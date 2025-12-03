Live: C3.ai (AI) Q2 Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) reports after the close, last quarter’s results were sharply disappointing, with revenue falling 19 percent year over year and management openly characterizing execution as “completely unacceptable.” The stock has since become a referendum on whether C3.ai can convert its vast pilot activity into predictable subscription revenue while restoring confidence in its sales organization. With a new CEO installed, a fully restructured commercial org and a refreshed partner-led strategy, this quarter is positioned as an inflection point where the company must demonstrate that stabilization is underway.

Estimates Snapshot

EPS Estimates

Current Quarter (Oct 2025): –0.33

–0.33 Next Quarter (Jan 2026): –0.30

–0.30 FY 2026: –1.27

–1.27 FY 2027: –0.91

–0.91 Year-Ago EPS: –0.06

Revenue Estimates

Current Quarter (Oct 2025): $74.87M

• Low: $73M

• High: $76.98M

• YoY decline: –20.64%

• YoY decline: –23.44%

• YoY decline: –23.22%

• YoY growth: +11.49%

Key Areas to Watch

1. Sales Execution Reset and New Leadership Impact- Tom Siebel openly attributed the Q1 miss to disorganized sales execution and his own reduced involvement due to health issues. The company has since installed a new CEO, a new Chief Commercial Officer, and new regional leaders. Investors want proof that the disruption seen last quarter has stabilized and that the pipeline is converting.

2. IPD Mix and Gross Margin Pressure- CFO Hitesh Lath highlighted that a higher mix of initial production deployments (IPDs) drove gross margin down to 52 percent. With 28 new IPDs signed in Q1, the near-term margin profile remains pressured. Commentary on when IPDs begin converting to subscription or consumption contracts will be critical.

3. Federal and Defense Momentum- The company continues to lean heavily on federal and defense use cases, including the U.S. Army’s contested logistics system and expanded programs with HII. These large, complex deployments remain one of C3.ai’s most durable growth vectors, and investors will want updates on additional programs entering production.

4. Partner-Led Deals and Hyperscaler Distribution- Partner-led selling accounted for 90 percent of closed business last quarter, driven by Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, and McKinsey. Management signaled an aggressive expansion of this strategy. Investors will watch for data points confirming that hyperscaler leverage is translating to sustainable deal volume.

5. Strategic Integrator Program & Agentic AI Platform Uptake- C3.ai launched a new OEM-style integrator program allowing third parties to embed the Agentic AI platform into vertical solutions. Siebel indicated strong early reception and expects this to become a “large and rapidly growing line of business.” Early customer or integrator wins will be a meaningful signal.