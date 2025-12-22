S&P 500
6,891.60
+0.03%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,515.80
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,559.68
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,888.80
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,596.30
+0.27%

Investing

Here’s How Lowe’s Shares Can Hit $300 in 2026

Quick Read

  • Lowe’s (LOW) has beaten earnings estimates in 18 of the past 20 quarters with an average surprise of 4.1%.
  • Lowe’s trades at a 15% discount to Home Depot (HD) on P/E ratio despite faster revenue growth of 3.2% versus 2.8%.
  • Wall Street’s consensus price target of $274 implies 13.7% upside from the current $240.44.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Here’s How Lowe’s Shares Can Hit $300 in 2026

© 24/7 Wall St.

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) has had a relatively flat 2025, with shares down just 0.62% year-to-date. That’s a stark contrast to rival Home Depot, which has fallen 9% over the same period. With shares up 5.27% over the past month, investors are asking: how high can this stock climb in 2026?

Wall Street Expects Lowe’s to Hit $274 By Year-End

Wall Street’s consensus price target for Lowe’s sits at $273.53, implying 13.7% upside from the current price of $240.44. Out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 21 have Buy or Strong Buy ratings, compared to just 14 Hold or Sell ratings. Only one analyst rates it a Strong Sell.

The optimism is rooted in Lowe’s operational consistency. The company has beaten earnings estimates in all four of its most recent quarters, with the latest Q3 2025 report delivering $3.06 per share versus the $2.81 consensus, an 8.9% surprise. That marks eight consecutive quarterly earnings beats heading into 2026, with an average surprise of 4.1%. Revenue growth of 3.2% year-over-year also outpaces Home Depot’s 2.8%.

The Math Behind $300 Per Share

At today’s price of $240.44, Lowe’s trades at 19.92x trailing earnings. If shares hit $300, they would trade at roughly 24.9x earnings, assuming earnings remain flat. That’s a premium to the current multiple, but not unreasonable given the company’s growth trajectory.

For context, Home Depot trades at 23.5x earnings despite posting slower revenue growth. Lowe’s trades at a 15% discount to HD on a P/E basis and a 19% discount on forward earnings (18.21x vs 22.62x). Closing that valuation gap even partially makes $300 achievable.

What could push Lowe’s to $300?

  • Continued earnings beats: Lowe’s has beaten estimates in 18 of the past 20 quarters. If that streak continues, actual 2026 earnings will likely exceed forecasts, supporting a higher multiple.
  • Valuation re-rating: Lowe’s PEG ratio of 2.60 is 46% lower than Home Depot’s 4.81, suggesting LOW is undervalued relative to its growth. Closing that gap would justify a move toward $300.
  • Housing market optimism: Prediction markets show declining concern about a housing crisis, with the probability of a national housing emergency declaration dropping 8.5% over the past month. Improving housing sentiment benefits home improvement retailers.
  • Insider confidence: Director Lawrence Simkins acquired 1,000 shares in November at $231.06, signaling conviction from the board.
  • Broader market support: If the S&P 500 continues its bull run in 2026, large-cap retailers like Lowe’s will benefit from rising consumer confidence.

Lowe’s Has Delivered Big Returns Before

Hitting $300 would require a 25% gain from current levels. Lowe’s has delivered returns of 25% or more in multiple years over the past decade, including a 64.67% gain over the past five years. The stock has also outperformed Home Depot across every timeframe in 2025.

The Bottom Line on $300

Reaching $300 per share would require Lowe’s to gain 25% in 2026. Wall Street is already forecasting 13.7% upside, and the company’s earnings beat streak suggests actual results will exceed expectations. If Lowe’s continues to outpace Home Depot, closes its valuation discount, and benefits from improving housing sentiment, $300 is within reach.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

Home Depot vs. Lowe’s: Only 1 of These Home Improvement Stocks Is a Buy for 2026
Rich Duprey |

Home Depot vs. Lowe’s: Only 1 of These Home Improvement Stocks Is a Buy for 2026

The home improvement sector has endured a tough 2025, as elevated interest rates and a sluggish housing market suppressed consumer…
Can Block Shares Keep Running and Reach $100 in 2026?
Jeremy Phillips |

Can Block Shares Keep Running and Reach $100 in 2026?

Block (NYSE: XYZ) has delivered strong momentum in 2025, with shares climbing steadily as the company demonstrates improving profitability and…
Here’s How Axon Shares Can Hit $900 in 2026
William Temple |

Here’s How Axon Shares Can Hit $900 in 2026

Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) has had a turbulent 2025. The stock is flat year to date, down 0.02%, but recent momentum tells…
Wall Street Says Microsoft Can Hit $650. Here’s the Path
Jeremy Phillips |

Wall Street Says Microsoft Can Hit $650. Here’s the Path

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has delivered solid returns in 2025, but shares remain below their 52-week high of $553.50. The stock…
Here’s How MercadoLibre Gets to $3,000 Per Share in 2026
Jeremy Phillips |

Here’s How MercadoLibre Gets to $3,000 Per Share in 2026

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has had a challenging 2025 despite its dominance in Latin America’s e-commerce and fintech markets. Shares currently…
Here’s How Domino’s Pizza Shares Can Hit $550 in 2026
William Temple |

Here’s How Domino’s Pizza Shares Can Hit $550 in 2026

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has had a solid 2025, with shares up 9.3% from November lows and trading near $434…
The Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Portfolios in 2026
William Temple |

The Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Portfolios in 2026

Retirement portfolios need growing income that outpaces inflation and safety that lets you sleep at night. The best retirement dividend…
Here’s How Reddit Gets to $300 Per Share in 2026
William Temple |

Here’s How Reddit Gets to $300 Per Share in 2026

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) has delivered a stunning 2025 performance. Shares have surged year to date, marking one of the strongest…
Live: Complete Coinbase Earnings Coverage
Joel South |

Live: Complete Coinbase Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80