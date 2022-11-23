Jim Cramer's Tech Winners Are Obvious

Former hedge fund chief, founder of TheStreet.com, and CNBC stock picker Jim Cramer chose the tech stocks he believes will make a comeback from major market sell-offs. They have been the most successful tech companies for decades, financially, and have franchises that will not have major competition for years. None carries a large risk of revenue problems. Their stock prices have an extremely low probability of staying down in a market recovery.

The list of stocks likely to recover as the markets rebound was released on his “Mad Money” TV show. They are Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Tesla, Netflix, Apple, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Adobe, and Workday.

Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, and Apple have been America’s mega-cap stock for several years. Only Netflix has faced any real competition. Its streaming business has fairly new competition for Amazon, Disney, and another dozen media companies. However, it has raised rates and launched an advertising-supported service. These new business models have a reasonable chance to allow Netflix to remain the industry leader in terms of subscribers and, perhaps, revenue.

It is almost impossible that Apple will be replaced as the largest smartphone company in the world. It also is a leader in the tablet business. Just as important as these is that it has a relatively new division that combines its services business. This is Apple’s fastest-growing operation.