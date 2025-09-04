Live: Could UiPath (PATH) Surge After Releasing Earnings Results?

Key Points
- Q2 guide: $345–$350M revenue; FY26 $1.549–$1.554B; Agentic adoption early, revenue impact FY27.
- Installed base quality: 10,750 customers, 2,365 at $100k+ ARR; DBNR 108%, gross retention 97%.
- Ecosystem momentum: Microsoft Copilot bidirectional integration and LangChain support unlock broader enterprise agent workflows.
Live Updates
Final Reactions
|Metric
|Prior Street
|New Company Guide
|Δ
|FY26 Revenue
|$1.55B
|$1.571–1.576B
|▲
|FY26 Op. Income (Non-GAAP)
|~$305M
|~$340M
|▲
Sentiment Signals:
-
Bullish: Raised guidance, ARR acceleration, margin expansion.
-
Neutral: License revenue flat, still early in agentic monetization.
-
Bearish: Heavy reliance on continued subscription growth to offset licenses.
What Changed This Quarter
- Re-acceleration of revenue growth to +14% YoY.
- Operating margin surged into the mid-teens, showing leverage.
- Guidance raised across both revenue and margins — a credibility boost.
- Strength from subscription services (+22% YoY), offsetting flat license sales.
Key Operating Highlights
- ARR $1.723B, +11% YoY.
- Net new ARR $31M, showing healthy expansions.
- Dollar-based net retention: 108%, steady.
- Gross margin: 84% (non-GAAP), up 100bps YoY.
- Non-GAAP operating margin: 17%, vs. 2% last year.
- Free cash flow: $45M, a record for Q2.
Guidance Update
|Period
|New Guidance
|Street Consensus
|Direction
|Q3 Rev
|$390–395M
|~$384M
|📈 Raised
|Q3 ARR
|$1.771–1.776B
|N/A
|📈 Raised
|FY26 Rev
|$1.571–1.576B
|$1.55B
|📈 Raised
|FY26 Op. Income (Non-GAAP)
|~$340M
|~$305M prior
|📈 Raised
Management Commentary
CEO Daniel Dines: “Our continued innovation and best-in-class products are enabling customers across industries to move beyond pilots into production deployments, orchestrating agents, robots, and humans to achieve real outcomes.
Signals customers are scaling from experimentation into full deployments — the key inflection bulls were waiting for.
Numbers Are In
Stock is up ~8.2% AH as results cleared the high bar:
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$362M
|$347M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$0.15
|$0.08
|✅ Beat
|ARR
|$1.723B
|~$1.70B
|✅ Beat
-
Stock up ~8% AH as UiPath delivered across all fronts — revenue, margins, ARR, and free cash flow.
-
The market is rewarding the clear profitability leverage alongside solid ARR growth.
Earnings History & Price Reaction
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2026
|+7.18%
|+2.86%
|+1.31%
|−4.40%
|Q4 2025
|+33.99%
|−15.72%
|−8.62%
|−11.24%
|Q3 2025
|+47.91%
|−0.94%
|−5.95%
|−11.84%
|Q2 2025
|+21.62%
|−6.04%
|−2.04%
|−2.04%
Average 7-day move (last 4): −3.82%
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) enters earnings with durable fundamentals and a clear platform story. In Q1 FY26, revenue reached $357M, ARR rose 12% to $1.693B, and non-GAAP operating income was $70M (20% margin). Management reiterated that Agentic Automation is gaining traction, but not expected to materially impact FY26; the focus is laying groundwork for a potential FY27 revenue lift.
Estimates Snapshot (Wall Street consensus)
- Current Qtr (Q2 FY26, Jul): Revenue $347.34M, EPS $0.08
- Next Qtr (Q3 FY26, Oct): Revenue $384.59M, EPS $0.12
- FY2026: Revenue $1.55B, EPS $0.55
- FY2027: Revenue $1.68B, EPS $0.62
Key Areas to Watch
-
Agentic ramp & monetization. Early adoption of Agent Builder and Maestro (consumption-based SKU) is promising; management doesn’t expect a material FY26 revenue contribution, so pilot-to-production cadence is key.
-
Partner ecosystem & vertical solutions. New bidirectional integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio and LangChain support expand enterprise use cases; health-care summarization with Google Cloud showcases targeted vertical AI.
-
Customer/ARR quality. 10,750 customers; 2,365 at $100k+ ARR; DBNR 108%, gross retention 97%, and RPO up double-digits — watch if these sustain into H2.
-
Guidance discipline & profitability. Q2 guide: $345–$350M revenue, ~$40M non-GAAP op income; FY26 non-GAAP op income ~$305M. Any mix- or investment-driven deviation matters.
-
Enterprise & public sector traction. Competitive wins (e.g., Delta displacement) and U.S. Air Force “Agentic Airmen” initiative frame large-scale deployment potential.
