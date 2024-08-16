The KC-130 Super Hercules Continues to Be a Force in the Marine Corps kariyamogami / Flickr

The KC-130 is one of the oldest aircraft currently in service in the U.S. Marine Corps

Lockheed Martin recently delivered its 2,700th Hercules aircraft in June

There are a number of different variants to the C-130 series including the KC-130 Super Hercules and AC-130 Spooky

The KC-130 Super Hercules is a transport and tanker aircraft that has been used by the U.S. Marine Corps for decades. It is currently the second-oldest aircraft in service of the Corps. The Super Hercules also just reached an incredible milestone over the summer, and it was celebrated with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Lockheed Martin recently delivered its 2,700th Hercules aircraft in June. This specific aircraft was the KC-130J Super Hercules operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 at Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, North Carolina. (The F-35 Lightning II and 25 more iconic aircraft made by Lockheed Martin.)

The C-130 Hercules in general has been marked by its incredible performance over the years as an airlifter capable of transporting troops or assets great distances, with some variants acting as in-flight refuelers. Some variants have even been upgraded for combat with improved armor and serious firepower like the AC-130 Spooky or AC-130 Ghostrider.

Again, this series of aircraft has proven to be one of the most versatile transport planes on the planet. The name Hercules that was given to this series is a proper moniker for all the work that these aircraft do. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the KC-130 Super Hercules as well as some of the other aircraft that fill out the U.S. Marine Corps arsenal. To identify the oldest aircraft currently in service of the Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, top speed, how many are in active service, and armament.

Here is a look at the oldest U.S. Marine Corps aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

On average, the U.S. spends $400 billion a year on the operation and support of its military units. In 2024, $5.7 billion was budgeted to the Marines Corps for aviation readiness. Overall, the Department of Defense has $2.02 trillion in budgetary resources which is 14.6% of the federal budget for 2024.

15. CH-53K King Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

14. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 145

145 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

13. AH-1Z Viper

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 176

176 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

12. UH-1Y Venom

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 127

127 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods

11. MV-22 Osprey

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 288

288 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

10. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

9. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

8. AV-8B+ Harrier II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 99

99 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

7. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

6. F/A-18 Hornet

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 186

186 Top speed: 1190 mph

1190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laster-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

5. CH-53E Super Stallion

marine_corps / Flickr

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 135

135 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

4. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

3. F-5 Freedom Fighter

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft

Lightweight multirole aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1077 mph

1077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs

2. KC-130 Super Hercules

atom-uk / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 69

69 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

1. T-34 Mentor

Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft

Basic trainer / light attack aircraft Year introduced: 1953

1953 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance

