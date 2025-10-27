S&P 500
JP Primary Earnings Article

Brown & Brown Beats Earnings Sending Shares Higher

Brown & Brown Beats Earnings Sending Shares Higher
By Joel South
Key Points

  • Brown & Brown beat on both revenue and EPS, driven mainly by acquisitions rather than organic growth.

  • Adjusted EBITDA jumped 42%, but reported EPS fell 16% as integration costs weighed on profitability.

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) beat both earnings and revenue expectations in Q3, delivering adjusted diluted EPS of $1.05 against a $0.93 estimate and revenue of $1.606 billion versus $1.539 billion expected. The stock is trading $89.99 after-hours, though the company has spent much of the year struggling. This earnings beat arrives as the stock sits oversold and well below its 200-day moving average, setting up a potential inflection point if management can convince investors the growth is sustainable.

Acquisitions Drive the Top Line

Revenue surged 35.4% year over year, but that headline masks a more nuanced picture. Commissions and fees climbed to $1.55 billion, up 34.2%, while organic revenue growth came in at just 3.5%. The gap tells you most of the expansion came from acquisitions. CEO J. Powell Brown noted the company welcomed over 5,000 new teammates in Q3 alone, underscoring the scale of integration happening right now. That’s a significant headcount addition in a single quarter, which typically signals major M&A closings.

Net Income Weakness Clouds the Story

Here’s where the report softens. Net income fell 3.0% year over year to $227 million, and diluted earnings per share dropped 16.0% to $0.68. That disconnect between adjusted EPS (up significantly) and reported EPS (down significantly) points to higher integration costs, amortization from acquisitions, or one-time charges hitting the bottom line. It’s the clearest sign that while the operating business is performing well, the acquisition machinery is expensive in the near term.

Key Figures

  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $1.05 (vs. $0.93 expected); 12.9% beat
  • Revenue: $1.606B (vs. $1.539B expected); up 35.4% YoY
  • Commissions & Fees: $1.55B; up 34.2% YoY
  • Organic Revenue Growth: 3.5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $587M; up 41.8%
  • EBITDA Margin: 36.6% (improved)
  • Reported Net Income: $227M; down 3.0% YoY
  • Diluted EPS (reported): $0.68; down 16.0% YoY

The real story is in adjusted EBITDA. That metric grew faster than revenue, which tells you the company is extracting margin gains from its acquisition portfolio. You should pay attention to how much of that margin expansion sticks around once integration costs normalize.

Management Sounds Confident on Execution

Brown struck an optimistic tone in his prepared remarks. “We are very excited to welcome over 5,000 new teammates to our organization in the third quarter,” he said. “We continue to deliver our solutions for our customers locally, but draw upon enhanced global capabilities.” The language signals confidence in both the scale of recent deals and the ability to blend operations without disruption. He also highlighted “our overall growth, profitability and cash flow conversion,” which suggests the company is tracking cash generation closely as it integrates.

What Comes Next

The company just raised its dividend 10% and approved a new $1.5 billion share buyback, both bullish signals on cash confidence. If they can show a path to accelerating organic growth alongside acquisition integration, the stock has room to recover. For now, the beat is real, but the market will want proof that Brown & Brown can sustain both acquisition growth and operational momentum simultaneously.

