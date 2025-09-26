From F-35s to CH-53Ks: Every Marine Corp Aircraft in Service

Military
The U.S. Marine Corps differentiates itself from all other service branches in terms of the aircraft it fields for its missions. The mix blends a combination of strike fighters and attack helicopters, as well as some logistical aircraft to back all this up. The Marines even field some of the stealthy F-35 Lightning IIs to fill out their strike capabilities. Heavy lift helicopters like the CH-53K King Stallion round out the fleet and can serve in combat and logistical roles. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft of the USMC.
To identify every aircraft flown by the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft alphabetically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and top speed. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.
Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Marine Corps provides insight into joint military capabilities and expeditionary defense strategies. Knowing what the Marine Corps has in its arsenal sheds light on its unique ability to project power quickly and operate in different environments. This also gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Corps brings to its operations, from amphibious assaults to close air support. Lastly, the composition and technological sophistication of the Marine Corps’ aircraft fleet highlight its ability to maintain dominance and execute rapid response missions.
Known affectionately as “Zulu,” the AH-1Z Viper is Bell’s twin-engine evolution of the Cobra series and a cornerstone of U.S. Marine Corps. Upgraded for greater agility and lethality, the Viper typically fills roles like close air support, anti-armor strikes, and armed reconnaissance. It comes packed with a lethal mix of Hellfire missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinders, Hydra-70 rocket pods and a nose-mounted 20mm cannon. The Twin General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshafts allow for the Viper to hit speeds of roughly 255 mph, making it one of the fastest helicopters on the planet.
The AV-8B+ Harrier II is used exclusively by the USMC among the U.S. armed forces for ship-borne strike and close-air-support since entering service in the 1980s. Noted for its vertical/short takeoff capability and combat record, it’s being phased out in favor of the F-35B. What’s interesting about this jet is its swiveling exhaust nozzles which allow it to hover unlike most other jets in its class.
Introduced in 1974, the Beechcraft C-12 Huron has served as a special-missions workhorse for the U.S. Armed forces, known for its speed, flexibility and reliability. It can hit top speeds over 330 mph. The C-12’s true strength lies in its mission adaptability and modular cabin.
The Gulfstream C-20H is a variant within the Gulfstream series that typically serves as a high-speed transport aircraft, primarily for VIP and high-priority missions. Introduced in 1983 by Gulfstream Aerospace, this aircraft has a top speed of 582 mph, making it one of the fastest in the Army’s fleet. Although it carries no armament, the C-20H’s speed and range are its main assets, facilitating transport for government officials and top military brass. There is only one active unit in service.
The C-40 is a militarized Boeing 737 which has a few variants. These serve in logistics and VIP transport capacities across the USN and USAF. It entered service in the early 2000s and functions as “offices in the sky” with secure comms for senior leaders.
The CH-53E Super Stallion has been the U.S. Marine Corps’ heavy-lift workhorse since the early 1980s, designed to move oversized payloads and equipment between ship and shore. Powered by three General Electric T64-GE-416/416A turboshafts, it can lift roughly 12,000 pounds, refuel in flight to extend range, and operate from amphibious assault ships. It has seen service in major operations ranging from Desert Storm to Afghanistan and Iraq. The Super Stallion is relatively fast for its class with a top speed around 200 mph.
The CH-53K King Stallion is Sikorsky’s next-generation heavy lifter helicopter, only entering service in 2018. Dramatically upgraded from its predecessor, the King Stallion has a lift capacity of over 36,000 pounds as well as fly-by-wire controls for finer handling and improved fuel efficiency. While it has a similar top speed around 200 mph, the CH-53K can be fitted with defensive 12.7mm machine guns and GAU-21 systems.
The Citation Encore/Ultra, introduced in 2004, is a transport aircraft in the U.S. Army, serving in transport operations. Cessna Aircraft designed this model to find a balance between performance and utility, with a top speed of 490 mph. There are currently 28 active aircraft in service. The Encore/Ultra primarily functions as a quick transport for personnel and light cargo. These aircraft come unarmed. Besides military applications, this aircraft is used in the civilian sector for anything from corporate travel to air ambulance services.
The F-35 Lightning II is a 5th-generation multirole stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for all U.S. armed forces as well as allies. It entered service in the 2010s to replace older fighter jets with improved sensors and stealth. Note that there are three distinct variants (A/B/C) of the F-35 that share a common core (one with VTOL capabilities), making the F-35 the most widely used stealth jet in history.
The original Hornet family of aircraft debuted in the 1980s as a carrier-based multirole fighter for the U.S. Navy and Marines. The A/C variants feature a single seat and have flown strike and fleet-defense missions around the world. The B/D variants are two-seaters that serve for training as well as for special missions.
The KC-130 is a fairly versatile airlifter and tanker variant of the C-130 family used by USMC and others for aerial refueling, medevac, and logistics. It has proven itself in expeditionary operations worldwide since the 1960s.
The Osprey’s tiltrotor design allows for vertical takeoff and landing like a helicopter, as well as cruise-speed performance like a turboprop. This configuration gives a unique reach for special operations. Built by Bell Boeing, the Osprey fills roles like infiltration, extraction, resupply and humanitarian missions for U.S. Special Operations forces. Its aerial refueling capability extends its mission range dramatically, and its cabin can fit roughly 24 combat-loaded troops. The Osprey has proven its value across Iraq, Afghanistan and other global conflicts.
The UH-1Y Venom, affectionately known as the “Yankee”, is a key asset of the U.S. Marine Corps. Manufactured by Bell, the Venom is an upgraded version of the iconic UH-1 Huey that played an important role in the Vietnam War. The Venom can perform a wide range of missions, including troop transport, close air support, medical evacuation, and reconnaissance. It can carry a variety of weapons, including machine guns to rocket pods. What sets the UH-1Y apart from its predecessor is its advanced avionics and sensor systems. Also its improved twin engine setup (General Electric T700) allows for much greater speeds.
