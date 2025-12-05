C3.ai: The Forgotten AI Stock That’s Better Left Forgotten

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was once hailed as a pioneer in enterprise AI software, but today grapples with a cascade of challenges that have eroded investor confidence. Over the past year, its stock has plunged 59%, wiping out nearly all gains from the early AI hype and leaving the company with a modest $2 billion market cap — down 92% from its peak.

An uneven shift from subscription to consumption-based billing disrupted revenue predictability, followed by a major restructuring of sales and operations last year, and the stepping down as CEO by Thomas Siebel in September due to health issues. Leadership under Stephen Ehikian has brought more uncertainty: the company withdrew its full-year guidance, and it was reportedly thinking of selling off the company.

Financially, C3.ai has burned through nearly $150 million in the last four quarters, with revenue barely covering expenses by a razor-thin margin. While competitors like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) ride the AI wave with surging demand, C3.ai has faltered on execution, unable to convert enterprise interest into scalable growth. It’s an AI stock left behind by the AI revolution.

A Win That Doesn’t Erase the Slide

C3.ai’s latest quarterly report offered investors a rare bright spot, but one that underscores just how far the company has fallen rather than signaling a recovery. Total revenue hit $75.1 million, edging past analyst forecasts and providing some breathing room after months of pressure.

Subscription revenue, the core of its business, came in at $70.2 million, while bookings surged 49% from the prior quarter — a healthy uptick driven by an 89% year-over-year jump in federal deals, which now account for 45% of total bookings. Non-GAAP gross margins held steady at 54%, and the company ended with a robust $675 million in cash reserves, enough to weather near-term storms.

Digging deeper, however, reveals a stark year-over-year contraction. Revenue tumbled 20% from $94.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting sluggish demand and the lingering effects of its billing model overhaul. Losses widened too: GAAP net loss per share ballooned to $0.75 from $0.52 per share, and non-GAAP losses deepened to $0.25 per share versus just $0.06 a year earlier.

These figures highlight persistent cost pressures and an inability to expand the customer base amid fierce competition. While the earnings beat sparked a brief rally, it feels more like a dead-cat bounce than a pivot. C3.ai’s enterprise AI tools, aimed at sectors like manufacturing and defense, haven’t scaled with the explosive growth seen elsewhere. Rivals are taking market share by integrating AI more seamlessly into cloud ecosystems, leaving C3.ai playing catch-up.

Stock Bounce Meets Business Stagnation

The shares have clawed back about 20% from recent lows, buoyed by the Q2 surprise and broader market optimism around AI. At current levels, C3.ai trades at a discount to peers, tempting value hunters eyeing a potential rebound. But a closer look shows there is little evidence of a sustainable edge.

The company’s partner ecosystem handled 89% of bookings this quarter — a positive for distribution — but it also exposes C3.ai’s reliance on third parties like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, which dilutes control over the sales funnel.

What truly hampers the AI stock is its struggle to scale in an environment that’s evolving at breakneck speed. Enterprise software demands heavy customization, and C3.ai’s platform, although versatile, hasn’t demonstrated the plug-and-play efficiency that clients crave. Bookings growth is promising, but converting those into recurring revenue has proven elusive, especially as economic headwinds slow IT spending.

Compared to Palantir’s ontology-driven approach or Snowflake‘s (NYSE:SNOW) data-cloud dominance, C3.ai feels small, niche, and reactive. Innovation is lagging, too: where others roll out generative AI copilots weekly, C3.ai’s updates feel incremental, tied to legacy pilots rather than bold disruptions.

Execution under the new CEO remains unproven, and without a clearer path to profitability, this uptick in the stock risks fizzling out. C3.ai ended the quarter with $675 million in total liquidity (mostly marketable securities), but at the rate it’s burning through it without proportional growth invites dilution or a fire sale.

The stock’s 20% rebound might lure in speculators, but its fundamentals don’t justify it. In a market where AI darlings deliver triple-digit growth, C3.ai’s single-digit trajectory looks pretty meager. It’s not bankrupt, but no empire-building is occurring either.

Key Takeaway

While there may be a future for C3.ai if it nails execution, there are far better investment opportunities — in the AI field and beyond — that promise better long-term returns. In a sector full of bright prospects, C3.ai is simply an AI stock that’s best forgotten.