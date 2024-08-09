This Attack Helicopter Is One of the Newest Additions to the US Marine Corps Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

The AH-1Z Viper is a staple of the US Marine Corps as an attack helicopter

It features a 20mm M197 three-barreled gatling gun, Hydra rockets, Hellfire missiles, and Sidewinder missiles

The Viper is powered by two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines and can hit speeds over 250 mph

The AH-1Z Viper has been a cornerstone of the US Marine Corps’ due to its close air support and anti-armor capabilities. The AH-1Z only entered service in 2010 but it has been highly effective in this short time. It was designed specifically for the Marines, and it is optimized for shipboard operations, while also having the capacity to operate in some of the most demanding environments.

The overall design is ideal for Marine operations as it can be deployed from amphibious assault ships, and it packs enough firepower to handle almost anything thrown at it. (This is every gun used by the US Marines.)

In terms of its armament, the AH-1Z features a 20mm M197 three-barreled gatling gun, Hydra rockets, Hellfire missiles, and Sidewinder missiles. Along with this, it has advanced avionics that help it navigate practically any combat scenario that might arise.

In combat, the Viper has proven itself in various conflicts over years. It is usually used as a means to provide close air support to ground forces, but it can also engage a wide range of targets from enemy armor to fortified positions.

The Viper is powered by two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines, providing it with a top speed of over 250 mph and an impressive combat radius of 125 miles.

The AH-1Z Viper is one of the newest additions to the Marine Corps, and while it’s not the newest it is still one of the most advanced fielded by the Marines. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft in the Marine Corps arsenal. To identify the oldest aircraft currently in service of the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, top speed, how many are in active service, and armament.

Here is a look at the newest U.S. Marine Corps aircraft currently in service:

On average, the U.S. spends $400 billion a year on the operation and support of its military units. In 2024, $5.7 billion was budgeted to the Marines Corps for aviation readiness. Overall, the Department of Defense has $2.02 trillion in budgetary resources which is 14.6% of the federal budget for 2024.

15. T-34 Mentor

Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft

Basic trainer / light attack aircraft Year introduced: 1953

1953 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance

14. F-5 Freedom Fighter

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft

Lightweight multirole aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1077 mph

1077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs

13. KC-130 Super Hercules

atom-uk / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 69

69 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

12. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

11. CH-53E Super Stallion

marine_corps / Flickr

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 135

135 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

10. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

9. F/A-18 Hornet

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 186

186 Top speed: 1190 mph

1190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

8. AV-8B+ Harrier II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 99

99 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

7. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

6. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

5. MV-22 Osprey

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 288

288 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

4. UH-1Y Venom

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 127

127 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods

3. AH-1Z Viper

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 176

176 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

2. F-35 Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 145

145 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

1. CH-53K King Stallion

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns