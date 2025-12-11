S&P 500
6,870.40
-0.28%
Dow Jones
48,627.20
+1.07%
Nasdaq 100
25,493.80
-1.11%
Russell 2000
2,587.20
+0.65%
FTSE 100
9,715.00
+0.30%
Nikkei 225
50,602.50
-0.64%
Live: Oracle (ORCL) Down 13% After Q2 Earnings – Wall Street Reacts

Investing

Warren Buffett’s Hidden Portfolio Is Making a Big Bet on the U.S. Economy

Quick Read

  • New England Asset Management increased its Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) position by 584% to 92,580 shares. VOO now represents 7.4% of NEAM’s portfolio.
  • NEAM tripled its iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR) holdings by adding 30,700 shares in Q3.
  • Small caps outpaced the S&P 500 over the last six months with 19% returns versus 14%.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Warren Buffett’s Hidden Portfolio Is Making a Big Bet on the U.S. Economy

© Scott Olson / Getty Images

As Warren Buffett’s tenure at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) winds down, his track record as an investor stands unmatched, delivering returns exceeding 5 million percent since he took the reins over six decades ago. That compounds to about 20% annually — twice the S&P 500′s pace over the period. 

Investors pack Berkshire’s annual meetings in Omaha, and analysts dissect every 13F filing for clues to his moves. Less spotlighted, though, is the portfolio tucked inside a Berkshire subsidiary: New England Asset Management (NEAM). Acquired in 1998 through General Re, NEAM oversees about $85.5 billion in assets and a $765 million equity portfolio. It operates independently of Berkshire, chasing opportunities in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and established stocks that echo Buffett’s value bent without overlapping Berkshire’s $258.7 billion holdings. 

The money management firm recently filed its third-quarter 13F disclosures showing it doubled down on U.S. economic growth by significantly increasing its position in two broad-market trackers: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) and iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR). This is quiet optimism about American businesses, from giants to upstarts, even as economic headwinds like inflation and high interest rates linger. 

By blending large-cap stability with small-cap potential, NEAM’s choices highlight a conviction that the domestic engine remains robust heading into 2026.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

NEAM made a big bet on the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, increasing the number of shares owned from 13,540 shares to 92,580 shares, a 584% increase. The ETF is the second largest position in the portfolio, representing 7.4% of the total (and just behind the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at 8.7%). By making such a big purchase, NEAM underscores its commitment to a core holding in America’s corporate heavyweights.

This ETF mirrors the S&P 500, capturing 500 leading U.S. companies across sectors like technology, finance and health care. With assets of $1.5 trillion, Vanguard S&P 500 offers low-cost exposure — its expense ratio sits at a mere 0.03% — making it a staple for long-term builders. Top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at over 8%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at nearly 7%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) around 6.5%.  Together, they drive much of the index’s tech-fueled gains.

Performance has been strong, with the ETF returning about 17% year to date, outpacing its benchmark thanks to booming AI and cloud computing sectors. Over five years, it averaged 15% annual gains, beating 90% of large-blend peers. Dividends are currently yielding around 1.1% annually. 

Yet, it’s not a risk-free bet. The S&P’s concentration in the “Magnificent Seven” tech names — now 35% of the index — amplifies its volatility if those stumble again as they did back in April amid tariff fears. Still, the ETF’s diversification across 11 sectors tempers that, with consumer staples and utilities providing ballast. 

For NEAM, this ETF fits a strategy favoring steady compounding over flashy bets, positioning its portfolio for U.S. large-cap leadership as corporate earnings are forecast to grow 12% in 2026.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Complementing its large-cap play, NEAM ramped up exposure to the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, tapping into the upside potential of smaller U.S. firms. The ETF tracks the S&P SmallCap 600, holding about 600 companies with market caps ranging from $850 million to $3.5 billion, including regional banks, manufacturers and niche tech outfits. Managing $90.7 billion in assets, it charges just 0.06% annually, delivering efficient access to this often-overlooked segment.

Small caps have lagged over the past few years but are showing signs of a rebound: the Russell 2000 index is beating the S&P 500 19% to 14% over the last six months and is about even with the benchmark index for the year. The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has only posted 8% returns year-to-date but is matching its larger brethren with 14% gains in the past six months. The ETF’s 1.9% yield comes from quarterly dividends, supported by its holdings’ reinvestment focus.

NEAM tripled its holdings of the ETF in Q3, acquiring around 30,700 shares. This reflects faith in small caps’ role as economic accelerators, as they generate 40% of U.S. jobs and often lead recoveries, with earnings projected to rise 20% next year. It’s still just a small position — just 0.69% of the total — but the $5 million bet is notable anyway.

Small-cap stocks have lagged the broader market due to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies, which sharply increase borrowing costs for smaller companies. As we are now in a period of rate-easing, the small-cap growth engine just might be revving up, and NEAM seems to be betting on small firms outpacing larger ones as the economy broadens beyond megacaps.

Must Read

What savvy investors are reading now

The New Report That's Changing Retirement Income
Austin Smith |

The New Report That's Changing Retirement Income
How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks
David Beren |

How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

Continue Reading

Warren Buffett’s Secret Portfolio Was Dumping Walmart and Buying These 2 Stocks Instead
Rich Duprey |

Warren Buffett’s Secret Portfolio Was Dumping Walmart and Buying These 2 Stocks Instead

Few would argue that Warren Buffett isn’t the world’s greatest investor, racking up over 5 million percent returns over his…
4 Passively Managed ETFs That Generated Better Returns Than Warren Buffett in 2024
Marc Guberti |

4 Passively Managed ETFs That Generated Better Returns Than Warren Buffett in 2024

You don’t have to be an active investor to outperform Warren Buffett. Some passively managed ETFs have outperformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) for…
Berkshire Hathaway Doesn’t Pay Dividends—But This BRK-B ETF Yields an Ultra-High 15%
Rich Duprey |

Berkshire Hathaway Doesn’t Pay Dividends—But This BRK-B ETF Yields an Ultra-High 15%

Warren Buffett is one of history’s most celebrated investors, leading Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) to a 20% annualized return since 1965,…
VB vs IWM: Which ETF Is a Smarter Way to Invest in Small Cap Stocks?
Rich Duprey |

VB vs IWM: Which ETF Is a Smarter Way to Invest in Small Cap Stocks?

Small cap stocks, or those companies with market capitalizations between $300 million and $2 billion, are a vital component of…
3 Dividend Growth ETFs That Offer Good Yields And Long-Term Gains
Marc Guberti |

3 Dividend Growth ETFs That Offer Good Yields And Long-Term Gains

Dividend growth stocks have a simple premise. Get low yields now that grow rapidly and generate high income by the…
3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy This April
Chris MacDonald |

3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy This April

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to be a popular investment choice in 2025, offering diversification, cost efficiency, and liquidity. Whether ETFs…
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) vs. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG): Which ETF Will Outperform?
David Moadel |

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) vs. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG): Which ETF Will Outperform?

When all is said and done, exchange traded fund (ETF) investors typically seek to outperform and book a tidy profit…
Here Are 6 ETFs Bill Gates Might Endorse for Everyday Investors
Rich Duprey |

Here Are 6 ETFs Bill Gates Might Endorse for Everyday Investors

Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, showcases an investment philosophy rooted in stability, quality, and long-term…
The Only 4 ETFs You Need For a Well-Rounded Portfolio
Rich Duprey |

The Only 4 ETFs You Need For a Well-Rounded Portfolio

A well-rounded stock portfolio is a shield against market volatility, spreading investments across size, sectors, and geographies to capture gains…

Top Gaining Stocks

Mosaic
MOS Vol: 7,619,874
+$1.92
+8.07%
$25.67
Centene
CNC Vol: 3,280,497
+$2.17
+5.61%
$40.84
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 1,660,845
+$14.39
+5.53%
$274.77
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 11,086,330
+$1.03
+5.35%
$20.27
Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,167,132
+$5.00
+5.30%
$99.40

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 53,695,252
-$31.20
13.99%
$191.81
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 9,703,787
-$2.22
5.65%
$37.00
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 10,706,336
-$1.88
5.39%
$33.02
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 6,113,404
-$1.20
4.75%
$24.06
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 2,798,422
-$32.76
4.53%
$690.24