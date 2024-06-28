The Most Expensive Warship and Submarines in the US Navy, Ranked usnavy / Flickr

Exercise Sea Breeze is now underway in its 23rd iteration. The U.S. Navy’s 6th fleet, the Royal Navy, and the Ukrainian Navy are jointly participating in a mine countermeasures exercise launching from Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Navy is leading the charge in this exercise as the most advanced navy on earth. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)

One thing that comes with having such a technologically advanced navy is the literal price tag. It’s no secret that the United States spends more on its military than any other country, and much of this money goes towards its navy. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how expensive these warships and submarines really are.

To identify the most expensive warship and submarine classes in the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. The warship and submarine classes were ranked in order of their production costs for the lead ship of the class at the time of commissioning. We included supplemental information regarding type, crew size, top speed, armament, and more.

One thing to note about this list is that inflation over the years plays a big factor in how these ships and subs are priced. A Nimitz-class aircraft carrier built in the 1970s, albeit a massive undertaking, would appear to cost less than other ships. However, the dollar value at the time was much less inflated than it is now.

The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier ranks at the top of this list with a whopping $12.8 billion price tag at its commissioning in 2017. Also, there are a couple more Ford-class carriers on the way that should enter the fleet within the next decade, and these are expected to be even more costly. (These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships in June 2024.)

Here is a look at the most expensive warship and submarine classes in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the U.S. Navy and its capabilities gives context to larger national defense strategies and geopolitical relations. Its technological innovations have profound impacts not just on the military but on civilian life as well.

19. Cyclone-class

Source: Public Domain via national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Price tag: $31 million

$31 million Type: Patrol ship

Patrol ship Year introduced: 1993

1993 Crew size: 30

30 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 335 tons

18. Avenger-class

Price tag: $85 million

$85 million Type: Mine countermeasures ship

Mine countermeasures ship Year introduced: 1987

1987 Crew size: 81

81 Top speed: 16.1 mph

16.1 mph Displacement: 1,367 tons

17. Whidbey Island-class

Source: Alexandre Tziripouloff / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Price tag: $110 million

$110 million Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1985

1985 Crew size: 927

927 Top speed: 23.0 mph

23.0 mph Displacement: 16,360 tons

16. Blue Ridge-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia

Price tag: $126 million

$126 million Type: Command ship

Command ship Year introduced: 1970

1970 Crew size: 842

842 Top speed: 26.5 mph

26.5 mph Displacement: 18,875 tons

15. Harpers Ferry-class

Price tag: $156 million

$156 million Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1995

1995 Crew size: 923

923 Top speed: 23.0 mph

23.0 mph Displacement: 16,601 tons

14. Los Angeles-class

Price tag: $270 million

$270 million Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 1976

1976 Crew size: 134

134 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 6,072 tons

13. Independence-class

Price tag: $360 million

$360 million Type: Corvette

Corvette Year introduced: 2010

2010 Crew size: 75

75 Top speed: 50.6 mph

50.6 mph Displacement: 3,300 tons

12. Freedom-class

Price tag: $362 million

$362 million Type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Year introduced: 2008

2008 Crew size: 125

125 Top speed: 54.1 mph

54.1 mph Displacement: 3,000 tons

11. Wasp-class

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Price tag: $750 million

$750 million Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1989

1989 Crew size: 3,275

3,275 Top speed: 26.5 mph

26.5 mph Displacement: 41,182 tons

10. Ticonderoga-class

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons

Price tag: $1 billion

$1 billion Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1986

1986 Crew size: 330

330 Top speed: 37.4 mph

37.4 mph Displacement: 9,800 tons

9. Nimitz-class

Source: United States Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Price tag: $1 billion

$1 billion Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1975

1975 Crew size: 5,680

5,680 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 97,000 tons

8. Arleigh Burke-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Price tag: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Type: Guided-missile destroyer

Guided-missile destroyer Year introduced: 1991

1991 Crew size: 323

323 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 8,885 tons

7. San Antonio-class

Source: huntingtoningalls.com

Price tag: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2006

2006 Crew size: 361

361 Top speed: 25.3 mph

25.3 mph Displacement: 25,000 tons

6. Ohio-class

Price tag: $2 billion

$2 billion Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 1981

1981 Crew size: 153

153 Top speed: 28.8 mph

28.8 mph Displacement: 16,765 tons

5. Virginia-class

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Price tag: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 2004

2004 Crew size: 134

134 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 7,800 tons

4. Seawolf-class

Price tag: $3 billion

$3 billion Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Year introduced: 1997

1997 Crew size: 116

116 Top speed: 20.7 mph

20.7 mph Displacement: 9,140 tons

3. America-class

Price tag: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2014

2014 Crew size: 2,745

2,745 Top speed: 25.3 mph

25.3 mph Displacement: 46,000 tons

2. Zumwalt-class

Price tag: $4.4 billion

$4.4 billion Type: Guided-missile destroyer

Guided-missile destroyer Year introduced: 2016

2016 Crew size: 140

140 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 14,564 tons

1. Ford-class

Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Price tag: $12.8 billion

$12.8 billion Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 2017

2017 Crew size: 4,660

4,660 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 112,000 tons