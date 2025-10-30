Lincoln Electric (LECO) Beats Earnings With Record Cash Flow But Revenue Growth Slows to 5.6%

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Lincoln Electric (LECO) Earnings Key Points Lincoln Electric’s ( LECO) margins and cash flow hit records, with adjusted operating margin at 17.4% and free cash flow at $205.1M.

Revenue growth slowed, with 5.6% organic expansion trailing recent quarters and raising questions about core demand momentum

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) delivered a modest earnings beat this morning, but the stock’s early reaction suggests investors were looking for more. That said, despite the early drop shares have come back to mild gains by the mid-trading day.

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.47 versus $2.42 expected, while revenue reached $1.06 billion against a $1.05 billion estimate. The company generated record operating cash flow and raised its dividend. Yet the shares declined sharply at the open, signaling that execution, while solid, didn’t clear a higher bar set by recent quarterly performance.

Margins Expand Despite Revenue Slowdown

The real strength in this quarter was profitability. Adjusted operating margin improved to 17.4%, up from prior-year levels, while adjusted net income climbed 21.71% year over year to $137.2 million. That margin expansion is meaningful. Operating cash flow surged 18.82% to $236.7 million, marking a record for the company. Free cash flow reached $205.1 million, giving management real ammunition for capital returns.

What I liked here was the consistency, which is what you’d expect from a company like them.

This is Lincoln Electric’s fourth beat in five quarters, and the profitability gains show the business is executing. Management sounded confident, with CEO Steven B. Hedlund noting “strong quarterly results with an increase in profit margins, solid adjusted earnings growth, and record cash flow generation.”

Top-Line Growth Slowing at Lincoln Electric

The caveat is revenue. While the $1.06 billion beat came through, organic growth of 5.6% trails the company’s recent trajectory. Acquisitions contributed 1.7% of the 7.9% year-over-year growth, meaning core business momentum is decelerating. That’s the tension investors are wrestling with right now. Margins are expanding, but the top line isn’t accelerating the way it was earlier in the year.

You’ll want to monitor whether this slowdown reflects market softness or just tough comparisons. Management guided with “focused execution” and “operating agility,” but didn’t provide specific forward commentary on demand trends in this morning’s release.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $2.47 (vs. $2.42 expected); up 15.4% year over year

$2.47 (vs. $2.42 expected); up 15.4% year over year Revenue: $1.06B (vs. $1.05B expected); up 7.9% organically and via acquisitions

$1.06B (vs. $1.05B expected); up 7.9% organically and via acquisitions Organic Revenue Growth: 5.6%

5.6% Adjusted Operating Margin: 17.4%

17.4% Operating Income: $176.7M; up 21.36% year over year

$176.7M; up 21.36% year over year Adjusted Net Income: $137.2M; up 21.71% year over year

$137.2M; up 21.71% year over year Operating Cash Flow: $236.7M; up 18.82% year over year (record)

$236.7M; up 18.82% year over year (record) Free Cash Flow: $205.1M

The cash generation story is the quiet winner here. Operating cash flow beat earnings growth, which tells you the company is converting profits into real cash. That’s funding both dividends and buybacks without strain.

Capital Returns Pick Up

Management declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share, up 5.3% from the prior quarter. That translates to an annualized rate of $3.16, reflecting confidence in cash generation. Total shareholder returns via dividends and buybacks reached $94 million in the quarter. The company carries $293 million in cash and $2.67 billion in liabilities, giving it room to continue this cadence.

What’s Next

The stock’s weakness this morning despite a beat suggests the market was pricing in a larger upside surprise. For future quarters, I’m paying special attention to demand trends in welding and automated joining systems.