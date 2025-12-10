This Dividend Pharma Giant Yielding 2.9% Just Got a Big Vote of Confidence

Healthcare stocks have lagged the broader market for the past three years, weighed down by post-COVID earnings volatility, policy uncertainties around drug pricing, and a surge in tech-driven gains from the AI boom. The sector’s relative earnings growth averaged just 6% annually over that stretch, trailing the S&P 500‘s 15%, but signs of stabilization emerged in the third quarter, with healthcare posting the strongest quarterly return at over 7% versus the index’s 1% gain.
JPMorgan recently flipped to favoring the sector, citing three drivers that signal healthcare’s potential rebound as AI enthusiasm cools:
- Easing policy risks after deals like Pfizer‘s (NYSE:PFE) most-favored-nation pricing agreement reduced uncertainty.
- Earnings clarity, as life sciences and managed care firms beat estimates by 13% and held 2026 guidance steady.
- M&A pickup, with biotech deals averaging one per week amid $150 billion in looming patent expirations. .
Biopharma AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) exemplifies this pivot. Its shares are up 25% year-to-date outpacing the S&P 500’s roughly 12% gain by a 2-to-1 margin. Yet over three years, AbbVie has trailed the index, as AI-fueled rallies in tech names overshadowed defensive plays like healthcare. The stock sits 9% below its October high and trades at the same level it did in September, creating a potential entry point. Wall Street’s fresh upgrade underscores why this dividend powerhouse could shine now.
Steady Growth from Humble Roots
Launched as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in 2013, AbbVie inherited a research-focused portfolio heavy on immunology drugs. From day one, it committed to shareholder returns, starting with a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share,. It was a bold move that set the tone for a dividend-first strategy, leveraging cash flows from blockbusters like Humira, the world’s top-selling drug at the time.
Since then, AbbVie has hiked its payout annually, achieving a 13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 10 years while growing free cash flow at an impressive 20% annually. The current quarterly rate stands at $1.73, for an annual $6.92 per share — yielding 2.9% at recent prices. This track record earned it the title of Dividend King due to its Abbott Labs lineage.
While dividend increases have slowed to an 8% CAGR over the past five years, reflecting the patent cliff AbbVie faced with Humira, it never faltered. Payouts remain covered 2.1 times by earnings, with free cash flow providing a buffer. This discipline has rewarded long-term holders: A $1,000 investment at the time of the spin-off, with dividends reinvested, would be worth over $10,700 today.
Humira’s Shadow and Aesthetic Woes
AbbVie’s stock stalled in late 2025 after a strong run, dipping from its October peak amid broader market rotation and company-specific drags. Humira, once generating over 50% of revenue, lost U.S. exclusivity in January 2023, sparking biosimilar erosion. Sales plummeted from $21 billion peaks to under $4 billion projected for 2025, pressuring margins and sparking fears of prolonged revenue gaps.
Investors worried successors like Skyrizi and Rinvoq — poised for $25 billion combined sales this year — might not fully offset the void, especially with Q3 guidance indicating softer profitability.
However, HSBC just issued an upgrade for AbbVie to Buy from Hold, hiking its price target to $265 from $225 per share, implying 19% upside from current levels. Analyst Rajesh Kumar cited “solid growth momentum and execution,” positioning AbbVie as a top 2026 pharma pick alongside Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).
Among the key tailwinds pushing AbbVie along is a 7.4% five-year revenue CAGR forecast, minimal near-term “LOE” (loss of exclusivity) risks after Humira, and 12 recent upward earnings revisions. Competition to Skyrizi from Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya is “unlikely a meaningful risk,” the analyst said.
At a 16x forward P/E and 15.4x EV/EBITDA, AbbVie trades below sector averages, offering value in a multiple-expanding environment. As rates ease, quality growth names like this could outperform defensive stocks.
Key Takeaways
AbbVie’s long-term trajectory looks robust, anchored by multi-billion-dollar immunology stars Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which eye $31 billion in 2027 sales, plus neuroscience gains from Ubrelvy and a budding oncology pipeline via ImmunoGen’s Elahere. Acquisitions and five new Rinvoq indications are expected to fuel mid-teens EPS growth by 2026.
Its dividend trajectory also stays intact, with 13 straight annual hikes and a safe 2.1x coverage ratio. Management’s cash discipline signals more increases ahead — its FCF payout ratio is just 61% — appealing to income seekers.
Investors should consider buying now. Trading below its all-time high, the 2.9% yield and upgrade provide a margin of safety in a cooling AI market, with healthcare’s tailwinds amplifying its upside.