Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 450,000 Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 450,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Friday, as the prices of these ETFs were down more than 1% in Friday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 360,261 shares of Twitter, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 88,683 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $27.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is up 21% in the past year and the other is up 32%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|ARCT
|ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS
|51,008
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|16,492
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|267,412
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|216,800
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|30,000
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|19,400
|ARKK
|TWTR
|360,261
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|16,743
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|11,261
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|45,600
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|64,241
|ARKW
|TWTR
|88,683
|ARKW
|SNAP
|SNAP
|230,323
|ARKW
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|530,747
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|199,503
|ARKX
|VLD
|VELO3D INC
|139,226
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.