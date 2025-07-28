Only Have $50 to Invest? This ETF Offers Big Dividends and Steady Returns 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points in This Article: This ETF offers a high dividend yield of around 4.4%, significantly surpassing the S&P 500 ’s average, ideal for income-focused investors.

Its low expense ratio and equal-weighting strategy enhance diversification and cost efficiency, suitable for small investments.

Historical data supports high-yield stocks for strong long-term returns, balancing income with growth potential.

An Entry Point to Growth & Income

The S&P 500 has soared to new heights, driven largely by low-yielding tech giants, pushing its average dividend yield to near-record lows of around 1.2%. This decline reflects the dominance of growth-oriented tech stocks, which often reinvest profits rather than pay dividends.

However, research from Wellington Management and Hartford Funds reveals a compelling counterpoint: high-yield stocks have historically outperformed both the highest-yielding stocks and non-dividend-paying companies, delivering strong total returns with income stability.

Wouldn’t it be ideal to combine the S&P 500’s proven performance with the benefits of high dividend yields? For investors with even just $50, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) offers a solution, blending the stability of large-cap equities with attractive income potential, making it a top choice for growth and income.

Why SPYD Stands Out

SPYD tracks the S&P 500 High Dividend Index, which selects the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies from the S&P 500. Its top three holdings are:

Stock Fund Weight Dividend Yield Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) 1.68% 3.7% Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) 1.63% 3.4% Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) 1.62% 5.2%

With a trailing 12-month dividend yield of approximately 4.4%, SPYD significantly outpaces the S&P 500’s 1.2% yield, offering investors a robust income stream.

Its low expense ratio of 0.07% ensures that more of your investment fuels returns rather than fees. This cost efficiency, paired with a focus on high-yield stocks, makes SPYD an accessible option for investors starting with modest sums, like $50, as it trades for under $44 per share.

The ETF’s equal-weighting methodology ensures no single stock dominates, reducing concentration risk and enhancing diversification across its 77 holdings.

Balancing Income and Growth

SPYD’s portfolio is heavily weighted toward sectors like real estate (23.1%), utilities (18.5%), and financials (16%), all of which are known for stable dividends. These sectors provide a buffer against market volatility, appealing to income-focused investors who prioritize capital preservation.

While SPYD’s focus on high-yield stocks may limit the potential for aggressive growth compared to tech-heavy S&P 500 funds, its historical performance is solid, with a 10.3% return over the past 12 months and 13.9% over five years.

Wellington and Hartford note that dividend growers have averaged a 10.2% annualized return over 50 years, suggesting SPYD’s focus on high-yielders positions it for competitive long-term returns, especially in a falling interest rate environment where dividend stocks often thrive. Since inception almost a decade ago, SPYD has returned 8.6% annually.

Offsetting Risks with Diversification

While the ETF’s high-yield focus carries risks, such as exposure to value traps — stocks with high yields due to declining prices — its equal-weighting approach mutes this by ensuring no single underperforming stock overly impacts the fund.

The ETF’s quarterly rebalancing also keeps its holdings aligned with the highest-yielding S&P 500 companies, maintaining quality and relevance. However, its sector concentration, particularly in real estate, introduces some risk, as REITs can be sensitive to interest rate changes.

Investors should ensure SPYD complements their portfolio without overlapping existing holdings in utilities or financials. Despite these considerations, SPYD’s diversified exposure to large-cap U.S. equities offers a balanced approach for those seeking income without sacrificing growth potential.

A Smart Choice for Small Investors

For those with limited capital, SPYD is a compelling entry point into the market. Its low share price and high yield allow a $50 investment to generate meaningful income — roughly $2 annually per share — while offering exposure to the S&P 500’s blue-chip companies.

The ETF’s simplicity and low costs align with the needs of long-term investors seeking passive income and moderate growth. While it may not match the explosive returns of tech-focused funds, SPYD’s stability and income potential make it a cornerstone for income-oriented portfolios, especially in tax-advantaged accounts where its dividends can compound over time.

