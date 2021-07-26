Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.2 Million Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.2 million shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether on Friday, as the prices of these ETFs were up around 1% in Friday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 982,205 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 255,851 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $88.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 55% over the past 52 weeks and ARKW is 57% higher.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|294,054
|ARKG
|ACCD
|Accolade
|30,734
|ARKG
|VERV
|Verve Therapeutics
|88,576
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|198,270
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|107,914
|ARKG
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|58,244
|ARKK
|U
|Unity Software
|23,749
|ARKK
|TWTR
|982,205
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|80,566
|ARKK
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|265,173
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|74,121
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|Blade Air Mobility
|201,989
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|122,828
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|89,500
|ARKW
|TWTR
|255,581
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.