Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 2 Million Shares of Twitter

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 2 million shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Tuesday, as the prices of these ETFs were down about 4% in Tuesday’s session. The funds are down a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,918,777 shares of Twitter, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 69,000 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $81.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is down 27% over the past 52 weeks, and the other is down 20%.
Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PYPL
|PAYPAL
|5,577
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|250,359
|ARKF
|INTU
|INTUIT
|1,887
|ARKF
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
|7,537
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|883,461
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|32,919
|ARKK
|TWTR
|1,918,777
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|27,574
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|329,582
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE
|22,728
|ARKQ
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS
|8,600
|ARKW
|TWTR
|69,000
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|16,558
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.