Here’s How Lowe’s Shares Can Hit $300 in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) has had a relatively flat 2025, with shares down just 0.62% year-to-date. That’s a stark contrast to rival Home Depot, which has fallen 9% over the same period. With shares up 5.27% over the past month, investors are asking: how high can this stock climb in 2026?

Wall Street Expects Lowe’s to Hit $274 By Year-End

Wall Street’s consensus price target for Lowe’s sits at $273.53, implying 13.7% upside from the current price of $240.44. Out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 21 have Buy or Strong Buy ratings, compared to just 14 Hold or Sell ratings. Only one analyst rates it a Strong Sell.

The optimism is rooted in Lowe’s operational consistency. The company has beaten earnings estimates in all four of its most recent quarters, with the latest Q3 2025 report delivering $3.06 per share versus the $2.81 consensus, an 8.9% surprise. That marks eight consecutive quarterly earnings beats heading into 2026, with an average surprise of 4.1%. Revenue growth of 3.2% year-over-year also outpaces Home Depot’s 2.8%.

The Math Behind $300 Per Share

At today’s price of $240.44, Lowe’s trades at 19.92x trailing earnings. If shares hit $300, they would trade at roughly 24.9x earnings, assuming earnings remain flat. That’s a premium to the current multiple, but not unreasonable given the company’s growth trajectory.

For context, Home Depot trades at 23.5x earnings despite posting slower revenue growth. Lowe’s trades at a 15% discount to HD on a P/E basis and a 19% discount on forward earnings (18.21x vs 22.62x). Closing that valuation gap even partially makes $300 achievable.

What could push Lowe’s to $300?

Continued earnings beats: Lowe’s has beaten estimates in 18 of the past 20 quarters. If that streak continues, actual 2026 earnings will likely exceed forecasts, supporting a higher multiple.

Lowe’s has beaten estimates in 18 of the past 20 quarters. If that streak continues, actual 2026 earnings will likely exceed forecasts, supporting a higher multiple. Valuation re-rating: Lowe’s PEG ratio of 2.60 is 46% lower than Home Depot’s 4.81, suggesting LOW is undervalued relative to its growth. Closing that gap would justify a move toward $300.

Lowe’s PEG ratio of 2.60 is 46% lower than Home Depot’s 4.81, suggesting LOW is undervalued relative to its growth. Closing that gap would justify a move toward $300. Housing market optimism: Prediction markets show declining concern about a housing crisis, with the probability of a national housing emergency declaration dropping 8.5% over the past month. Improving housing sentiment benefits home improvement retailers.

Prediction markets show declining concern about a housing crisis, with the probability of a national housing emergency declaration dropping 8.5% over the past month. Improving housing sentiment benefits home improvement retailers. Insider confidence: Director Lawrence Simkins acquired 1,000 shares in November at $231.06, signaling conviction from the board.

Director Lawrence Simkins acquired 1,000 shares in November at $231.06, signaling conviction from the board. Broader market support: If the S&P 500 continues its bull run in 2026, large-cap retailers like Lowe’s will benefit from rising consumer confidence.

Lowe’s Has Delivered Big Returns Before

Hitting $300 would require a 25% gain from current levels. Lowe’s has delivered returns of 25% or more in multiple years over the past decade, including a 64.67% gain over the past five years. The stock has also outperformed Home Depot across every timeframe in 2025.

The Bottom Line on $300

Reaching $300 per share would require Lowe’s to gain 25% in 2026. Wall Street is already forecasting 13.7% upside, and the company’s earnings beat streak suggests actual results will exceed expectations. If Lowe’s continues to outpace Home Depot, closes its valuation discount, and benefits from improving housing sentiment, $300 is within reach.