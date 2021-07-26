Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.2 Million Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.2 million shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Friday, as the prices of these ETFs were up around 1% in Friday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 982,205 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 255,851 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $88.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 55% over the past 52 weeks and ARKW is 57% higher.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 294,054 ARKG ACCD Accolade 30,734 ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 88,576 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 198,270 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 107,914 ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 58,244 ARKK U Unity Software 23,749 ARKK TWTR Twitter 982,205 ARKK PATH UiPath 80,566 ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 265,173 ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 74,121 ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 201,989 ARKW DKNG DraftKings 122,828 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 89,500 ARKW TWTR Twitter 255,581



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

