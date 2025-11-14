Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Rout Spills Over as Investors Shun Risk

Live Updates

Stocks cannot get out of their own way as the tech-driven market sell-off extends into the final trading session of this week. With just about all sectors of the economy trading in the red, all three major stock market indices are spiraling, not least a 1.6% drop in the Nasdaq Composite out of the gate. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is losing 450 points while the S&P 500 is down by over 1%. Even Bitcoin can’t escape the risk-off climate, with the price of the leading cryptocurrency dipping below the psychologically sensitive $100,000 per coin level.

Among the hardest hit technology stocks, Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is surrendering some of this week’s earlier gains, down 3.5% to below $240 per share. AMD was trading above $260 per share earlier this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,055.92 Down 401.30 (-0.85%)

Nasdaq Composite: 22,452.04 Down 413.24 (-1.8%)

S&P 500: 89.14 (-1.3%)

Market Movers

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is bracing for a change in the C-Suite. The big-box retailer has announced that CEO Doug McMillon, who has been at the helm for over the past decade, will be stepping down in early 2026. He will be replaced by John Furner, who is already chief executive of the U.S. business.

In a bright spot, Wall Street firms are confident that technology leaders will regain their momentum sooner than later. Morgan Stanley has lifted its price target on AI leader Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) by $10 to $220 per share with an “overweight” rating still attached. Oppenheimer analysts are also getting ahead of Nvidia stock before earnings next week, issuing a bullish report on the stock. Baird is bullish on Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), beginning coverage with an “outperform rating and a price target of $600 per share, suggesting upside potential of 20%.

Outside of tech, JPMorgan likes MP Materials (NYSE: MP), reportedly lifting its rating on the earth mining stock to overweight from neutral. The analyst confidence did little to improve sentiment, with MP shares falling by 1.1% today.

ASML Holdings (Nasdaq: ASML) is also losing 3% in the latest tech down cycle.