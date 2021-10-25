Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 450,000 Shares of Twitter

Chris Lange
October 25, 2021 9:35 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 450,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Friday, as the prices of these ETFs were down more than 1% in Friday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 360,261 shares of Twitter, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 88,683 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $27.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is up 21% in the past year and the other is up 32%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS 51,008
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 16,492
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 267,412
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 216,800
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 30,000
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 19,400
ARKK TWTR TWITTER 360,261
ARKK ROKU ROKU 16,743
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 11,261
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 45,600
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 64,241
ARKW TWTR TWITTER 88,683
ARKW SNAP SNAP 230,323
ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 530,747
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 199,503
ARKX VLD VELO3D INC 139,226

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

