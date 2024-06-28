Military

The Most Expensive Warship and Submarines in the US Navy, Ranked

usnavy / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

Exercise Sea Breeze is now underway in its 23rd iteration. The U.S. Navy’s 6th fleet, the Royal Navy, and the Ukrainian Navy are jointly participating in a mine countermeasures exercise launching from Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Navy is leading the charge in this exercise as the most advanced navy on earth. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)

One thing that comes with having such a technologically advanced navy is the literal price tag. It’s no secret that the United States spends more on its military than any other country, and much of this money goes towards its navy. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how expensive these warships and submarines really are.

To identify the most expensive warship and submarine classes in the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. The warship and submarine classes were ranked in order of their production costs for the lead ship of the class at the time of commissioning. We included supplemental information regarding type, crew size, top speed, armament, and more.

One thing to note about this list is that inflation over the years plays a big factor in how these ships and subs are priced. A Nimitz-class aircraft carrier built in the 1970s, albeit a massive undertaking, would appear to cost less than other ships. However, the dollar value at the time was much less inflated than it is now.

The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier ranks at the top of this list with a whopping $12.8 billion price tag at its commissioning in 2017. Also, there are a couple more Ford-class carriers on the way that should enter the fleet within the next decade, and these are expected to be even more costly. (These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships in June 2024.)

Here is a look at the most expensive warship and submarine classes in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the U.S. Navy and its capabilities gives context to larger national defense strategies and geopolitical relations. Its technological innovations have profound impacts not just on the military but on civilian life as well.

19. Cyclone-class

Source: Public Domain via national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Price tag: $31 million
  • Type: Patrol ship
  • Year introduced: 1993
  • Crew size: 30
  • Top speed: 40.3 mph
  • Displacement: 335 tons

18. Avenger-class

USS Sentry (MCM-3)_150428-M-YH... by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
USS Sentry (MCM-3)_150428-M-YH... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
  • Price tag: $85 million
  • Type: Mine countermeasures ship
  • Year introduced: 1987
  • Crew size: 81
  • Top speed: 16.1 mph
  • Displacement: 1,367 tons

17. Whidbey Island-class

Source: Alexandre Tziripouloff / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Price tag: $110 million
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Crew size: 927
  • Top speed: 23.0 mph
  • Displacement: 16,360 tons

16. Blue Ridge-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Price tag: $126 million
  • Type: Command ship
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Crew size: 842
  • Top speed: 26.5 mph
  • Displacement: 18,875 tons

15. Harpers Ferry-class

USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) con... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) con... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Price tag: $156 million
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Crew size: 923
  • Top speed: 23.0 mph
  • Displacement: 16,601 tons

14. Los Angeles-class

USS Providence (SSN 719) trans... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Providence (SSN 719) trans... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Price tag: $270 million
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Crew size: 134
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 6,072 tons

13. Independence-class

USS Coronado (LCS-4) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
USS Coronado (LCS-4) (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
  • Price tag: $360 million
  • Type: Corvette
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Crew size: 75
  • Top speed: 50.6 mph
  • Displacement: 3,300 tons

12. Freedom-class

Uss Fort Worth Sea Trials by Naval Surface Warriors
Uss Fort Worth Sea Trials (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Price tag: $362 million
  • Type: Littoral combat ship
  • Year introduced: 2008
  • Crew size: 125
  • Top speed: 54.1 mph
  • Displacement: 3,000 tons

11. Wasp-class

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Price tag: $750 million
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Crew size: 3,275
  • Top speed: 26.5 mph
  • Displacement: 41,182 tons

10. Ticonderoga-class

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons
  • Price tag: $1 billion
  • Type: Cruiser
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Crew size: 330
  • Top speed: 37.4 mph
  • Displacement: 9,800 tons

9. Nimitz-class

Source: United States Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Price tag: $1 billion
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Crew size: 5,680
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 97,000 tons

8. Arleigh Burke-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Price tag: $1.1 billion
  • Type: Guided-missile destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1991
  • Crew size: 323
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 8,885 tons

7. San Antonio-class

Source: huntingtoningalls.com
  • Price tag: $1.3 billion
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 2006
  • Crew size: 361
  • Top speed: 25.3 mph
  • Displacement: 25,000 tons

6. Ohio-class

Marines assemble a combat rubb... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Marines assemble a combat rubb... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Price tag: $2 billion
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Crew size: 153
  • Top speed: 28.8 mph
  • Displacement: 16,765 tons

5. Virginia-class

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Price tag: $2.5 billion
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Crew size: 134
  • Top speed: 40.3 mph
  • Displacement: 7,800 tons

4. Seawolf-class

USS Seawolf (SSN 21) departs N... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Seawolf (SSN 21) departs N... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Price tag: $3 billion
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Crew size: 116
  • Top speed: 20.7 mph
  • Displacement: 9,140 tons

3. America-class

USS America LHA 6 by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
USS America LHA 6 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
  • Price tag: $3.4 billion
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Crew size: 2,745
  • Top speed: 25.3 mph
  • Displacement: 46,000 tons

2. Zumwalt-class

USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Price tag: $4.4 billion
  • Type: Guided-missile destroyer
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Crew size: 140
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 14,564 tons

1. Ford-class

Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Price tag: $12.8 billion
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Crew size: 4,660
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 112,000 tons
Read more: Military, aircraft carrier, Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, military, Ohio-class submarine, submarine, US Navy, warships

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Every Bomber Aircraft That Fought the Vietnam War

The American Warships and Submarines with the Biggest Crews

Every Aircraft That Fought at Pearl Harbor