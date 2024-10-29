Market Update: Nasdaq Rises | CDNS, FFIV, GLW Up Big Today Canva

As of 12:45 p.m. ET on October 29th, the Nasdaq Composite is up 88.64 points on the today (.48%). The biggest gainers in the market are clustered in the technology sector. Communications Services (which includes companies like Meta Platforms) is up 1.03% while Information Technology is up .85%.

Lagging are industries like utilities (-1.66%), Energy (-1.32%), and Real Estate (.73%). While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are currently up, 8 out of 11 sectors are down. So today is hardly a broad-based rally but is instead concentrated in growth stocks and technology.

Let’s look at some of today’s biggest storylines.

Market Indexes

S&P 500 : Up 8.22 (+.14%)

: Up 8.22 (+.14%) Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 94.46 (-.23%)

Down 94.46 (-.23%) Russell 2000: Down 14.63 (+.66%)

Technology Stocks Crush Earnings

Some of the biggest earnings winners from last night include F5 Networks (Nasdaq: FFIV), Cadence Design Systems (Nasdaq: CDNS), and Corning (NYSE: GLW). Let’s examine why each stock is jumping today.

F5 Networks : Reported EPS of $3.67 versus expectations of $3.45, which is up from $3.50 last year. Guidance for next year has revenue up 4-5% while EPS is expected to grow at a 5-7% clip. Importantly, the company said that during the third quarter it was seeing “areas of improving demand after a prolonged period of budget scrutiny, evidenced by improving pipeline and close rates.” F5’s strong results – combined with other earnings like ServiceNow ‘s – point to a strong rebound in IT budgets. F5 Networks is up 10.3% today and now trades at all-time highs.

: Reported EPS of $3.67 versus expectations of $3.45, which is up from $3.50 last year. Guidance for next year has revenue up 4-5% while EPS is expected to grow at a 5-7% clip. Importantly, the company said that during the third quarter it was seeing “areas of improving demand after a prolonged period of budget scrutiny, evidenced by improving pipeline and close rates.” F5’s strong results – combined with other earnings like ‘s – point to a strong rebound in IT budgets. F5 Networks is up 10.3% today and now trades at all-time highs. Cadence Design Systems: Saw EPS at $1.64, which was significantly above estimates of $1.44. Earnigns grew at a 30% year-over-year pace. Guidance for next year merely met analyst expectations, but the company’s performance in the third quarter was strong enough that shares are still surging today. One particular bright spot is the company’s Servies decision, where revenue doubled year-over-year to $115.1 million. Cadence is up 13% today while its key rival Synopsys (Nasdaq: SNPS) is up 6.2%.

Saw EPS at $1.64, which was significantly above estimates of $1.44. Earnigns grew at a 30% year-over-year pace. Guidance for next year merely met analyst expectations, but the company’s performance in the third quarter was strong enough that shares are still surging today. One particular bright spot is the company’s Servies decision, where revenue doubled year-over-year to $115.1 million. Cadence is up 13% today while its key rival (Nasdaq: SNPS) is up 6.2%. Corning: Earnings were largely inline with analyst expectations. EPS was $.54 versus expectations of $.53, a jump of 20% from last year. The highlight of the earnings report was optical sales, which grew 36% from last year. That segment also saw net income surge by 92%. Corning has become a major winner in the arms race to build out new datacenters and investors continue to pile into the stock, which is up 7.7% today.