Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 800,000 Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 800,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Thursday, as the prices of these ETFs were up around 1% in Thursday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 661,141 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 168,766 shares. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $55.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is up 38% in the past year and the other is up 46%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 35,000 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 500,056 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 256,100 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 26,594 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 531,209 ARKK TWOU 2U 35,621 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 661,141 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 830,777 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 22,934 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 24,982 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 154,978 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 168,766



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

