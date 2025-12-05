Stock Market Live December 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat, Netflix Down on HBO Deal Cost

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

As Friday dawns, today’s big news is that Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) will buy streaming service HBO Max, as well as the Warner Bros. studio belonging to Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD). Netflix stock is down nearly 4% on the news, and Warner Bros. stock is up more than 4% — but the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is shrugging off the news as a non-event, and still flat premarket.

Netflix will pay $72 billion for the Warner Bros. assets, but the deal is not expected to close for another 12 to 18 months — and a lot could happen between now and then, up to and including federal antitrust intervention forbidding the deal to happen at all. (In the event the deal falls through, Netflix will have to pay Warner Bros. Discovery a $5.8 billion “breakup fee.” Conversely, if Warner Bros. chooses to call off the sale, it will need to pay Netflix $2.8 billion.)

In the meantime, Warner Bros. will proceed with plans to spin off the parts Netflix is not buying, including cable networks TNT and CNN, as “Discovery Global.”

That spinoff should happen in Q3 2026.

Assuming the Netflix deal is allowed to proceed, the company will pay Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders $23.25 in cash and $4.50 in shares of Netflix common stock for each share of Warner Bros. Discovery they hold.

Economic news

Later today, the government is expected to publish data from September (its release was delayed by the government shutdown) on consumer spending and income, as well as the personal consumption expenditures price index.

It’s unclear how the market might weigh this news, given it will be at least 30 days out of date, and won’t contain much information at all about how the government shutdown affected these numbers.

Earnings

In earnings news, S&P 500 component company Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) beat earnings by four cents last night, reporting fiscal Q4 2025 profit of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter missed targets, however, coming in at only $9.7 billion, and guidance for fiscal Q1 2026 looks similarly weak, with revenue of no more than $9.4 billion where Street analysts have been expecting $9.9 billion.

HPE stock is down about 7% premarket on the news.