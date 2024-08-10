India Owns More MiG Fighter Jets Than Any Nation, Besides Russia

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- India has the largest fleet of MiG fighter jets outside of Russia
- Through constant upgrades and innovation MiGs have remained relevant since their beginning in the 1940s
- MiGs were originally developed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union
Outside of Russia, India has the most expansive fleet of MiG fighter jets, making it one of the most powerful militaries on the planet. India’s recent acquisitions and upgrades of MiG fighters are part of its broader strategy to strengthen its military and national defense. While the Indian Air Force (IAF) is adding a number of different aircraft to its ranks, the MiG is perhaps the most notable. (These countries have the most Sukhoi fighter jets.)
Even though the IAF has begun to diversify its fleet with newer aircraft like the Rafale, the MiG series continues to serve as a reliable workhorse. Again, with the introduction of more modern aircraft, the MiGs have remained relevant due to continuous upgrades and their proven combat record over the years.
The MiG series originally began with the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union in the 1940s. These jets improved by leaps and bounds in the coming decades and would prove formidable in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Even past these conflicts more than half-a-century ago, MiGs have continued to improve and refine their tech, making them an incredibly popular fighter jet among world air forces.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which world air forces are holding the most MiGs. To identify the countries with the most MiG fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of MiGs currently in service, and we excluded countries that had less than 10 MiGs. We included supplemental information from GlobalFirePower regarding each country’s current air force.
Over its history, MiG aircraft have been central to numerous military engagements and are still being used around the world in active conflicts, even now. (These are the biggest and smallest modern fighter jets.)
Here is a look at the countries with the most MiG fighter jets:
Why Are We Covering This?
MiG fighter jets have been an important component of military aviation for decades, primarily due to their blend of advanced technology, cost-effectiveness, and versatile capabilities. Originating in the Soviet era, MiGs were developed to challenge Western air superiority and offer a reliable, high-performance fighter jet option for the Soviet Union. Over time, their importance grew as they became a staple in numerous air forces around the world, particularly in developing nations that needed effective and affordable military equipment.
23. Croatia
- Active MiG aircraft: 11
- Variant(s): MiG-21
- Total military aircraft: 81
- Total attack aircraft: 0
- Total fighter aircraft: 11
22. Bulgaria
- Active MiG aircraft: 13
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total attack aircraft: 5
- Total fighter aircraft: 11
21. Serbia
- Active MiG aircraft: 14
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 112
- Total attack aircraft: 17
- Total fighter aircraft: 11
20. Azerbaijan
- Active MiG aircraft: 15
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 144
- Total attack aircraft: 11
- Total fighter aircraft: 12
19. Libya
- Active MiG aircraft: 18
- Variant(s): MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-25
- Total military aircraft: 132
- Total attack aircraft: 3
- Total fighter aircraft: 17
18. Sudan
- Active MiG aircraft: 18
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 170
- Total attack aircraft: 32
- Total fighter aircraft: 45
17. Iran
- Active MiG aircraft: 24
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Total attack aircraft: 23
- Total fighter aircraft: 186
16. Turkmenistan
- Active MiG aircraft: 24
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 90
- Total attack aircraft: 28
- Total fighter aircraft: 24
15. Poland
- Active MiG aircraft: 29
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Total attack aircraft: 34
- Total fighter aircraft: 59
14. Belarus
- Active MiG aircraft: 33
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 183
- Total attack aircraft: 51
- Total fighter aircraft: 37
13. Myanmar
- Active MiG aircraft: 33
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 293
- Total attack aircraft: 26
- Total fighter aircraft: 58
12. Uzbekistan
- Active MiG aircraft: 38
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 191
- Total attack aircraft: 13
- Total fighter aircraft: 58
11. Algeria
- Active MiG aircraft: 40
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 605
- Total attack aircraft: 42
- Total fighter aircraft: 102
10. Yemen
- Active MiG aircraft: 42
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 177
- Total attack aircraft: 23
- Total fighter aircraft: 53
9. Egypt
- Active MiG aircraft: 43
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 1,080
- Total attack aircraft: 88
- Total fighter aircraft: 238
8. Angola
- Active MiG aircraft: 45
- Variant(s): MiG-21, MiG-23
- Total military aircraft: 297
- Total attack aircraft: 26
- Total fighter aircraft: 57
7. Cuba
- Active MiG aircraft: 46
- Variant(s): MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 81
- Total attack aircraft: N/A
- Total fighter aircraft: 38
6. Ukraine
- Active MiG aircraft: 55
- Variant(s): MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 321
- Total attack aircraft: 30
- Total fighter aircraft: 72
5. Kazakhstan
- Active MiG aircraft: 58
- Variant(s): MiG-23, MiG-27, MiG-29, MiG-31
- Total military aircraft: 243
- Total attack aircraft: 38
- Total fighter aircraft: 81
4. North Korea
- Active MiG aircraft: 121
- Variant(s): MiG-15, MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 951
- Total attack aircraft: 132
- Total fighter aircraft: 440
3. Syria
- Active MiG aircraft: 168
- Variant(s): MiG-25, MiG-29
- Total military aircraft: 452
- Total attack aircraft: 57
- Total fighter aircraft: 168
2. India
- Active MiG aircraft: 247
- Variant(s): MiG-21
- Total military aircraft: 2,296
- Total attack aircraft: 130
- Total fighter aircraft: 606
1. Russia
- Active MiG aircraft: 403
- Variant(s): MiG-29, MiG-31, MiG-35
- Total military aircraft: 4,255
- Total attack aircraft: 730
- Total fighter aircraft: 809
