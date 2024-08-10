India Owns More MiG Fighter Jets Than Any Nation, Besides Russia my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

India has the largest fleet of MiG fighter jets outside of Russia

Through constant upgrades and innovation MiGs have remained relevant since their beginning in the 1940s

MiGs were originally developed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union

Outside of Russia, India has the most expansive fleet of MiG fighter jets, making it one of the most powerful militaries on the planet. India’s recent acquisitions and upgrades of MiG fighters are part of its broader strategy to strengthen its military and national defense. While the Indian Air Force (IAF) is adding a number of different aircraft to its ranks, the MiG is perhaps the most notable. (These countries have the most Sukhoi fighter jets.)

Even though the IAF has begun to diversify its fleet with newer aircraft like the Rafale, the MiG series continues to serve as a reliable workhorse. Again, with the introduction of more modern aircraft, the MiGs have remained relevant due to continuous upgrades and their proven combat record over the years.

The MiG series originally began with the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union in the 1940s. These jets improved by leaps and bounds in the coming decades and would prove formidable in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Even past these conflicts more than half-a-century ago, MiGs have continued to improve and refine their tech, making them an incredibly popular fighter jet among world air forces.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which world air forces are holding the most MiGs. To identify the countries with the most MiG fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of MiGs currently in service, and we excluded countries that had less than 10 MiGs. We included supplemental information from GlobalFirePower regarding each country’s current air force.

Over its history, MiG aircraft have been central to numerous military engagements and are still being used around the world in active conflicts, even now. (These are the biggest and smallest modern fighter jets.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most MiG fighter jets:

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

MiG fighter jets have been an important component of military aviation for decades, primarily due to their blend of advanced technology, cost-effectiveness, and versatile capabilities. Originating in the Soviet era, MiGs were developed to challenge Western air superiority and offer a reliable, high-performance fighter jet option for the Soviet Union. Over time, their importance grew as they became a staple in numerous air forces around the world, particularly in developing nations that needed effective and affordable military equipment.

23. Croatia

Active MiG aircraft: 11

11 Variant(s): MiG-21

MiG-21 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total attack aircraft: 0

0 Total fighter aircraft: 11

22. Bulgaria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active MiG aircraft: 13

13 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total attack aircraft: 5

5 Total fighter aircraft: 11

21. Serbia

Active MiG aircraft: 14

14 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Total attack aircraft: 17

17 Total fighter aircraft: 11

20. Azerbaijan

Russian Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29S Naumenko-1 by Kirill Naumenko / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Active MiG aircraft: 15

15 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Total attack aircraft: 11

11 Total fighter aircraft: 12

19. Libya

ajw1970 / Flickr

Active MiG aircraft: 18

18 Variant(s): MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-25

MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-25 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Total attack aircraft: 3

3 Total fighter aircraft: 17

18. Sudan

shadman_samee / Flickr

Active MiG aircraft: 18

18 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 170

170 Total attack aircraft: 32

32 Total fighter aircraft: 45

17. Iran

File:IRIAF MiG-21 landing.jpg by Shahram Sharifi / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Active MiG aircraft: 24

24 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total attack aircraft: 23

23 Total fighter aircraft: 186

16. Turkmenistan

Active MiG aircraft: 24

24 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Total attack aircraft: 28

28 Total fighter aircraft: 24

15. Poland

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active MiG aircraft: 29

29 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total attack aircraft: 34

34 Total fighter aircraft: 59

14. Belarus

Active MiG aircraft: 33

33 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Total attack aircraft: 51

51 Total fighter aircraft: 37

13. Myanmar

shadman_samee / Flickr

Active MiG aircraft: 33

33 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Total attack aircraft: 26

26 Total fighter aircraft: 58

12. Uzbekistan

Eurocopter at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Active MiG aircraft: 38

38 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 191

191 Total attack aircraft: 13

13 Total fighter aircraft: 58

11. Algeria

sagesolar / Flickr

Active MiG aircraft: 40

40 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Total attack aircraft: 42

42 Total fighter aircraft: 102

10. Yemen

ajw1970 / Flickr

Active MiG aircraft: 42

42 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Total attack aircraft: 23

23 Total fighter aircraft: 53

9. Egypt

Active MiG aircraft: 43

43 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Total attack aircraft: 88

88 Total fighter aircraft: 238

8. Angola

Mil.ru / Wikimedia Commons

Active MiG aircraft: 45

45 Variant(s): MiG-21, MiG-23

MiG-21, MiG-23 Total military aircraft: 297

297 Total attack aircraft: 26

26 Total fighter aircraft: 57

7. Cuba

Active MiG aircraft: 46

46 Variant(s): MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29

MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total attack aircraft: N/A

N/A Total fighter aircraft: 38

6. Ukraine

File:Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 (9-13), Ukraine - Air Force AN1407459.jpg by Oleg V. Belyakov - AirTeamImages / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Active MiG aircraft: 55

55 Variant(s): MiG-29

MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Total attack aircraft: 30

30 Total fighter aircraft: 72

5. Kazakhstan

Active MiG aircraft: 58

58 Variant(s): MiG-23, MiG-27, MiG-29, MiG-31

MiG-23, MiG-27, MiG-29, MiG-31 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Total attack aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter aircraft: 81

4. North Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active MiG aircraft: 121

121 Variant(s): MiG-15, MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29

MiG-15, MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Total attack aircraft: 132

132 Total fighter aircraft: 440

3. Syria

Artem Katranzhi / Wikimedia Commons

Active MiG aircraft: 168

168 Variant(s): MiG-25, MiG-29

MiG-25, MiG-29 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Total attack aircraft: 57

57 Total fighter aircraft: 168

2. India

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active MiG aircraft: 247

247 Variant(s): MiG-21

MiG-21 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Total attack aircraft: 130

130 Total fighter aircraft: 606

1. Russia

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25RB, Russia - Air Force AN2195954 by Alex Beltyukov - RuSpotters Team / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Active MiG aircraft: 403

403 Variant(s): MiG-29, MiG-31, MiG-35

MiG-29, MiG-31, MiG-35 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Total attack aircraft: 730

730 Total fighter aircraft: 809

