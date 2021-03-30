Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 114,000 Shares of Twitter

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 114,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF gained nearly 3% in Tuesday’s session. This ETF is up well over 100% in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 114,774 shares of Twitter. At Tuesday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $7.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 161% over the past 52 weeks.

24/7 Wall St. recently reported on Twitter:

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has faced many questions over the years about its user base and how to monetize it. Also, coming off the Trump administration, many were concerned that engagement on the platform would drop off. One analyst thinks differently. Truist Securities has upgraded Twitter to a Buy rating from Hold and raised its price target to $74 from $64. That implies upside of 21% from the most recent closing price of $61.26 a share. The brokerage firm noted that its upgrade is predicated on a few things: Higher revenue growth ests (25% CAGR thru FY23 vs. 20% previously),

The most exciting product roadmap we’ve ever seen out of the company with Topics, Fleets etc, on the back of recent tangible tech platform and operational improvements,

Double digit growth in mDAUs and greater traction with advertisers, particularly DR and SMEs; and

Attractive valuation with the stock off 22%+ since AD on 2/25, trading at 8x EV/Rev and 20x EV/Adj. EBITDA on our FY22 ests.

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.