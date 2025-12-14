S&P 500
Investing

Does Meta Need a Decade of Efficiency?

Quick Read

  • Meta’s capital spending will jump to $70-72B in 2025 from $30B in 2024.
  • Operating margin expanded from 25% to 42% after cutting 21,000 jobs in 2023.
  • Meta is training Llama 4 on over 100,000 H100 GPUs.
By Jeremy Phillips Published
Does Meta Need a Decade of Efficiency?

© David Ramos / Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the “year of efficiency” after Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shed 21,000 employees and tightened spending. Operating margins expanded from 25% to 42%, and the stock tripled. But Meta guided capital expenditures to $70-72 billion for 2025, up from $30 billion in 2024. That’s an arms race.

Third quarter revenue hit $51.24 billion, up 26% year-over-year. Operating income reached $20.54 billion at a 40% margin. Net income collapsed 83% to $2.71 billion due to a $15.93 billion one-time tax charge. Strip that out and adjusted earnings would be $18.64 billion. Capital spending surged 135% to $19.37 billion in a single quarter.

The Infrastructure Bet

Zuckerberg laid out the logic on the Q3 earnings call:

It’s clear that there are a lot of new opportunities to use new AI advances to accelerate our core business that should have strong ROI over the next few years, so I think we should invest more there […] our AI investments continue to require serious infrastructure, and I expect to continue investing significantly there too.

That’s the CEO explicitly saying “we should invest more,” not “we should maintain efficiency.” Meta is training Llama 4 on a cluster exceeding 100,000 H100 GPUs, larger than anything competitors have disclosed. CFO Susan Li warned of “significant acceleration in infrastructure expense growth” for 2026 as depreciation and operating costs from the expanded fleet hit the income statement.

Can Margins Hold?

Meta’s 40% operating margin exceeds Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at 30.5%. The company’s 82% gross margin provides cushion. Meta AI now has 500 million monthly active users, and AI-driven feed improvements drove an 8% increase in Facebook time spent and 6% on Instagram. Over one million advertisers used generative AI tools to create 15 million ads last month, with a 7% lift in conversions.

But if infrastructure spending doubles while revenue growth holds at 26%, something has to give. Operating expenses are projected at $116-118 billion for 2025, up 22-24%. Reality Labs losses continue to widen. The company is adding costs everywhere AI touches.

The market is pricing in a return to efficiency. Meta trades at 22x forward earnings, down from 29x trailing, implying analysts expect margin recovery. The consensus price target of $838 suggests 12% upside. But quarterly earnings growth just printed at negative 83%, even adjusted for the tax charge.

Meta doesn’t need a decade of efficiency. It needs the AI buildout to pay off within three years, or margins will compress. Zuckerberg is betting the infrastructure spend creates a moat competitors can’t match. The alternative is he’s just spending more efficiently than before while still spending a lot more.

