Stock Market Live December 5: S&P 500 (SPY) Heads for Another Winning Day

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Live Updates

The S&P 500 is up 12 points, pulling the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up $1.30.

The Dow is up 163 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up about 58 points.

Driving markets higher are hopes for another rate cut next week. In fact, markets are pricing in an 87% chance of a rate cut, according to CME FedWatch.

While we won’t see payroll numbers until after the Federal Reserve’s meeting on October 10, there are hopes that we’ll see more rate cuts after Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that job cuts in November moved further ahead of one million for the year. We also just got US PCE inflation data for September, which showed a lower-than-expected read of 2.8%.

All of which markets appear to like.

Netflix to Buy Warner Bros Discovery for $72 Billion

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just announced it would buy parts of Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) for $72 billion, or $27.75 per WBD share. “The transaction is expected to close after the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company, which is now expected to be completed in Q3 2026,” according to the press release.

Netflix will acquire Warner Bros. film studio and streaming service, HBO Max. And Warner Bros. Discovery will move forward with its previously planned spin-out of Discovery Global.

As a result of the deal, shares of Netflix slipped under $100 a share. At the moment, according to Business Insider, “There’s also the prospect of looming regulatory fights, which could get intense as Netflix tries to prove the deal preserves competition in the streaming industry.”

MP Materials Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

With the U.S. battle over rare earth, Morgan Stanley just upgraded MP Materials (NYSE: MP) to an overweight rating with a price target of $71 a share.

While China did pause its rare earth restrictions for a year, there is still a strong possibility of more rare earth supply issues, which MP Materials can assist with.

Not only ago, analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the miner to an overweight rating with a price target of $74 a share. “Our new rating reflects our view that rare earths national security concerns are ‘here to stay’ despite China’s reported one-year pause on export restrictions, with risks remaining, especially for military exposure,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

“MP’s unique mine-to-magnet vertical integration positions the company as the ex-China leader ready to immediately begin addressing these concerns, although it will ultimately take multiple players over many years to sort out.”