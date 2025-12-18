S&P 500
6,781.30
+0.50%
Dow Jones
48,032.00
+0.04%
Nasdaq 100
25,027.30
+1.04%
Russell 2000
2,512.16
+0.37%
FTSE 100
9,836.00
+0.66%
Nikkei 225
49,390.80
+0.19%
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Investing

The Chip Equipment Maker That Quietly Turned $1,000 Into $11,280 in a Decade

Quick Read

  • Applied Materials generated a 1,028% return over 10 years versus 220% for the S&P 500.
  • Fiscal 2025 revenue hit a record $28.37B but Q4 missed estimates and declined 3% year over year.
  • The stock trades at 30x earnings after pulling back 10% from October highs near $276.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Chip Equipment Maker That Quietly Turned $1,000 Into $11,280 in a Decade

© Pool / Getty Images

Applied Materials has been one of the semiconductor industry’s quietest success stories. While investors obsessed over chipmakers, this equipment supplier positioned itself at the center of every major technology shift in manufacturing. The result? A decade of extraordinary returns driven by secular trends most didn’t see coming.

Riding the Infrastructure Wave

The company’s transformation accelerated as cloud computing, mobile devices, and AI created insatiable demand for advanced semiconductors. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) doesn’t make chips. It makes the machines that make chips possible, selling equipment and services to fabrication facilities worldwide.

That positioning proved powerful. As chipmakers raced to build cutting-edge fabs for 7nm, 5nm, and now 3nm processes, Applied Materials supplied the critical tools. The company extended its lead in logic, DRAM, and advanced packaging technologies while competitors struggled to keep pace with rapidly evolving manufacturing requirements.

CEO Gary Dickerson has consistently emphasized the company’s focus on “the highest value technology inflections in the fastest growing areas of the market.” That strategy delivered six consecutive years of growth through fiscal 2025, culminating in record annual revenue of $28.37 billion (up 4% year over year) and non-GAAP EPS of $9.42 (up 9%).

Your $1,000 Became $11,280

10-Year Return

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $11,280
  • Total Return: 1,028%
  • Annualized Return: 27.4%
  • S&P 500 (same period): $3,200 (220%)

5-Year Return

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $2,850
  • Total Return: 185%
  • Annualized Return: 23.3%
  • S&P 500 (same period): $1,850 (85%)

1-Year Return

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $1,105
  • Total Return: 10.5%
  • S&P 500 (same period): $1,280 (28%)

The 10-year performance crushed the market by nearly 5x, turning $1,000 into over $11,000. Even the five-year window delivered 185% returns, more than doubling the S&P 500. The recent year shows modest gains as the stock pulled back from October highs near $276, currently trading around $248.

That pullback followed a mixed Q4 2025 report. While annual results hit records, quarterly revenue of $6.80 billion missed estimates and declined 3% year over year. The stock’s RSI cooled from overbought territory (84.56 in October) to neutral levels (48.26), suggesting selling pressure has stabilized.

I’d Buy on Weakness, Not Strength

I’d put $1,000 into Applied Materials today if I believed the AI-driven semiconductor buildout has years left to run and didn’t need immediate returns. Management is betting heavily on this thesis, boosting capital expenditures 93% to $785 million while guiding for stronger demand in the second half of 2026. Operating cash flow of $2.83 billion and a 15% dividend growth rate over five years provide downside cushion.

But I’d avoid it if I thought the current semiconductor cycle was peaking or needed quick gains. The stock trades at 30x earnings with peer Lam Research at 36x, suggesting elevated valuations across the equipment sector. Near-term revenue guidance of $6.85 billion for Q1 2026 shows continued softness.

The 10% pullback from recent highs creates a more attractive entry than October’s overbought levels. For patient investors willing to ride volatility, the combination of market leadership, AI tailwinds, and management’s aggressive capacity investments suggests the next decade could reward holders. Just don’t expect the same 27% annualized returns that made the last 10 years special.

Continue Reading

Applied Materials Stock (AMAT) Beats Estimates, Gets Hammered Anyway
Paul Ausick |

Applied Materials Stock (AMAT) Beats Estimates, Gets Hammered Anyway

A reported Department of Justice investigation into potential illegal sales to China has cratered Applied Materials stock despite a solid…
Opendoor Turned $1,000 Into $705 While the S&P 500 Nearly Doubled
William Temple |

Opendoor Turned $1,000 Into $705 While the S&P 500 Nearly Doubled

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) went public via SPAC merger in December 2020 with a bold vision: use technology to eliminate…
Goldman Sachs Starts 3 Sizzling Semiconductor Capital Equipment Dividend Stocks With Buy Ratings
Lee Jackson |

Goldman Sachs Starts 3 Sizzling Semiconductor Capital Equipment Dividend Stocks With Buy Ratings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Chris Lange |

What to Expect From Applied Materials Earnings

Applied Materials will report its fourth-quarter and fiscal-year earnings Thursday after the market close.
Did Micron’s Blowout Quarter Just Smash AI Bubble Worries?
Rich Duprey |

Did Micron’s Blowout Quarter Just Smash AI Bubble Worries?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) reported its fiscal first-quarter 2026 results yesterday after the market closed and delivered a record-setting performance, while…
Paul Ausick |

Weaker Quarter Coming Says Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported adjusted third fiscal quarter EPS of $0.24 and $2.34 billion in revenues after markets…
Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market
Jeremy Phillips |

Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) went from mailing DVDs in red envelopes to dominating global streaming. That transformation created one of the…
2 Jim Cramer Stock Picks To Buy in May
Rich Duprey |

2 Jim Cramer Stock Picks To Buy in May

“Mad Money” TV show host Jim Cramer is a popular, though somewhat over-the-top showman. His “Lightning Round” segment, where the…
The Surprising Dividend Growth Stock That Just Raised Its Payout Again
Rich Duprey |

The Surprising Dividend Growth Stock That Just Raised Its Payout Again

The stock market offers investors more than one path to make a profit, but few have proven as successful and…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 51,556,518
+$25.87
+11.47%
$251.39
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,754,311
+$10.95
+6.59%
$177.21
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 7,094,367
+$9.92
+6.40%
$164.90
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 10,608,289
+$4.55
+5.34%
$89.76
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,553,441
+$14.68
+5.29%
$292.33

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 1,313,407
-$23.05
7.78%
$273.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,563,459
-$7.81
5.39%
$137.01
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 908,218
-$6.69
4.34%
$147.39
HP
HPQ Vol: 12,736,582
-$1.06
4.32%
$23.38
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 1,329,435
-$6.76
3.87%
$167.74