three years, driven by enterprise migrations and AI monetization. 

Beyond just Google Cloud, Alphabet’s strengths include 300 million Google One subscribers and search dominance, providing it with a safety net. Regulatory hurdles, such as antitrust scrutiny, remain a persistent threat (though it just cleared a Justice Dept. antitrust review of its Wiz acquisition), but they haven’t derailed its momentum. 

Investors eyeing value will note Alphabet’s forward P/E ratio around 26 is reasonable given its growth trajectory. This backlog isn’t just a number — it’s a roadmap to sustained profitability in the AI era.

Key Takeaway

Alphabet’s $155 billion cloud backlog reveals locked-in future revenue, underscoring Google Cloud’s AI-fueled ascent. This metric offers investors clear visibility into growth, outweighing short-term volatility in other segments. 

With strong execution, Alphabet remains a smart buy at under $285 per share for those betting on tech’s next wave.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Complete Breakdown of Alphabet’s 2Q Earnings
Joel South | Jul 24, 2025

Complete Breakdown of Alphabet’s 2Q Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Google Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
After Hitting $3 Trillion, Can Alphabet Dethrone Nvidia as Most Valuable Stock?
Rich Duprey | Sep 17, 2025

After Hitting $3 Trillion, Can Alphabet Dethrone Nvidia as Most Valuable Stock?

In a milestone that underscores the enduring power of Big Tech, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) crossed the $3 trillion valuation threshold for…
Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?
Eric Bleeker | Oct 29, 2025

Live: Alphabet (GOOGL) Up 2% Before Earnings – Will Shares Soar After Hours?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Google Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Complete Alphabet (GOOG) Earnings Coverage
Joel South | Jul 23, 2025

Live: Complete Alphabet (GOOG) Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Google Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Is Artificial Intelligence What Finally Dethrones Google?
Rich Duprey | Oct 22, 2025

Is Artificial Intelligence What Finally Dethrones Google?

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) has long ruled the online search world, cementing its position as the go-to engine for billions of users.…
Google Gets a Reprieve: Judge Rules It Won’t Have to Divest Chrome
Rich Duprey | Sep 3, 2025

Google Gets a Reprieve: Judge Rules It Won’t Have to Divest Chrome

The DOJ’s Antitrust Pursuit For years, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has targeted Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Google’s parent company, in…
Billionaires Are Loading Up on This AI Stock That Has 20% Upside According to This Wall Street Expert
Vandita Jadeja | Feb 12, 2025

Billionaires Are Loading Up on This AI Stock That Has 20% Upside According to This Wall Street Expert

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) Are The Cheapest Trillion-Dollar Stocks Today
Rich Duprey | May 29, 2025

Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) Are The Cheapest Trillion-Dollar Stocks Today

Trillion-dollar market valuations remain a rare milestone, typically only achieved through extraordinary corporate success and global influence. The first stock…
Opinion: Google’s Greed Is Undermining Alphabet’s Growth
Rich Duprey | Nov 6, 2024

Opinion: Google’s Greed Is Undermining Alphabet’s Growth

The explosive growth Google Cloud enjoys is masking Alphabet‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) problems with Google Search and at YouTube. Because of the…

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 7,651,176
+$38.55
+17.55%
$258.25
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 10,218,135
+$10.74
+14.71%
$83.74
News Corp
NWSA Vol: 6,326,977
+$1.64
+6.54%
$26.72
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,484,347
+$5.92
+6.49%
$97.18
News Corp
NWS Vol: 855,266
+$1.81
+6.36%
$30.29

Top Losing Stocks

Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 5,792,382
-$20.40
8.08%
$232.00
Block
XYZ Vol: 21,400,943
-$5.48
7.73%
$65.45
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 34,343,010
-$2.90
6.32%
$43.00
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 10,944,600
-$3.02
5.21%
$55.00
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 19,111,474
-$3.07
5.17%
$56.28