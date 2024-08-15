This VTOL Aircraft Is One of the Most Heavily-Armed Fighter Jets in the Marines Corps Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Harrier II was developed in the 1970s and introduced to service in 1985

This fighter jet is defined by its capability to take off and land vertically, which most aircraft cannot do

The Harrier II is outfitted with a 30mm ADEN cannon and a suite of drop bombs or missiles

The AV-8B Harrier II is one of the most iconic jets in the U.S. military, and it is only used by one branch, the U.S. Marine Corps. Its unique capabilities and armament make it ideal for the missions that Marines normally undertake. While the Harrier II is not one of the fastest jets in the fleet, it is one of the most heavily armed. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)

Developed in the late 1970s and introduced into service in 1985, the Harrier II is built for close-air support, reconnaissance and air interdiction. Perhaps the defining feature of the Harrier II is its ability to take off and land vertically. This allows the Harrier II to land anywhere where small airstrips to amphibious assault ships.

In terms of its armament, the Harrier II is outfitted with 30mm ADEN cannons standard and can equip a variety of drop bombs and laser-guided bombs. Along with this, it can equip Maverick, Harpoon, and Sidewinder missiles depending on the mission.

The versatility in the Harrier II’s armament make it ideal for whatever operational needs are required. It is just one of a few fighter jets that are employed by the Marine Corps. There are a number of other heavily armed fighter jets and attack helicopters in use by the Corps as well. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Marine Corps’ aerial arsenal. To identify the most heavily armed aircraft currently in service of the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked these aircraft according to their weapons systems and excluded those without any armament. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, top speed, how many are in active service, and armament.

Here is a look at the heavily armed U.S. Marine Corps aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

On average, the U.S. spends $400 billion a year on the operation and support of its military units. In 2024, $5.7 billion was budgeted to the Marines Corps for aviation readiness. Overall, the Department of Defense has $2.02 trillion in budgetary resources which is 14.6% of the federal budget for 2024.

10. T-34 Mentor

Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft

Basic trainer / light attack aircraft Year introduced: 1953

1953 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance

9. MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 288

288 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

8. CH-53K King Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

7. CH-53E Super Stallion

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 135

135 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

6. UH-1Y Venom

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 127

127 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods

5. AH-1Z Viper

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 176

176 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

4. F-5 Freedom Fighter

Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft

Lightweight multirole aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1077 mph

1077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs

3. AV-8B+ Harrier II

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 99

99 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

2. F/A-18 Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 186

186 Top speed: 1190 mph

1190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

1. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 145

145 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs