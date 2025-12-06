S&P 500
6,873.00
+0.20%
Dow Jones
47,952.80
+0.21%
Nasdaq 100
25,701.80
+0.39%
Russell 2000
2,523.23
-0.32%
FTSE 100
9,663.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,636.50
+0.03%

Investing

Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market

Quick Read

  • Netflix (NFLX) generated $11.51B in Q3 2025 revenue with a 28% operating margin. A $619M Brazilian tax dispute pressured results.
  • Netflix stock returned 92% over the past year but underperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade.
  • Analysts maintain 34 buy ratings versus 2 sells. The forward P/E of 32.68 suggests expected earnings acceleration.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Jeremy Phillips Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market

© 24/7 Wall St.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) went from mailing DVDs in red envelopes to dominating global streaming. That transformation created one of the most compelling investment stories of the past decade, but the path wasn’t smooth. The company weathered subscriber losses in 2022, fierce competition from Disney+ and HBO Max, and persistent questions about whether it could sustain growth after saturating major markets.

The answer came through strategic pivots. Netflix doubled down on international expansion, launched an ad-supported tier in late 2022, and cracked down on password sharing in 2023. These moves reignited subscriber growth and drove revenue acceleration. By 2024, the company reported $39.00 billion in revenue and $8.71 billion in net income. The most recent quarter (Q3 2025) delivered $11.51 billion in revenue, up 17% year over year, with a 28% operating margin despite a $619 million Brazilian tax dispute.

The stock reflected this evolution. After touching lows around $48 in late 2019 and early 2020, shares climbed steadily through the pandemic and beyond, recently trading near $93.47 in early December 2025.

Your $1,000 Turned Into $1,920 in One Year

Here’s what a $1,000 investment would look like across different time horizons:

1-Year Return (December 2024 to December 2025)

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $1,920
  • Total Return: 92.0%
  • S&P 500 (same period): Approximately $1,250 (25% estimated)

5-Year Return (December 2020 to December 2025)

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $1,927
  • Total Return: 92.7%
  • Annualized Return: 14.0%
  • S&P 500 (same period): Approximately $1,850 (85% estimated)

10-Year Return (December 2015 to December 2025)

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $1,927
  • Total Return: 92.7%
  • Annualized Return: 6.8%
  • S&P 500 (same period): Approximately $3,200 (220% estimated)

The 10-year picture reveals Netflix underperformed the broader market, largely due to the brutal 2022 drawdown when the stock lost over half its value. Investors who held through that period needed conviction. The recent surge, particularly in 2024 and 2025, came from operational execution: net income jumped 61% in 2023 to $5.41 billion as the company scaled subscribers while optimizing content spending.

Timing mattered significantly. Those who bought in 2022 during the panic saw far better returns than decade-long holders.

Market Outlook and Analyst Perspectives

Analysts remain largely bullish on Netflix, with 34 buy ratings versus just 2 sells. The forward P/E of 32.68 suggests expectations for earnings acceleration compared to the current P/E of 41.77. The company’s return on equity of 42.9% demonstrates strong operational efficiency.

However, the stock’s beta of 1.71 indicates high volatility, meaning shares can move sharply in either direction. The recent Q3 2025 earnings miss—reporting $0.59 versus $0.70 expected—has raised questions about potential margin pressure ahead, particularly given the $619 million Brazilian tax dispute that impacted operating margins.

Key factors analysts are monitoring include whether the company can maintain its 17% revenue growth trajectory and how successfully the ad-supported business scales. The valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, with the current multiple pricing in continued strong execution.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Flat Like A Lake
Ben Briody |

Flat Like A Lake

Since Wednesday, Bitcoin has been on a slight downward trajectory, hitting a local bottom of around $88k on Friday. Since…
The Tools Every Marine Must Master Before Deployment
Chris Lange |

The Tools Every Marine Must Master Before Deployment

Before a Marine is deployed, they’re expected to master an essential set of tools that shape how they fight, communicate,…
Why Retiring Early Is Hard Even When You Can Afford It
247staff |

Why Retiring Early Is Hard Even When You Can Afford It

When you have spent your entire life working hard and saving for a secure retirement, it can be surprisingly difficult…
Is VOO + QQQ the Ultimate Retirement Formula?
Maurie Backman |

Is VOO + QQQ the Ultimate Retirement Formula?

  You’re probably aware of how important it is to save well for retirement. But setting money aside for your…
Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market
Jeremy Phillips |

Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) went from mailing DVDs in red envelopes to dominating global streaming. That transformation created one of the…
3 Reasons You Can’t Live on Social Security Alone
Maurie Backman |

3 Reasons You Can’t Live on Social Security Alone

  There are many older Americans today who get the majority of their retirement income from Social Security. And there…
Up 96% in 2025, This Stock Will Be Added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 22
Rich Duprey |

Up 96% in 2025, This Stock Will Be Added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 22

The S&P 500 large-cap stock index undergoes quarterly rebalances to reflect evolving market conditions. Managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices,…
Constellation Holds Margin Lead as Vistra Expands With Gas Plants and Buybacks
William Temple |

Constellation Holds Margin Lead as Vistra Expands With Gas Plants and Buybacks

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) reported Q3 earnings this month, exposing two fundamentally different approaches to…
Teva Crushes Earnings as Pfizer Struggles to Replace COVID Revenue
William Temple |

Teva Crushes Earnings as Pfizer Struggles to Replace COVID Revenue

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) just reported third-quarter earnings that reveal two pharmaceutical companies moving in…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,395,558
+$67.55
+12.65%
$601.50
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 16,531,461
+$2.21
+8.67%
$27.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 198,739,971
+$1.54
+6.28%
$26.08
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 15,211,720
+$2.04
+5.70%
$37.85
Cooper Companies
COO Vol: 10,745,660
+$4.37
+5.67%
$81.40

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 27,105,535
-$1.46
9.82%
$13.37
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 15,664,173
-$4.15
5.86%
$66.72
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,524,237
-$8.90
5.05%
$167.17
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,864,827
-$6.36
3.76%
$163.00
Insulet
PODD Vol: 518,069
-$11.43
3.62%
$304.49