Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 450,000 Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 450,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Friday, as the prices of these ETFs were down more than 1% in Friday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 360,261 shares of Twitter, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 88,683 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $27.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is up 21% in the past year and the other is up 32%.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS 51,008 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 16,492 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 267,412 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 216,800 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 30,000 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 19,400 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 360,261 ARKK ROKU ROKU 16,743 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 11,261 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 45,600 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 64,241 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 88,683 ARKW SNAP SNAP 230,323 ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 530,747 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 199,503 ARKX VLD VELO3D INC 139,226

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

