Wall Street Just Upgraded NVDA, AMZN, and MP Again

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Amazon, noting that it’s well-positioned for the holidays.

Bernstein, which reiterated an outperform rating on NVDA, says the data center opportunity is still significant and still early, with further upside likely.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still one of the top stocks to own, according to analysts at Bernstein.

The firm, which reiterated an outperform rating on NVDA, says the data center opportunity is still significant and still early, with further upside likely.

Remember, NVDA just posted EPS of $1.30, which beat estimates by four cents. Revenue of $57 billion, up 62.5% year over year, beat by $1.91 billion. Data center revenue of $51.2 billion was up 25% quarter over quarter, and up 66% year over year.

Analysts only expected NVDA to post EPS of $1.25 on $54.83 billion in sales, which would be a 56% jump year over year. Moving forward, Nvidia expects to generate $65 billion in revenue, which would be above expectations of $61.98 billion.

Amazon

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), noting that it’s well-positioned for the holidays.

In most years, Amazon is a no-brainer stock to buy and hold for the holiday rush. In fact, except for 2022, the e-commerce giant has historically pushed higher heading into the holidays, which we expect to happen again this year.

Part of the reason for that is that, according to Adobe Analytics:

S. online sales for the 2025 holiday season (November 1 to December 31) are forecast to be $253.4 billion, a 5.3% growth compared to the previous year.

Cyber Monday sales are expected to come in around $14.2 billion.

Black Friday sales are expected to be about $11.7 billion.

And Cyber Week is expected to account for $43.7 billion in sales.

MP Materials

Also, analysts at BMO just upgraded MP Materials (NYSE: MP) to an outperform rating, noting that the dip is a buying opportunity. Remember, with China’s tight control over rare earths and U.S. demand soaring, rare earth stocks are again center stage.

And, as noted by CNBC, “Beijing will not allow the export of rare earth materials for use by foreign militaries, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Oct. 9. These are the first restrictions imposed by China that specifically target the defense sector, according to Gracelin Baskaran, a critical minerals expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.”

All of which is fueling upside in MP Materials, which operates the Mountain Pass mine in California. Two, the U.S. Department of Defense announced it was buying $400 million worth of MP’s preferred stock – positioning itself as the company’s biggest shareholder. And three, MP signed a $500 million deal with Apple, which agreed to buy rare earth magnets from it.