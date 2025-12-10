S&P 500
6,868.20
+0.37%
Dow Jones
47,894.00
+0.73%
Nasdaq 100
25,715.20
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,552.13
+0.93%
FTSE 100
9,662.30
+0.51%
Nikkei 225
50,615.50
-0.35%
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Investing

The Biggest Lie People Tell Themselves About Retirement (And What the Wealthy Do Instead)

Quick Read

  • The average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers is slightly over $2,000.
  • If you tell yourself you can retire on just Social Security, you may be setting yourself up for disappointment.
  • Wealthy retirees build retirement income through aggressive saving and investing, and then maintain income-generating portfolios during their senior years.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Biggest Lie People Tell Themselves About Retirement (And What the Wealthy Do Instead)

© MariaDubova from Getty Images and c-George from Getty Images Pro

 

After a lifetime of hard work, the last thing you want to do is struggle during retirement, right? And if you play your cards right, you won’t have to.

But you should know that there’s one huge retirement lie wealthy seniors refuse to buy into. And knowing what that lie entails could spare you a world of financial stress.

Don’t assume that Social Security will be enough

Many people tell themselves that once they retire, they’ll be able to live comfortably on Social Security. But that’s a joke for a couple of reasons.

First, the average monthly benefit among retired workers today is a little over $2,000. If you’re someone who can live on $3,000 a month today, then you may be okay living on $2,000 a month in retirement. If not, consider this a serious wakeup call.

Also, the more money you earn, the smaller a percentage of your paycheck Social Security will replace. That’s because the program has a maximum monthly benefit it pays retirees.

If you earn an average wage, Social Security might take the place of about 40% of what you’re used to making. But if you’re a higher earner, you may find that Social Security replaces a very small portion of your income. That means you’re going to need more than just your monthly benefits to manage your bills without having to pinch pennies or seriously scale back your lifestyle.

You don’t want to retire on Social Security alone

If you want to enjoy your senior years to the fullest, there’s a very simple path toward that goal — save aggressively during your working years, and invest your money wisely. Wealthy retirees don’t spend their careers banking on Social Security. Instead, they contribute steadily to a retirement account and invest their portfolios so their money is able to grow over time.

What does that mean? When you’re building wealth for retirement, it’s important to load up on assets that can outpace inflation over time. For the most part, that means stocks.

Some people are content to put their money into broad market ETFs. You could go that route to simplify the process. But if you’re able to assemble a diverse mix of stocks for your portfolio, you may find that you’re able to beat the stock market broadly and generate even stronger returns for your portfolio.

Meanwhile, once you get to retirement, it’s important to maintain a portfolio that’s capable of generating steady income. To that end, your options include:

  • Broad market and/or dividend ETFs
  • Individual high-yielding dividend stocks
  • Real estate investment trusts, which have to pay at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends

To be clear, you shouldn’t keep your entire portfolio in stocks once you’re retired. It’s a good idea to hold some bonds for stability and predictable income, as well as some cash to tide yourself over in the event of a stock market downturn.

An annuity could be another worthwhile investment that leads to a financially sound retirement. The ongoing paychecks you get from an annuity, combined with regular Social Security benefits and an income-producing portfolio, could leave you with enough money to do all of the things you’ve always dreamed of during your senior years.

One of the biggest mistakes people make in the context of retirement planning is assuming they’ll get by on Social Security alone. It’s okay to factor those monthly benefits into your retirement income. But make sure you have other assets and investments on top of Social Security if you want to be able to enjoy your golden years without worry.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Maurie Backman |

Why It Pays to Consider an Annuity on Top of Social Security

  For many retirees today, Social Security serves as a key source of income. And once you retire, it may…
12 to 15 Percent of Retirees Overly Rely on Social Security; Here’s The Problem With That
Maurie Backman |

12 to 15 Percent of Retirees Overly Rely on Social Security; Here’s The Problem With That

  If you’re someone who’s working full-time with a good number of years left until retirement, you may be wondering…
Annuities Can Mix With Social Security To Create Reliable Cash Flow for Your Retirement
Maurie Backman |

Annuities Can Mix With Social Security To Create Reliable Cash Flow for Your Retirement

  There’s a reason so many retirees appreciate having Social Security. Those benefits not only provide steady, reliable income, but…
Social Security Isn’t Enough: 3 Alternate Income Sources for Retirees
Maurie Backman |

Social Security Isn’t Enough: 3 Alternate Income Sources for Retirees

  There are plenty of retirees today who get the bulk of their income from Social Security. Some seniors, in…
Worried Social Security Won’t Be Enough? Here’s a Strategy to Look At
Christy Bieber |

Worried Social Security Won’t Be Enough? Here’s a Strategy to Look At

Many pre-retirees and current retirees share one concern about their later years: They fear that they are going to run…
Want to Live Off Dividends in Retirement? Here’s How
Maurie Backman |

Want to Live Off Dividends in Retirement? Here’s How

  The scary thing about retirement is giving up the steady paycheck that sustained you throughout your working years. But…
Forget the 4% Rule. With the Right Portfolio, You Can Do Better
Maurie Backman |

Forget the 4% Rule. With the Right Portfolio, You Can Do Better

  Saving for retirement is not an easy thing. It requires you to manage your paycheck carefully and, at times,…
Here’s the Problem With Getting Most of Your Retirement Income From Social Security
Maurie Backman |

Here’s the Problem With Getting Most of Your Retirement Income From Social Security

  There are millions of older Americans today who get the bulk of their retirement income from Social Security. So…
This High-Yield ETF Could Supplement Your Social Security Retirement Checks
Maurie Backman |

This High-Yield ETF Could Supplement Your Social Security Retirement Checks

  There are millions of older Americans today who collect monthly benefits from Social Security. But for many retirees, Social…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 8,331,384
+$90.97
+14.55%
$716.27
LKQ
LKQ Vol: 1,745,411
+$1.40
+4.97%
$29.57
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,776,961
+$3.43
+4.68%
$76.67
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 58,847,579
+$1.30
+4.58%
$29.56
Becton Dickinson
BDX Vol: 1,390,978
+$8.53
+4.52%
$197.35

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 30,676,989
-$5.52
6.20%
$83.55
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 3,762,405
-$11.44
4.97%
$218.55
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 870,543
-$18.81
3.85%
$469.69
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 1,366,857
-$3.50
3.32%
$101.87
Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 719,886
-$4.54
3.31%
$132.74