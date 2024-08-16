The KC-130 Super Hercules Continues to Be a Force in the Marine Corps

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The KC-130 is one of the oldest aircraft currently in service in the U.S. Marine Corps
- Lockheed Martin recently delivered its 2,700th Hercules aircraft in June
There are a number of different variants to the C-130 series including the KC-130
- Super Hercules and AC-130 Spooky
The KC-130 Super Hercules is a transport and tanker aircraft that has been used by the U.S. Marine Corps for decades. It is currently the second-oldest aircraft in service of the Corps. The Super Hercules also just reached an incredible milestone over the summer, and it was celebrated with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Lockheed Martin recently delivered its 2,700th Hercules aircraft in June. This specific aircraft was the KC-130J Super Hercules operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 at Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, North Carolina. (The F-35 Lightning II and 25 more iconic aircraft made by Lockheed Martin.)
The C-130 Hercules in general has been marked by its incredible performance over the years as an airlifter capable of transporting troops or assets great distances, with some variants acting as in-flight refuelers. Some variants have even been upgraded for combat with improved armor and serious firepower like the AC-130 Spooky or AC-130 Ghostrider.
Again, this series of aircraft has proven to be one of the most versatile transport planes on the planet. The name Hercules that was given to this series is a proper moniker for all the work that these aircraft do. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)
24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the KC-130 Super Hercules as well as some of the other aircraft that fill out the U.S. Marine Corps arsenal. To identify the oldest aircraft currently in service of the Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, top speed, how many are in active service, and armament.
Here is a look at the oldest U.S. Marine Corps aircraft currently in service:
Why Are We Covering This?
On average, the U.S. spends $400 billion a year on the operation and support of its military units. In 2024, $5.7 billion was budgeted to the Marines Corps for aviation readiness. Overall, the Department of Defense has $2.02 trillion in budgetary resources which is 14.6% of the federal budget for 2024.
15. CH-53K King Stallion
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2018
- Active aircraft: 11
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns
14. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Active aircraft: 145
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs
13. AH-1Z Viper
- Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 2010
- Active aircraft: 176
- Top speed: 255 mph
- Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods
12. UH-1Y Venom
- Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 2009
- Active aircraft: 127
- Top speed: 190 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods
11. MV-22 Osprey
- Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Active aircraft: 288
- Top speed: 316 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns
10. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2004
- Active aircraft: 10
- Top speed: 490 mph
- Armament: N/A
9. C-40 Clipper
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 544 mph
- Armament: N/A
8. AV-8B+ Harrier II
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Active aircraft: 99
- Top speed: 665 mph
- Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions
7. C-20 Gulfstream IV
- Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 582 mph
- Armament: N/A
6. F/A-18 Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 186
- Top speed: 1190 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laster-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance
5. CH-53E Super Stallion
- Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 135
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns
4. C-12 Huron
- Type: Special mission aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Active aircraft: 15
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: N/A
3. F-5 Freedom Fighter
- Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 12
- Top speed: 1077 mph
- Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs
2. KC-130 Super Hercules
- Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 69
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
1. T-34 Mentor
- Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1953
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 322 mph
- Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance
