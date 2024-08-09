This Attack Helicopter Is One of the Newest Additions to the US Marine Corps

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The AH-1Z Viper is a staple of the US Marine Corps as an attack helicopter
- It features a 20mm M197 three-barreled gatling gun, Hydra rockets, Hellfire missiles, and Sidewinder missiles
- The Viper is powered by two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines and can hit speeds over 250 mph
The AH-1Z Viper has been a cornerstone of the US Marine Corps’ due to its close air support and anti-armor capabilities. The AH-1Z only entered service in 2010 but it has been highly effective in this short time. It was designed specifically for the Marines, and it is optimized for shipboard operations, while also having the capacity to operate in some of the most demanding environments.
The overall design is ideal for Marine operations as it can be deployed from amphibious assault ships, and it packs enough firepower to handle almost anything thrown at it. (This is every gun used by the US Marines.)
In terms of its armament, the AH-1Z features a 20mm M197 three-barreled gatling gun, Hydra rockets, Hellfire missiles, and Sidewinder missiles. Along with this, it has advanced avionics that help it navigate practically any combat scenario that might arise.
In combat, the Viper has proven itself in various conflicts over years. It is usually used as a means to provide close air support to ground forces, but it can also engage a wide range of targets from enemy armor to fortified positions.
The Viper is powered by two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines, providing it with a top speed of over 250 mph and an impressive combat radius of 125 miles.
The AH-1Z Viper is one of the newest additions to the Marine Corps, and while it’s not the newest it is still one of the most advanced fielded by the Marines. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft in the Marine Corps arsenal. To identify the oldest aircraft currently in service of the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, top speed, how many are in active service, and armament.
Here is a look at the newest U.S. Marine Corps aircraft currently in service:
Why Are We Covering This?
On average, the U.S. spends $400 billion a year on the operation and support of its military units. In 2024, $5.7 billion was budgeted to the Marines Corps for aviation readiness. Overall, the Department of Defense has $2.02 trillion in budgetary resources which is 14.6% of the federal budget for 2024.
15. T-34 Mentor
- Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1953
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 322 mph
- Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance
14. F-5 Freedom Fighter
- Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 12
- Top speed: 1077 mph
- Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs
13. KC-130 Super Hercules
- Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 69
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
12. C-12 Huron
- Type: Special mission aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Active aircraft: 15
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: N/A
11. CH-53E Super Stallion
- Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 135
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns
10. C-20 Gulfstream IV
- Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 582 mph
- Armament: N/A
9. F/A-18 Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 186
- Top speed: 1190 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance
8. AV-8B+ Harrier II
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Active aircraft: 99
- Top speed: 665 mph
- Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions
7. C-40 Clipper
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 544 mph
- Armament: N/A
6. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2004
- Active aircraft: 10
- Top speed: 490 mph
- Armament: N/A
5. MV-22 Osprey
- Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Active aircraft: 288
- Top speed: 316 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns
4. UH-1Y Venom
- Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2009
- Active aircraft: 127
- Top speed: 190 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods
3. AH-1Z Viper
- Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 2010
- Active aircraft: 176
- Top speed: 255 mph
- Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods
2. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Active aircraft: 145
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs
1. CH-53K King Stallion
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2018
- Active aircraft: 11
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns
