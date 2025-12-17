Stock Market Live December 17: Venezuela Blockaded, S&P 500 (VOO) Rebounds
Quick Read
- President Trump announced a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers making port in Venezuela.
- China is revoking lithium mining permits, pushing prices of the white metal higher.
- It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $3,000 in stock for a limited time, and all it takes is a $50 deposit to get started. See for yourself (Sponsor)
Live Updates
Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
Toro Revs Higher
Small, outdoor equipment manufacturer Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) “beat by a penny” this morning, reporting fiscal Q4 2025 earnings per share of $0.91, on revenue of $1.07 billion, which was also slightly better than expected.
Toro proceeded to raise guidance for fiscal 2026, predicting it will earn between $4.35 and $4.50 per share, also well above expectations. Toro stock is up 8.8% on the news, whereas the Voo has now turned tail and is down 0.7%.
General Mills Spoons Up an Earnings Beat
General Mills (NYSE: GIS) stock beat earnings by 8 cents this morning, reporting a fiscal Q2 2026 profit of $1.10 per share on sales of $4.9 billion, also ahead of estimates. The cereal company said its top priority in fiscal 2026 will be to resume sales growth in terms of volumes produced, despite a “challenging consumer backdrop.”
Currently, the company is looking for organic sales (in terms of dollars sold) to be roughly flat year over year, plus or minus 1%. Earnings are expected to decline 10% to 15% this year.
General Mills stock opened 0.7% higher this morning, while the Voo held onto its 0.2% gain.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed down 0.2% on Tuesday, its third straight day of losses, after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported fewer job losses for October, and more jobs gained in November — but unemployment and underemployment both on the rise. As Wednesday dawns, however, the market seems poised for a turnaround and is up 0.3% premarket.
What’s moving the market today? Well, yesterday’s announcement by the Trump Administration of a “total and complete” blockade against sanctioned oil tankers attempting to visit or exit Venezuelan ports is certainly a big part. Oilprice.com is reporting about a 1.5% spike in prices of both WTI crude oil and Brent crude, the international benchmark.
WTI costs more than $56 a barrel today, and Brent nearly $60, and these prices could continue to rise. CNBC reports that the blockade “could potentially impact 0.4-0.5 million barrels of oil per day, lifting prices by $1-2 per barrel.”
AI news
In other news, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares are under pressure this morning after The Financial Times reported that Blue Owl Capital will not support a $10 billion deal for Oracle to build a new data center in Michigan, in support of Oracle’s data processing contract with OpenAI.
The AI bubble hasn’t exactly popped yet, but it does seem to be seeing some pressure this morning, an Oracle shares are down 2% premarket.
Lithium news
Meanwhile in China, a report that the government will revoke mining permits for lithium is giving a lift to shares of global lithium miners, on worries about a supply crunch. Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) are up nearly 5% this morning, and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is up nearly 4% premarket.