Investing

Live: Could UiPath (PATH) Surge After Releasing Earnings Results?

24/7 Wall Street
Joel South
Published:
Last Updated:

Key Points

  • Q2 guide: $345–$350M revenue; FY26 $1.549–$1.554B; Agentic adoption early, revenue impact FY27.
  • Installed base quality: 10,750 customers, 2,365 at $100k+ ARR; DBNR 108%, gross retention 97%.
  • Ecosystem momentum: Microsoft Copilot bidirectional integration and LangChain support unlock broader enterprise agent workflows.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Final Reactions

Metric Prior Street New Company Guide Δ
FY26 Revenue $1.55B $1.571–1.576B
FY26 Op. Income (Non-GAAP) ~$305M ~$340M

Sentiment Signals:

  • Bullish: Raised guidance, ARR acceleration, margin expansion.

  • Neutral: License revenue flat, still early in agentic monetization.

  • Bearish: Heavy reliance on continued subscription growth to offset licenses.

What Changed This Quarter

  • Re-acceleration of revenue growth to +14% YoY.
  • Operating margin surged into the mid-teens, showing leverage.
  • Guidance raised across both revenue and margins — a credibility boost.
  • Strength from subscription services (+22% YoY), offsetting flat license sales.

Key Operating Highlights

  • ARR $1.723B, +11% YoY.
  • Net new ARR $31M, showing healthy expansions.
  • Dollar-based net retention: 108%, steady.
  • Gross margin: 84% (non-GAAP), up 100bps YoY.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin: 17%, vs. 2% last year.
  • Free cash flow: $45M, a record for Q2.

Guidance Update

Period New Guidance Street Consensus Direction
Q3 Rev $390–395M ~$384M 📈 Raised
Q3 ARR $1.771–1.776B N/A 📈 Raised
FY26 Rev $1.571–1.576B $1.55B 📈 Raised
FY26 Op. Income (Non-GAAP) ~$340M ~$305M prior 📈 Raised

Management Commentary

CEO Daniel Dines: “Our continued innovation and best-in-class products are enabling customers across industries to move beyond pilots into production deployments, orchestrating agents, robots, and humans to achieve real outcomes.

Signals customers are scaling from experimentation into full deployments — the key inflection bulls were waiting for.

Numbers Are In

Stock is up ~8.2% AH as results cleared the high bar:

Metric Actual Estimate Beat/Miss
Revenue $362M $347M ✅ Beat
EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.15 $0.08 ✅ Beat
ARR $1.723B ~$1.70B ✅ Beat

  • Stock up ~8% AH as UiPath delivered across all fronts — revenue, margins, ARR, and free cash flow.

  • The market is rewarding the clear profitability leverage alongside solid ARR growth.

Earnings History & Price Reaction

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move
Q1 2026 +7.18% +2.86% +1.31% −4.40%
Q4 2025 +33.99% −15.72% −8.62% −11.24%
Q3 2025 +47.91% −0.94% −5.95% −11.84%
Q2 2025 +21.62% −6.04% −2.04% −2.04%

Average 7-day move (last 4): −3.82%

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) enters earnings with durable fundamentals and a clear platform story. In Q1 FY26, revenue reached $357M, ARR rose 12% to $1.693B, and non-GAAP operating income was $70M (20% margin). Management reiterated that Agentic Automation is gaining traction, but not expected to materially impact FY26; the focus is laying groundwork for a potential FY27 revenue lift.

Estimates Snapshot (Wall Street consensus)

  • Current Qtr (Q2 FY26, Jul): Revenue $347.34M, EPS $0.08
  • Next Qtr (Q3 FY26, Oct): Revenue $384.59M, EPS $0.12
  • FY2026: Revenue $1.55B, EPS $0.55
  • FY2027: Revenue $1.68B, EPS $0.62

Key Areas to Watch

  1. Agentic ramp & monetization. Early adoption of Agent Builder and Maestro (consumption-based SKU) is promising; management doesn’t expect a material FY26 revenue contribution, so pilot-to-production cadence is key.

  2. Partner ecosystem & vertical solutions. New bidirectional integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio and LangChain support expand enterprise use cases; health-care summarization with Google Cloud showcases targeted vertical AI.

  3. Customer/ARR quality. 10,750 customers; 2,365 at $100k+ ARR; DBNR 108%, gross retention 97%, and RPO up double-digits — watch if these sustain into H2.

  4. Guidance discipline & profitability. Q2 guide: $345–$350M revenue, ~$40M non-GAAP op income; FY26 non-GAAP op income ~$305M. Any mix- or investment-driven deviation matters.

  5. Enterprise & public sector traction. Competitive wins (e.g., Delta displacement) and U.S. Air Force “Agentic Airmen” initiative frame large-scale deployment potential.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor)

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how:
  1. Answer a Few Simple Questions. 
  2. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors 
  3. Choose Your  Fit 
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)  

Read more: Investing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

LIVE

Live: Is Lululemon (LULU) Set to Rise Following Its Earnings Report?
LIVE

Live: Is Samsara (IOT) Ready to Jump Post-Earnings Tonight?
LIVE

Live: Will DocuSign (DOCU) Soar After Its Earnings Announcement?