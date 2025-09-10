Stock Market Live September 10: Tame Inflation Data Sends S&P 500 (VOO) Flying

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded S&P 500 component company HP (NYSE: HP) stock to “in line” this morning, giving the PCs-manufacturer a price target of $29.\r\n\r\n“Our downgrade reflects the fact that the stock is trading around our price target of $29 and for us to see further upside we need to see a clear path to EPS/FCF numbers moving higher, but that is unlikely to happen in the near-term given a host of cross currents,” said the analyst. “The risk we see for HP could be that much of the strength, especially in PCs, is from pull-ins due to tariff worries and that could create some risk to estimates in FY26, especially in H1.”\r\n\r\nHP stock is down more than 1% in response. The Voo’s gain has been cut to 0.3%.