Where to Invest $15,000 Right Now

Have you been watching the stock market rollercoaster lately and wondering where to spend your hard-earned money? You aren’t alone. Everyone knows they should invest, but many get stuck on exactly where they should invest!

If you have $15,000 to invest right now, we’ll help you figure out where to put it. We recommend aiming for a balance of growth potential and passive income generation, regardless of your age. However, how you should strategically allocate these funds depends on your age and risk tolerance.

Let’s look at how you can build a diversified portfolio to weather market ups and downs while still pursuing your financial goals.

1. Broad Market ETFs/Mutual Funds

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds offer a convenient and affordable way to achieve instant diversification. These funds are invested in several individual stocks. When you invest in one of these funds, you’re also investing in all the stocks in the fund.

Here are some of the core options we recommend to form the foundation of your portfolio:

Under 50

S&P 500 Index EFT (NYSE: SPY): This ETF tracks the performance of the US’s 500 largest publicly traded companies. It’s a great way to invest in the biggest US stocks simultaneously. Typically, this fund sees a mix of growth potential and stability.

This ETF tracks the performance of the US’s 500 largest publicly traded companies. It’s a great way to invest in the biggest US stocks simultaneously. Typically, this fund sees a mix of growth potential and stability. Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSE: VTI): This fund goes beyond the S&P 500 to capture the performance of thousands of companies – not just 500. It offers a huge amount of diversification within the US stock market.

Over 50

Total US Stock Market Index Funds: A mutual fund version of a total US stock market index can be a good option if you’re largely planning on retirement. Often, these have lower expense ratios compared to ETFs, so they can help you maintain your wealth. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Admiral Shares (MUFT: VTSAX) and Schwab Total Stock Market Index (MUTF: SWTSX) are good options.

A mutual fund version of a total US stock market index can be a good option if you’re largely planning on retirement. Often, these have lower expense ratios compared to ETFs, so they can help you maintain your wealth. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Admiral Shares (MUFT: VTSAX) and Schwab Total Stock Market Index (MUTF: SWTSX) are good options. Diversified International Stock Index Fund (NASDAQ: VXUS): This ETF provides exposure to markets outside the US. It helps diversify your portfolio a bit more, which is always good (especially if you’re looking to protect your wealth).

2. Bond ETFs/Mutual Funds

Bonds offer a more stable investment option for those over 50 compared to stocks. They typically provide regular income payments through interest, which can help balance the volatility of stocks. We don’t recommend just investing in bonds. However, those over 50 may want to invest 30% of their portfolio in them.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: BND): This ETF focuses on high-quality US bonds issued by governments and corporations. It only invests in bonds from those with strong creditworthiness. It offers a good balance between stability and income generation.

This ETF focuses on high-quality US bonds issued by governments and corporations. It only invests in bonds from those with strong creditworthiness. It offers a good balance between stability and income generation. Fidelity Short-Term Bond Fund (MUTF: FSHBX): This fund is for those nearing retirement or seeking very stable returns. As the name suggests, this fund focuses on bonds that are maturing in 3 years or less, which reduces interest rate risks.

3. Growth Potential Stocks

If you’re under 50 and have a high-risk tolerance, you may want to consider allocating a portion of your $15,000 to growth stocks. These stocks have the potential for high growth, but they also come with a lot of risk.

Sector ETFs: Most ETFs that focus on specific industries fall into this category. Invest in ETFs focusing on industries that are expected to grow. For instance, technology, healthcare, and clean energy are typically popular choices.

Most ETFs that focus on specific industries fall into this category. Invest in ETFs focusing on industries that are expected to grow. For instance, technology, healthcare, and clean energy are typically popular choices. Small-Cap Stock Index ETF: Small-cap companies like iShare Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) are not well established and have a lot of room to grow. Sadly, they also have a lot of room to not grow. They’re riskier, but that risk can pay off.

4. Income Generation

For investors over 50, you may want a more consistent income stream. There are several options you can choose if this is your primary goal:

Dividend Stock ETFs: These ETFs, like iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ: DVY), invest in companies that have a history of paying regular dividends. These dividends can be a reliable source of income into retirement.

These ETFs, like iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ: DVY), invest in companies that have a history of paying regular dividends. These dividends can be a reliable source of income into retirement. REIT ETFs: Real Estate Investment Trusts pool investor funds to purchase and manage real estate. REIT ETFs offer a way to invest in real estate without the hassle of directly owning properties. Typically, they generate income through rent payments.

Where Should YOU Invest Your $15,000?

We recommend diversifying your portfolio, even if you have a specific goal in mind. Consider strategically allocating a good chunk of your investment to broad-market ETFs and mutual funds. These lay a solid foundation for growth and income generation.

Those under 50 with higher risk tolerance should explore sector ETFs and small-cap funds, which can offer amplified returns. Investors over 50 seeking regular income might benefit from dividend stock ETFs or REIT ETFs.

