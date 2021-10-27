Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over a million shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Tuesday, as the prices of these ETFs were down less than 1% in Tuesday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 948,826 shares of Twitter, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 97,718 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $64.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is up 26% in the past year and the other is up 37%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|ETSY
|ETSY
|76,690
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|50,053
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|1,204
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|321,886
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|1,656
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|31,300
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|49,739
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|18,200
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|26,180
|ARKG
|ARCT
|ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS
|14,525
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|42,575
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|16,618
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|575,942
|ARKK
|TWTR
|948,826
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|52,895
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|426,782
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|455,118
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|81,764
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|8,486
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|425,709
|ARKW
|TWTR
|97,718
|ARKW
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|21,695
|ARKW
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|318,230
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|17,698
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|73,528
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|34,198
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|9,573
|ARKX
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|7,362
|ARKX
|VLD
|VELO3D
|17,838
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.