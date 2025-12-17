S&P 500
6,754.20
-0.76%
Dow Jones
47,997.60
-0.23%
Nasdaq 100
24,815.80
-1.19%
Russell 2000
2,507.47
-0.56%
FTSE 100
9,784.30
+1.01%
Nikkei 225
49,213.00
-1.04%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock Market Live December 17: Venezuela Blockaded, S&P 500 (VOO) Rebounds

Quick Read

  • President Trump announced a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers making port in Venezuela.
  • China is revoking lithium mining permits, pushing prices of the white metal higher.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $3,000 in stock for a limited time, and all it takes is a $50 deposit to get started. See for yourself (Sponsor)

Live Updates

Toro Revs Higher

Live

Small, outdoor equipment manufacturer Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) “beat by a penny” this morning, reporting fiscal Q4 2025 earnings per share of $0.91, on revenue of $1.07 billion, which was also slightly better than expected.

Toro proceeded to raise guidance for fiscal 2026, predicting it will earn between $4.35 and $4.50 per share, also well above expectations. Toro stock is up 8.8% on the news, whereas the Voo has now turned tail and is down 0.7%.

General Mills Spoons Up an Earnings Beat

Live

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) stock beat earnings by 8 cents this morning, reporting a fiscal Q2 2026 profit of $1.10 per share on sales of $4.9 billion, also ahead of estimates. The cereal company said its top priority in fiscal 2026 will be to resume sales growth in terms of volumes produced, despite a “challenging consumer backdrop.”

Currently, the company is looking for organic sales (in terms of dollars sold) to be roughly flat year over year, plus or minus 1%. Earnings are expected to decline 10% to 15% this year.

General Mills stock opened 0.7% higher this morning, while the Voo held onto its 0.2% gain.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed down 0.2% on Tuesday, its third straight day of losses, after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported fewer job losses for October, and more jobs gained in November — but unemployment and underemployment both on the rise. As Wednesday dawns, however, the market seems poised for a turnaround and is up 0.3% premarket.

What’s moving the market today? Well, yesterday’s announcement by the Trump Administration of a “total and complete” blockade against sanctioned oil tankers attempting to visit or exit Venezuelan ports is certainly a big part. Oilprice.com is reporting about a 1.5% spike in prices of both WTI crude oil and Brent crude, the international benchmark.

WTI costs more than $56 a barrel today, and Brent nearly $60, and these prices could continue to rise. CNBC reports that the blockade “could potentially impact 0.4-0.5 million barrels of oil per day, lifting prices by $1-2 per barrel.”

AI news

In other news, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares are under pressure this morning after The Financial Times reported that Blue Owl Capital will not support a $10 billion deal for Oracle to build a new data center in Michigan, in support of Oracle’s data processing contract with OpenAI.

The AI bubble hasn’t exactly popped yet, but it does seem to be seeing some pressure this morning, an Oracle shares are down 2% premarket.

Lithium news

Meanwhile in China, a report that the government will revoke mining permits for lithium is giving a lift to shares of global lithium miners, on worries about a supply crunch. Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) are up nearly 5% this morning, and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is up nearly 4% premarket.

By Joel South Updated Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live December 17: Venezuela Blockaded, S&P 500 (VOO) Rebounds

© AvigatorPhotographer / iStock via Getty Images

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live June 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles as War Returns to Middle East
Joel South |

Stock Market Live June 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles as War Returns to Middle East

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live June 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Soars as Israel-Iran Ceasefire Declared
Joel South |

Stock Market Live June 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Soars as Israel-Iran Ceasefire Declared

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live June 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tracks Oil Prices Higher as Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds
Joel South |

Stock Market Live June 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tracks Oil Prices Higher as Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News
Joel South |

Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live September 10: Tame Inflation Data Sends S&P 500 (VOO) Flying
Joel South |

Stock Market Live September 10: Tame Inflation Data Sends S&P 500 (VOO) Flying

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live August 20: After Misses from Home Depot And Now Target, S&P 500 (VOO) Keeps Falling
Joel South |

Stock Market Live August 20: After Misses from Home Depot And Now Target, S&P 500 (VOO) Keeps Falling

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live December 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut
Joel South |

Stock Market Live December 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live July 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles as Trump Fires Up the Trade War Again
Joel South |

Stock Market Live July 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles as Trump Fires Up the Trade War Again

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live September 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Weak Jobs Numbers
Joel South |

Stock Market Live September 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Weak Jobs Numbers

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…

Top Gaining Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 117,720
+$47.11
+5.74%
$867.80
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,809,165
+$4.82
+3.67%
$135.89
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,045,502
+$12.98
+3.57%
$376.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 10,828,937
+$1.24
+3.46%
$36.90
Devon Energy
DVN Vol: 5,028,123
+$1.22
+3.46%
$36.31

Top Losing Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,388,918
-$56.46
8.23%
$629.76
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,189,471
-$28.88
7.90%
$336.75
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,972,503
-$12.63
7.28%
$160.82
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,959,137
-$10.90
6.80%
$149.26
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 35,057,781
-$18.66
5.47%
$322.64