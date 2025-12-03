Live: C3.ai (AI) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates
Get The Best C3.ai Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on C3.ai, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
Key Takeaways from C3.ai 2Q Earnings
|Metric
|Prior Consensus
|New View (Implied)
|Shift
|Q3 Revenue
|~$75.6M
|~$72–80M (guided)
|⚖️ Flat
|FY26 Revenue
|~$298.7M
|$289.5–309.5M
|⚖️ Flat
|FY26 EPS
|–1.27
|No guide
|—
Key Takeaways
- Bookings strength is real and meaningful — this is the best sign of a post-restructure recovery.
- Margins and losses are still problematic, with no near-term improvement signaled.
- Subscription revenue contraction remains the core bear argument.
- Partner-led model is generating scale, with Microsoft +146% pipeline growth; AWS +172%.
- Federal is carrying the company, mitigating commercial softness.
A step forward operationally, but still far from a clean turnaround. The market’s –3% reaction reflects cautious optimism tempered by unresolved profitability and subscription headwinds.
What Changed This Quarter
- Sales execution clearly improved, with 46 deals closed vs. 28 IPDs last quarter.
- Federal became nearly half of bookings, confirming the company’s pivot to defense/intel as primary growth anchor.
- Gross margin reset persists — non-GAAP at 54% with no recovery timeline provided.
- Cash burn widened, with –$46.5M operating cash flow in Q2.
- Commercial momentum still muted, overshadowed by Federal and partner-driven traction.
- Subscription still contracting YoY, reinforcing that the shift to larger enterprise deployments remains slow to monetize.
Key Operating Highlights
Share have reversed course after dropping 3% immediately after earnings. The stock is now up 3.46% after-hours.
Here is a brief look of key figures from the quarter.
|KPI
|Q2 Result
|YoY / QoQ
|Why It Matters
|Total Revenue
|$75.1M
|–20% YoY
|Confirms still in contraction, despite sequential lift.
|Subscription Revenue
|$70.2M
|–13% YoY
|Core recurring engine still shrinking YoY.
|GAAP Gross Margin
|40%
|(61% LY)
|Heavy pressure from IPD-heavy mix.
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|54%
|(70% LY)
|Normalized margins still compressed.
|Total Bookings
|+49% QoQ
|—
|Strongest indicator of sales stabilization.
|Federal Bookings
|+89% YoY
|—
|Clear growth vector; now 45% of total bookings.
|Partner-Driven Bookings
|89% of total
|—
|Validates new partner-led commercial model.
Guidance Update
|Metric
|Guidance
|Consensus
|Direction
|Q3 Revenue
|$72M–$80M
|~$75.6M
|⚖️ In line
|FY26 Revenue
|$289.5M–$309.5M
|~$298.7M
|⚖️ In line
|Non-GAAP Op Loss (Q3)
|–$44M to –$52M
|—
|—
|Non-GAAP Op Loss (FY26)
|–$180.5M to –$210.5M
|—
|—
Guidance is essentially steady, not raised. No evidence yet of a subscription inflection, but also no further deterioration.
Management Commentary
“We delivered a solid quarter driven by excellent performance in our Federal business and increased high-value deal activity… This plan prioritizes execution in areas where we have demonstrable leadership.”
— Stephen Ehikian, CEO
Ehikian is positioning C3.ai as returning to discipline, leaning heavily on Federal, hyperscaler distribution, and high-value verticals. Tone is confident, but commentary underscores that the path to profitable growth hinges on scaling partners and converting pipeline — not on broad-based commercial recovery yet.
Earnings Are In, Stock Trading Lower
C3.ai stock is down after an revenue and earnings ‘beat’ but the headline figures are not the big story here.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$75.1M
|$74.87M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|–$0.25
|–$0.33
|✅ Beat
|GAAP EPS
|–$0.75
|–
|—
This is a stabilization quarter, not an acceleration quarter. Revenue edged past consensus and EPS beat meaningfully, but gross margin remains depressed, GAAP losses widened sharply, and subscription revenue continues to trend down YoY. The positive surprise is on bookings, with Federal +89% YoY and total bookings up 49% QoQ, clear evidence the rebuilt sales org is functioning. But cash burn remains heavy, and guidance did not show a firm inflection. Net: progress, but not yet the “turn.”
Where the stock could be headed
Technical signals flash red — shares trade below both 50-day ($16.74) and 200-day ($21.05) moving averages. Insider activity compounds concerns: Siebel dumped $29 million in stock over 60 days preceding today’s report. Reddit sentiment remains bearish, with scores hovering at 22-35.
Analysts maintain a cautious stance, six holds and six sell-rated recommendations versus two buys. Any guidance on stabilizing revenue trends will be critical.
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) reports after the close, last quarter’s results were sharply disappointing, with revenue falling 19 percent year over year and management openly characterizing execution as “completely unacceptable.” The stock has since become a referendum on whether C3.ai can convert its vast pilot activity into predictable subscription revenue while restoring confidence in its sales organization. With a new CEO installed, a fully restructured commercial org and a refreshed partner-led strategy, this quarter is positioned as an inflection point where the company must demonstrate that stabilization is underway.
Estimates Snapshot
EPS Estimates
- Current Quarter (Oct 2025): –0.33
- Next Quarter (Jan 2026): –0.30
- FY 2026: –1.27
- FY 2027: –0.91
- Year-Ago EPS: –0.06
Revenue Estimates
- Current Quarter (Oct 2025): $74.87M
• Low: $73M
• High: $76.98M
• YoY decline: –20.64%
- Next Quarter (Jan 2026): $75.63M
• YoY decline: –23.44%
- FY 2026: $298.71M
• YoY decline: –23.22%
- FY 2027: $333.02M
• YoY growth: +11.49%
Key Areas to Watch
1. Sales Execution Reset and New Leadership Impact- Tom Siebel openly attributed the Q1 miss to disorganized sales execution and his own reduced involvement due to health issues. The company has since installed a new CEO, a new Chief Commercial Officer, and new regional leaders. Investors want proof that the disruption seen last quarter has stabilized and that the pipeline is converting.
2. IPD Mix and Gross Margin Pressure- CFO Hitesh Lath highlighted that a higher mix of initial production deployments (IPDs) drove gross margin down to 52 percent. With 28 new IPDs signed in Q1, the near-term margin profile remains pressured. Commentary on when IPDs begin converting to subscription or consumption contracts will be critical.
3. Federal and Defense Momentum- The company continues to lean heavily on federal and defense use cases, including the U.S. Army’s contested logistics system and expanded programs with HII. These large, complex deployments remain one of C3.ai’s most durable growth vectors, and investors will want updates on additional programs entering production.
4. Partner-Led Deals and Hyperscaler Distribution- Partner-led selling accounted for 90 percent of closed business last quarter, driven by Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, and McKinsey. Management signaled an aggressive expansion of this strategy. Investors will watch for data points confirming that hyperscaler leverage is translating to sustainable deal volume.
5. Strategic Integrator Program & Agentic AI Platform Uptake- C3.ai launched a new OEM-style integrator program allowing third parties to embed the Agentic AI platform into vertical solutions. Siebel indicated strong early reception and expects this to become a “large and rapidly growing line of business.” Early customer or integrator wins will be a meaningful signal.