Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 625,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
October 27, 2021 8:05 am
A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 625,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) altogether on Tuesday, as the prices of these ETFs were down around 1% in Tuesday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 50,053 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 575,942 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $24.8 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fintech ETF is up roughly 28% in the past year, and the innovation ETF is up 26% in that time.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF ETSY ETSY 76,690
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 50,053
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,204
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 321,886
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 1,656
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 31,300
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 49,739
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 18,200
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 26,180
ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 14,525
ARKK ROKU ROKU 42,575
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 16,618
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 575,942
ARKK TWTR TWITTER 948,826
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 52,895
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 426,782
ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 455,118
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 81,764
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 8,486
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 425,709
ARKW TWTR TWITTER 97,718
ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 21,695
ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 318,230
ARKW ROKU ROKU 17,698
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 73,528
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 34,198
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 9,573
ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 7,362
ARKX VLD VELO3D 17,838

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

