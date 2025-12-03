S&P 500
6,857.80
+0.35%
Dow Jones
47,996.40
+1.05%
Nasdaq 100
25,616.20
+0.19%
Russell 2000
2,512.12
+1.79%
FTSE 100
9,712.10
+0.01%
Nikkei 225
49,866.50
+0.65%

Investing

Live: C3.ai (AI) Q2 Earnings Coverage

By Joel South Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Live: C3.ai (AI) Q2 Earnings Coverage

© 247 Wall Street

Live Updates

Key Takeaways from C3.ai 2Q Earnings

Live
Metric Prior Consensus New View (Implied) Shift
Q3 Revenue ~$75.6M ~$72–80M (guided) ⚖️ Flat
FY26 Revenue ~$298.7M $289.5–309.5M ⚖️ Flat
FY26 EPS –1.27 No guide

Key Takeaways

  • Bookings strength is real and meaningful — this is the best sign of a post-restructure recovery.
  • Margins and losses are still problematic, with no near-term improvement signaled.
  • Subscription revenue contraction remains the core bear argument.
  • Partner-led model is generating scale, with Microsoft +146% pipeline growth; AWS +172%.
  • Federal is carrying the company, mitigating commercial softness.

A step forward operationally, but still far from a clean turnaround. The market’s –3% reaction reflects cautious optimism tempered by unresolved profitability and subscription headwinds.

What Changed This Quarter

Live
  • Sales execution clearly improved, with 46 deals closed vs. 28 IPDs last quarter.
  • Federal became nearly half of bookings, confirming the company’s pivot to defense/intel as primary growth anchor.
  • Gross margin reset persists — non-GAAP at 54% with no recovery timeline provided.
  • Cash burn widened, with –$46.5M operating cash flow in Q2.
  • Commercial momentum still muted, overshadowed by Federal and partner-driven traction.
  • Subscription still contracting YoY, reinforcing that the shift to larger enterprise deployments remains slow to monetize.

Key Operating Highlights

Live

Share have reversed course after dropping 3% immediately after earnings. The stock is now up 3.46% after-hours.

Here is a brief look of key figures from the quarter.

KPI Q2 Result YoY / QoQ Why It Matters
Total Revenue $75.1M –20% YoY Confirms still in contraction, despite sequential lift.
Subscription Revenue $70.2M –13% YoY Core recurring engine still shrinking YoY.
GAAP Gross Margin 40% (61% LY) Heavy pressure from IPD-heavy mix.
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 54% (70% LY) Normalized margins still compressed.
Total Bookings +49% QoQ Strongest indicator of sales stabilization.
Federal Bookings +89% YoY Clear growth vector; now 45% of total bookings.
Partner-Driven Bookings 89% of total Validates new partner-led commercial model.

Guidance Update

Live
Metric Guidance Consensus Direction
Q3 Revenue $72M–$80M ~$75.6M ⚖️ In line
FY26 Revenue $289.5M–$309.5M ~$298.7M ⚖️ In line
Non-GAAP Op Loss (Q3) –$44M to –$52M
Non-GAAP Op Loss (FY26) –$180.5M to –$210.5M

Guidance is essentially steady, not raised. No evidence yet of a subscription inflection, but also no further deterioration.

 

Management Commentary

Live

“We delivered a solid quarter driven by excellent performance in our Federal business and increased high-value deal activity… This plan prioritizes execution in areas where we have demonstrable leadership.”

Stephen Ehikian, CEO

Ehikian is positioning C3.ai as returning to discipline, leaning heavily on Federal, hyperscaler distribution, and high-value verticals. Tone is confident, but commentary underscores that the path to profitable growth hinges on scaling partners and converting pipeline — not on broad-based commercial recovery yet.

Earnings Are In, Stock Trading Lower

Live

C3.ai stock is down after an revenue and earnings ‘beat’ but the headline figures are not the big story here.

Metric Actual Estimate Beat/Miss
Revenue $75.1M $74.87M ✅ Beat
EPS (Non-GAAP) –$0.25 –$0.33 ✅ Beat
GAAP EPS –$0.75

This is a stabilization quarter, not an acceleration quarter. Revenue edged past consensus and EPS beat meaningfully, but gross margin remains depressed, GAAP losses widened sharply, and subscription revenue continues to trend down YoY. The positive surprise is on bookings, with Federal +89% YoY and total bookings up 49% QoQ, clear evidence the rebuilt sales org is functioning. But cash burn remains heavy, and guidance did not show a firm inflection. Net: progress, but not yet the “turn.”

Where the stock could be headed

Live

Technical signals flash red — shares trade below both 50-day ($16.74) and 200-day ($21.05) moving averages. Insider activity compounds concerns: Siebel dumped $29 million in stock over 60 days preceding today’s report. Reddit sentiment remains bearish, with scores hovering at 22-35.

Analysts maintain a cautious stance, six holds and six sell-rated recommendations versus two buys. Any guidance on stabilizing revenue trends will be critical.

C3.ai  (NYSE: AI) reports after the close, last quarter’s results were sharply disappointing, with revenue falling 19 percent year over year and management openly characterizing execution as “completely unacceptable.” The stock has since become a referendum on whether C3.ai can convert its vast pilot activity into predictable subscription revenue while restoring confidence in its sales organization. With a new CEO installed, a fully restructured commercial org and a refreshed partner-led strategy, this quarter is positioned as an inflection point where the company must demonstrate that stabilization is underway.

Estimates Snapshot

EPS Estimates

  • Current Quarter (Oct 2025): –0.33
  • Next Quarter (Jan 2026): –0.30
  • FY 2026: –1.27
  • FY 2027: –0.91
  • Year-Ago EPS: –0.06

Revenue Estimates

  • Current Quarter (Oct 2025): $74.87M
     • Low: $73M
     • High: $76.98M
     • YoY decline: –20.64%
  • Next Quarter (Jan 2026): $75.63M
     • YoY decline: –23.44%
  • FY 2026: $298.71M
     • YoY decline: –23.22%
  • FY 2027: $333.02M
     • YoY growth: +11.49%

Key Areas to Watch

1. Sales Execution Reset and New Leadership Impact- Tom Siebel openly attributed the Q1 miss to disorganized sales execution and his own reduced involvement due to health issues. The company has since installed a new CEO, a new Chief Commercial Officer, and new regional leaders. Investors want proof that the disruption seen last quarter has stabilized and that the pipeline is converting.

2. IPD Mix and Gross Margin Pressure- CFO Hitesh Lath highlighted that a higher mix of initial production deployments (IPDs) drove gross margin down to 52 percent. With 28 new IPDs signed in Q1, the near-term margin profile remains pressured. Commentary on when IPDs begin converting to subscription or consumption contracts will be critical.

3. Federal and Defense Momentum- The company continues to lean heavily on federal and defense use cases, including the U.S. Army’s contested logistics system and expanded programs with HII. These large, complex deployments remain one of C3.ai’s most durable growth vectors, and investors will want updates on additional programs entering production.

4. Partner-Led Deals and Hyperscaler Distribution- Partner-led selling accounted for 90 percent of closed business last quarter, driven by Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, and McKinsey. Management signaled an aggressive expansion of this strategy. Investors will watch for data points confirming that hyperscaler leverage is translating to sustainable deal volume.

5. Strategic Integrator Program & Agentic AI Platform Uptake- C3.ai launched a new OEM-style integrator program allowing third parties to embed the Agentic AI platform into vertical solutions. Siebel indicated strong early reception and expects this to become a “large and rapidly growing line of business.” Early customer or integrator wins will be a meaningful signal.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Live: Complete Coverage of Zoom’s Q3 Earnings
Joel South |

Live: Complete Coverage of Zoom’s Q3 Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live: Will C3.ai Earnings Come In Higher Than Earlier Estimates?
Joel South |

Live: Will C3.ai Earnings Come In Higher Than Earlier Estimates?

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live: Complete Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings
Joel South |

Live: Complete Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live: Complete BigBear.ai (BBAI) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Joel South |

Live: Complete BigBear.ai (BBAI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live: Coverage of Dell’s Q3 Earnings
Joel South |

Live: Coverage of Dell’s Q3 Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Symbotic’s $22.4B Backlog Sets New High as Next-Gen Storage Boosts Density by 40 Percent
Joel South |

Symbotic’s $22.4B Backlog Sets New High as Next-Gen Storage Boosts Density by 40 Percent

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live: Will Dell Pop After Tonight’s Earnings?
Joel South |

Live: Will Dell Pop After Tonight’s Earnings?

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live: Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Earnings Analysis After the Bell
Joel South |

Live: Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Earnings Analysis After the Bell

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 22,904,763
+$6.90
+12.17%
$63.61
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 13,589,081
+$5.67
+11.01%
$57.15
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
VRTX Vol: 2,542,067
+$29.98
+6.92%
$463.13
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL Vol: 4,491,180
+$9.49
+6.71%
$150.95
Humana
HUM Vol: 2,530,803
+$14.96
+6.18%
$256.92

Top Losing Stocks

-$5.41
10.05%
$48.42
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 9,593,025
-$1.15
7.27%
$14.67
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 53,460,110
-$5.39
4.93%
$103.96
Cencora
COR Vol: 3,393,178
-$15.36
4.38%
$335.31
Healthpeak Properties
DOC Vol: 11,572,209
-$0.75
4.16%
$17.29