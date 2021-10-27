Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 625,000 Shares of Robinhood

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 625,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) altogether on Tuesday, as the prices of these ETFs were down around 1% in Tuesday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 50,053 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 575,942 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $24.8 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fintech ETF is up roughly 28% in the past year, and the innovation ETF is up 26% in that time.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF ETSY ETSY 76,690 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 50,053 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,204 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 321,886 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 1,656 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 31,300 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 49,739 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 18,200 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 26,180 ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 14,525 ARKK ROKU ROKU 42,575 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 16,618 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 575,942 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 948,826 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 52,895 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 426,782 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 455,118 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 81,764 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 8,486 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 425,709 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 97,718 ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 21,695 ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 318,230 ARKW ROKU ROKU 17,698 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 73,528 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 34,198 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 9,573 ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 7,362 ARKX VLD VELO3D 17,838

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

