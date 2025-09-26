From F-35s to CH-53Ks: Every Marine Corp Aircraft in Service

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The U.S. Marine Corps differentiates itself from all other service branches in terms of the aircraft it fields for its missions

The mix blends a combination of strike fighters and attack helicopters, as well as some logistical aircraft to back all this up

The U.S. Marine Corps differentiates itself from all other service branches in terms of the aircraft it fields for its missions. The mix blends a combination of strike fighters and attack helicopters, as well as some logistical aircraft to back all this up. The Marines even field some of the stealthy F-35 Lightning IIs to fill out their strike capabilities. Heavy lift helicopters like the CH-53K King Stallion round out the fleet and can serve in combat and logistical roles. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft of the USMC.

To identify every aircraft flown by the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft alphabetically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and top speed. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every combat aircraft in the U.S. Marine Corps:

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Marine Corps provides insight into joint military capabilities and expeditionary defense strategies. Knowing what the Marine Corps has in its arsenal sheds light on its unique ability to project power quickly and operate in different environments. This also gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Corps brings to its operations, from amphibious assaults to close air support. Lastly, the composition and technological sophistication of the Marine Corps’ aircraft fleet highlight its ability to maintain dominance and execute rapid response missions.

AH-1Z Viper

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 178

178 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

Known affectionately as “Zulu,” the AH-1Z Viper is Bell’s twin-engine evolution of the Cobra series and a cornerstone of U.S. Marine Corps. Upgraded for greater agility and lethality, the Viper typically fills roles like close air support, anti-armor strikes, and armed reconnaissance. It comes packed with a lethal mix of Hellfire missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinders, Hydra-70 rocket pods and a nose-mounted 20mm cannon. The Twin General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshafts allow for the Viper to hit speeds of roughly 255 mph, making it one of the fastest helicopters on the planet.

AV-8B/+ Harrier II

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 84

84 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

The AV-8B+ Harrier II is used exclusively by the USMC among the U.S. armed forces for ship-borne strike and close-air-support since entering service in the 1980s. Noted for its vertical/short takeoff capability and combat record, it’s being phased out in favor of the F-35B. What’s interesting about this jet is its swiveling exhaust nozzles which allow it to hover unlike most other jets in its class.

C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1974, the Beechcraft C-12 Huron has served as a special-missions workhorse for the U.S. Armed forces, known for its speed, flexibility and reliability. It can hit top speeds over 330 mph. The C-12’s true strength lies in its mission adaptability and modular cabin.

C-20 Gulfstream IV

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

The Gulfstream C-20H is a variant within the Gulfstream series that typically serves as a high-speed transport aircraft, primarily for VIP and high-priority missions. Introduced in 1983 by Gulfstream Aerospace, this aircraft has a top speed of 582 mph, making it one of the fastest in the Army’s fleet. Although it carries no armament, the C-20H’s speed and range are its main assets, facilitating transport for government officials and top military brass. There is only one active unit in service.

C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

The C-40 is a militarized Boeing 737 which has a few variants. These serve in logistics and VIP transport capacities across the USN and USAF. It entered service in the early 2000s and functions as “offices in the sky” with secure comms for senior leaders.

CH-53E Super Stallion

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 131

131 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

The CH-53E Super Stallion has been the U.S. Marine Corps’ heavy-lift workhorse since the early 1980s, designed to move oversized payloads and equipment between ship and shore. Powered by three General Electric T64-GE-416/416A turboshafts, it can lift roughly 12,000 pounds, refuel in flight to extend range, and operate from amphibious assault ships. It has seen service in major operations ranging from Desert Storm to Afghanistan and Iraq. The Super Stallion is relatively fast for its class with a top speed around 200 mph.

CH-53K King Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

The CH-53K King Stallion is Sikorsky’s next-generation heavy lifter helicopter, only entering service in 2018. Dramatically upgraded from its predecessor, the King Stallion has a lift capacity of over 36,000 pounds as well as fly-by-wire controls for finer handling and improved fuel efficiency. While it has a similar top speed around 200 mph, the CH-53K can be fitted with defensive 12.7mm machine guns and GAU-21 systems.

Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

The Citation Encore/Ultra, introduced in 2004, is a transport aircraft in the U.S. Army, serving in transport operations. Cessna Aircraft designed this model to find a balance between performance and utility, with a top speed of 490 mph. There are currently 28 active aircraft in service. The Encore/Ultra primarily functions as a quick transport for personnel and light cargo. These aircraft come unarmed. Besides military applications, this aircraft is used in the civilian sector for anything from corporate travel to air ambulance services.

F-35B/C Lightning II (VTOL)

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft (Vertical Takeoff and Landing)

Multirole 5th generation aircraft (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 122

122 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

The F-35 Lightning II is a 5th-generation multirole stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for all U.S. armed forces as well as allies. It entered service in the 2010s to replace older fighter jets with improved sensors and stealth. Note that there are three distinct variants (A/B/C) of the F-35 that share a common core (one with VTOL capabilities), making the F-35 the most widely used stealth jet in history.

F/A-18A/C/D Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 137

137 Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laster-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

The original Hornet family of aircraft debuted in the 1980s as a carrier-based multirole fighter for the U.S. Navy and Marines. The A/C variants feature a single seat and have flown strike and fleet-defense missions around the world. The B/D variants are two-seaters that serve for training as well as for special missions.

KC-130 Super Hercules

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 74

74 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The KC-130 is a fairly versatile airlifter and tanker variant of the C-130 family used by USMC and others for aerial refueling, medevac, and logistics. It has proven itself in expeditionary operations worldwide since the 1960s.

MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 310

310 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The Osprey’s tiltrotor design allows for vertical takeoff and landing like a helicopter, as well as cruise-speed performance like a turboprop. This configuration gives a unique reach for special operations. Built by Bell Boeing, the Osprey fills roles like infiltration, extraction, resupply and humanitarian missions for U.S. Special Operations forces. Its aerial refueling capability extends its mission range dramatically, and its cabin can fit roughly 24 combat-loaded troops. The Osprey has proven its value across Iraq, Afghanistan and other global conflicts.

UH-1Y Venom

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 127

127 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods

The UH-1Y Venom, affectionately known as the “Yankee”, is a key asset of the U.S. Marine Corps. Manufactured by Bell, the Venom is an upgraded version of the iconic UH-1 Huey that played an important role in the Vietnam War. The Venom can perform a wide range of missions, including troop transport, close air support, medical evacuation, and reconnaissance. It can carry a variety of weapons, including machine guns to rocket pods. What sets the UH-1Y apart from its predecessor is its advanced avionics and sensor systems. Also its improved twin engine setup (General Electric T700) allows for much greater speeds.