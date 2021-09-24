Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 800,000 Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 800,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Thursday, as the prices of these ETFs were up around 1% in Thursday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 661,141 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 168,766 shares. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $55.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is up 38% in the past year and the other is up 46%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|35,000
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|500,056
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|256,100
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|26,594
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|531,209
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|35,621
|ARKK
|TWTR
|661,141
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|830,777
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|22,934
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|24,982
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|154,978
|ARKW
|TWTR
|168,766
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.