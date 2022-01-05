Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 2 Million Shares of Twitter

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 2 million shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Tuesday, as the prices of these ETFs were down about 4% in Tuesday’s session. The funds are down a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,918,777 shares of Twitter, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 69,000 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $81.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is down 27% over the past 52 weeks, and the other is down 20%.



Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PYPL PAYPAL 5,577 ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 250,359 ARKF INTU INTUIT 1,887 ARKF ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE 7,537 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 883,461 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 32,919 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 1,918,777 ARKK TSLA TESLA 27,574 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 329,582 ARKQ TER TERADYNE 22,728 ARKQ SNPS SYNOPSYS 8,600 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 69,000 ARKW TSLA TESLA 16,558

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

