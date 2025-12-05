S&P 500
6,873.80
+0.22%
Dow Jones
47,960.30
+0.23%
Nasdaq 100
25,708.00
+0.42%
Russell 2000
2,522.78
-0.34%
FTSE 100
9,663.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,679.00
+0.12%

Investing

Stock Market Live December 5: S&P 500 (SPY) Heads for Another Winning Day

Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Ian Cooper Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live December 5: S&P 500 (SPY) Heads for Another Winning Day

© federalreserve / Flickr

Live Updates

Wall Street Still Confident in MP Materials Upside

Live

Analysts are still pounding the table over MP Materials (MP).

That’s because the fight to secure more rare earth supply is still heating up. Granted, China did pause its rare earth restrictions for a year. However, there is still a strong possibility of more rare-earth supply issues, which MP Materials can assist with.

For one, it operates the Mountain Pass mine in California.

Two, the U.S. Department of Defense announced it was buying $400 million worth of MP’s preferred stock – positioning itself as the company’s biggest shareholder. And three, MP signed a $500 million deal with Apple, which agreed to buy rare earth magnets from it.

In addition, analysts see the stock rallying even higher.

Morgan Stanley just upgraded MP Materials to an overweight rating with a price target of $71 a share. While China did pause its rare earth restrictions for a year, there is still a strong possibility of more rare earth supply issues, which MP Materials can assist with.

Analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the miner to an overweight rating with a price target of $74 a share. “Our new rating reflects our view that rare earths national security concerns are ‘here to stay’ despite China’s reported one-year pause on export restrictions, with risks remaining, especially for military exposure,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

“MP’s unique mine-to-magnet vertical integration positions the company as the ex-China leader ready to immediately begin addressing these concerns, although it will ultimately take multiple players over many years to sort out.”

Ulta Beauty Up 14% After Raising Full-Year Outlook

Live

Shares of Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA) are up about $77 a share on a volume spike to 1.6 million shares, as compared to its daily average volume of 572,773.

All after the company hiked its sales and earnings outlook again.

For its third quarter, the company’s EPS of $5.14 was above expectations of $4.64. Revenue of $2.86 billion was above expectations of $2.72 billion.

“Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, reflecting the steady progress and momentum our team is building as we execute our Ulta Beauty Unleashed Strategy. Exciting assortment newness, improved in-store and digital experiences, and bold marketing efforts are resonating with our guests and drove strong sales results, market share gains, and growth across all categories and channels, with notable strength in ecommerce,” said Kecia Steelman, president and CEO, as quoted in an earnings release.

Moving forward, ULTA raised its full-year sales guidance to $12.3 billion from prior guidance of $12 billion to $12.1 billion. That’s also better than the estimates of $12.06 billion. Comparable sales are expected to jump 4.4% to 4.7% from 2.5% to 3.5%.

S&P 500 Racing Higher on Interest Rate Cut Hopes

Live

Driving markets higher are hopes for another rate cut next week.

In fact, markets are pricing in an 87% chance of a rate cut, according to CME FedWatch.

While we won’t see payroll numbers until after the Federal Reserve’s meeting on October 10, there are hopes that we’ll see more rate cuts after Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that job cuts in November moved further ahead of one million for the year. We also just got US PCE inflation data for September, which showed a lower-than-expected read of 2.8%.

All of which markets appear to like.

The S&P 500 is up 12 points, pulling the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up $1.30.

The Dow is up 163 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up about 58 points.

Driving markets higher are hopes for another rate cut next week. In fact, markets are pricing in an 87% chance of a rate cut, according to CME FedWatch.

While we won’t see payroll numbers until after the Federal Reserve’s meeting on October 10, there are hopes that we’ll see more rate cuts after Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that job cuts in November moved further ahead of one million for the year. We also just got US PCE inflation data for September, which showed a lower-than-expected read of 2.8%.

All of which markets appear to like.

Netflix to Buy Warner Bros Discovery for $72 Billion

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just announced it would buy parts of Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) for $72 billion, or $27.75 per WBD share. “The transaction is expected to close after the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company, which is now expected to be completed in Q3 2026,” according to the press release.

Netflix will acquire Warner Bros. film studio and streaming service, HBO Max. And Warner Bros. Discovery will move forward with its previously planned spin-out of Discovery Global.

As a result of the deal, shares of Netflix slipped under $100 a share. At the moment, according to Business Insider, “There’s also the prospect of looming regulatory fights, which could get intense as Netflix tries to prove the deal preserves competition in the streaming industry.”

MP Materials Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

With the U.S. battle over rare earth, Morgan Stanley just upgraded MP Materials (NYSE: MP) to an overweight rating with a price target of $71 a share.

While China did pause its rare earth restrictions for a year, there is still a strong possibility of more rare earth supply issues, which MP Materials can assist with.

Not only ago, analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the miner to an overweight rating with a price target of $74 a share. “Our new rating reflects our view that rare earths national security concerns are ‘here to stay’ despite China’s reported one-year pause on export restrictions, with risks remaining, especially for military exposure,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

“MP’s unique mine-to-magnet vertical integration positions the company as the ex-China leader ready to immediately begin addressing these concerns, although it will ultimately take multiple players over many years to sort out.”

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?
247staff |

I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?

Running out of money in retirement is one of the biggest fears for a reason. Few things are more jarring…
Rubrik Crushes Expectations Again. Here’s What We’re Watching
William Temple |

Rubrik Crushes Expectations Again. Here’s What We’re Watching

Yesterday we were watching whether Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) could deliver on its profitability promise while maintaining growth momentum. The company…
I Don’t Agree with Dave Ramsey on Everything, But He Nails These 4 Key Points
Christy Bieber |

I Don’t Agree with Dave Ramsey on Everything, But He Nails These 4 Key Points

There is a lot that I disagree with Dave Ramsey about. For one thing, I think he is dead wrong…
How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks
David Beren |

How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

As investors look to the future, more and more are focused on a single goal that results in using monthly…
How to Choose Between a Lump Sum Pension and Lifetime Payments
247staff |

How to Choose Between a Lump Sum Pension and Lifetime Payments

In the world of r/ChubbyFIRE on Reddit, someone always wants or hopes to hit a specific number, so they can…
Dave Ramsey Reveals the Mindset Shift Behind Building Wealth
247staff |

Dave Ramsey Reveals the Mindset Shift Behind Building Wealth

Financial expert Dave Ramsey highlights a simple but powerful idea: the questions you ask yourself shape your financial future. He…
Jim Cramer’s Best Money Advice for American Seniors
Kathryn Koehler |

Jim Cramer’s Best Money Advice for American Seniors

Jim Cramer is a former hedge fund manager and financial commentator. He is the host of the CNBC show Mad…
26 of the Most Overhyped Guns that Soldiers Actually Hate
Chris Lange |

26 of the Most Overhyped Guns that Soldiers Actually Hate

Every military has weapons that looked unbeatable in brochures but fell apart the moment they reached the field. These guns…
2 Effective Fixes for Navigating Potentially Lower Expected Market Returns
Joey Frenette |

2 Effective Fixes for Navigating Potentially Lower Expected Market Returns

It’s never fun for a new investor to hear that prospective returns moving forward are bound to be modest. Whether…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,095,602
+$67.17
+12.58%
$601.12
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 14,344,023
+$2.25
+8.81%
$27.74
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 188,685,032
+$1.52
+6.19%
$26.06
Dollar General
DG Vol: 11,197,736
+$7.36
+5.87%
$132.65
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 13,207,354
+$2.06
+5.75%
$37.87

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 25,168,303
-$1.51
10.16%
$13.32
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 5,995,900
-$4.23
5.97%
$66.64
Vistra
VST Vol: 3,926,572
-$8.82
5.01%
$167.25
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,228,762
-$6.50
3.84%
$162.87
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 2,486,844
-$3.20
3.70%
$83.40