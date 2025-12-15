S&P 500
6,819.30
-0.16%
Dow Jones
48,344.20
-0.29%
Nasdaq 100
25,129.00
-0.25%
Russell 2000
2,536.60
-0.65%
FTSE 100
9,739.60
+0.80%
Nikkei 225
50,221.40
-0.20%
Stock Market Live December 15: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Await Economic Data

Investing

Premarket Movers: Dollar General Still Surging Higher on Earnings

Quick Read

  • Shares of Dollar General are up another $3.80 a share in premarket. All as it continues to gap higher on strong earnings and a dividend.

  • Shares of Tesla are up about $5 a share in premarket. That’s after tacking on $12.09 a share on Friday.
  • Broadcom took a massive hit late last week, falling $46.44 on Friday. All after management warned of margin pressures.  However, this morning, the stock is slowly regaining lost ground.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Ian Cooper Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Premarket Movers: Dollar General Still Surging Higher on Earnings

© ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) are up another $3.80 a share in premarket.

All as it continues to gap higher on strong earnings and a dividend.  Not only did the company just declare a 59-cent dividend (payable on January 20 to shareholders of record as of January 6), it also just earned a profit of $1.28, up 44% year over year, and 35 cents better than expected. Sales of $10.65 billion, up 4.6% year over year, beat estimates by $50 million.

For fiscal year 2025, DG expects to see net sales increase by 4.7% to 4.9%, which is up from an earlier range of 4.3% to 4.8%. That translates into sales of $42.52 billion to $42.6 billion, which is above estimates of $42.49 billion. Same store sales growth is now seen jumping 2.5% to 2.7%, which is up from 2.1% to 2.6%.

Fueling upside, analysts at JPMorgan just upgraded the DG stock to an overweight rating with a price target of $66. The firm is bullish on store remodels, stocking, and chain improvements.

Tesla 

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up about $5 a share in premarket.

That’s after tacking on $12.09 a share on Friday. According to analysts at Barclays, vehicle deliveries are losing importance, as noted by Teslarati.com. “Even CEO Elon Musk has implied at times that the automotive side, as a whole, will only make up a small percentage of Tesla’s total valuation, as Optimus and AI begin to shine with importance,” they added.

In fact, according to a Musk note on X.com, “Almost all of Tesla’s value long-term will be from AI & robots, both vehicle & humanoid…”

Barclays has an equal weight holding on TSLA with a price target of $350 a share.

Broadcom 

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) took a massive hit late last week, falling $46.44 on Friday. All after management warned of margin pressures.  However, this morning, the stock is slowly regaining lost ground, gaining $3 in premarket.

Helping, analysts at Morgan Stanley still expect AVGO to see strong growth moving forward.

With an overweight rating on AVGO, Morgan Stanley has a $462 price target on AVGO. They also believe the latest pullback is an overreaction.

Analysts at Bank of America have a $500 price target with a buy rating. Goldman Sachs has a $450 price target with a buy rating. UBS has a $472 price target with a buy rating. And Bernstein has a $475 price target with an outperform rating.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
Maurie Backman |

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security
Maurie Backman |

These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security

Continue Reading

Wall Street Price Prediction: Tesla’s Share Price Forecast for 2025
Joel South |

Wall Street Price Prediction: Tesla’s Share Price Forecast for 2025

After soaring in 2023 and 2024, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were battered throughout Q1 but performed marginally better in Q2. The…
Tesla Just Saw its First Insider Buy in Five Years
Ian Cooper |

Tesla Just Saw its First Insider Buy in Five Years

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hasn’t been the safest stock on the market. Most of that was because of protests and his involvement in…
What to Expect From Tesla Earnings
Chris Lange |

What to Expect From Tesla Earnings

Tesla Motors is scheduled to report its third-quarter financial results after the markets close on Wednesday.
Analysts Love Nvidia Heading into Wednesday Earnings
Ian Cooper |

Analysts Love Nvidia Heading into Wednesday Earnings

With AI bubble talk, markets are swimming in red. However, that’s not stopping analysts from pounding the table over stocks…
Tesla Gains in Premarket as Analysts Say Dojo Offers Asymmetric Advantage
247patrick |

Tesla Gains in Premarket as Analysts Say Dojo Offers Asymmetric Advantage

Tesla’s shares edged higher after Morgan Stanley analysts hiked their price target on the stock, citing bullishness on the company’s…
Morgan Stanley Calls for 300% Rally in Tesla Stock. Time to Buy?
Rich Duprey |

Morgan Stanley Calls for 300% Rally in Tesla Stock. Time to Buy?

The “Trump rally” is gone for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). After nearly doubling in value between Nov. 5 and Dec. 17 to…
Tesla Downgrade Takes Shares to 2019 Lows
Jon C. Ogg |

Tesla Downgrade Takes Shares to 2019 Lows

Tesla saw some rekindled pressure on its stock on Tuesday, and it wasn't even from a rogue tweet from CEO…
Paul Ausick |

There Is Never a Wrong Time to Issue More Tesla Stock

The latest secondary stock offering from Tesla Motors was perhaps even a bigger success than expected.
Why Broadcom, Netflix and Microsoft Are Lifting the Nasdaq Higher Today
Ian Cooper |

Why Broadcom, Netflix and Microsoft Are Lifting the Nasdaq Higher Today

Markets are still under a great deal of pressure. All thanks to more tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China and inflation…

Top Gaining Stocks

Gartner
IT Vol: 535,946
+$11.43
+4.89%
$245.32
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 69,192,773
+$18.58
+4.05%
$477.54
KLA
KLAC Vol: 328,649
+$45.03
+3.77%
$1,238.95
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 3,883,108
+$5.60
+3.49%
$166.12
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 7,892,198
+$1.79
+3.41%
$54.20

Top Losing Stocks

ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 2,746,517
-$93.34
10.79%
$771.72
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 3,539,715
-$4.69
6.87%
$63.55
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 5,210,050
-$13.66
5.11%
$253.80
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 32,634,340
-$17.70
4.92%
$342.23
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,023,486
-$1.89
4.25%
$42.51