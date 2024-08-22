African Nations Are Building Up Their MLRS Arsenals Courtesy of Lockheed Martin via Army.mil

African nations have been building up their military arsenals with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) units in recent years

South Africa developed its own MLRS system based on the Soviet BM-21 Grad

Egypt owns one of the more advanced systems in the BM-30 Smerch

In recent years, African nations have been building up their military arsenals, particularly focusing on modernizing artillery systems. A significant part of this involves incorporating multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), which are used by many of the strongest militaries on the planet. These new weapons systems offer a sizable increase in firepower while not being slowed down by the mobility of traditional artillery units. (These are the 39 most important rocket launchers of the last 100 years.)

South Africa ranks fairly high among African nations for its stock of MLRS. In fact, it has even developed its own variant based on the Soviet BM-21 Grad. South Africa’s BM-21 Valkiri is a 127mm MLRS with a range of roughly 22 miles. What makes this unit impressive is that it is capable of firing 40 rockets in less than 20 seconds.

At the same time, Egypt, one of Africa’s strongest military powers, has incorporated an even more sophisticated Russian system, the BM-30 Smerch. This MLRS can launch 300mm rockets over a distance of up to 56 miles.

Ultimately, the integration of these MLRS allow for untold reach on the battlefield. And it goes without saying that the countries that employ these systems will hold a distinct advantage over their rivals.

African countries like Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, and South Africa are known for their military strength. They owe is in part to their employment of these advanced MLRS systems, giving them enough reach to safeguard their borders. (These are the strongest militaries in Africa.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military arsenals across Africa. To identify the African countries with the most MLRS units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any MLRS in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the African countries with the most MLRS:

Why Are We Covering This?

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

26. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total MLRS: 5

5 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 1,112

1,112 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

25. Senegal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 6

6 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,104

1,104 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

24. Ivory Coast

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Total MLRS: 6

6 Total tanks: 10

10 Total artillery: 4

4 Total military vehicles: 476

476 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

23. Namibia

tYuruYuriHaZiMaRuYo~u2605 / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 7

7 Total tanks: 7

7 Total artillery: 50

50 Total military vehicles: 2,674

2,674 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

22. South Sudan

Steve Evans / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 10

10 Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,920

1,920 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

21. Uganda

filo / iStock via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 12

12 Total tanks: 130

130 Total artillery: 32

32 Total military vehicles: 3,162

3,162 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

20. Mozambique

rosino / Flickr

Total MLRS: 12

12 Total tanks: 60

60 Total artillery: 104

104 Total military vehicles: 872

872 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

19. Ghana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 15

15 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 6

6 Total military vehicles: 1,656

1,656 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

18. Botswana

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 20

20 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 48

48 Total military vehicles: 587

587 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

17. Cameroon

Værnsfælles Forsvarskommando / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 20

20 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 70

70 Total military vehicles: 850

850 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

16. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 21

21 Total tanks: 90

90 Total artillery: 25

25 Total military vehicles: 1,568

1,568 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

15. Mali

Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 25

25 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 647

647 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

14. Gabon

dk_photos / iStock via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 28

28 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 4

4 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

13. Zambia

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 35

35 Total tanks: 38

38 Total artillery: 46

46 Total military vehicles: 506

506 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

12. Nigeria

JeffHower / iStock via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 37

37 Total tanks: 343

343 Total artillery: 371

371 Total military vehicles: 6,404

6,404 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

11. Democratic Republic of Congo

Maikel de Vaan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 50

50 Total tanks: 210

210 Total artillery: 135

135 Total military vehicles: 458

458 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

10. Libya

Bernd.Brincken / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 55

55 Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 75

75 Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

9. Republic of the Congo

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Total MLRS: 72

72 Total tanks: 32

32 Total artillery: 37

37 Total military vehicles: 519

519 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

8. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 79

79 Total tanks: 680

680 Total artillery: 713

713 Total military vehicles: 10,028

10,028 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

7. South Africa

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 101

101 Total tanks: 195

195 Total artillery: 153

153 Total military vehicles: 12,140

12,140 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

6. Angola

AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 123

123 Total tanks: 310

310 Total artillery: 580

580 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

5. Morocco

Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 208

208 Total tanks: 1,564

1,564 Total artillery: 871

871 Total military vehicles: 13,710

13,710 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

4. Eritrea

Amod Photography / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 219

219 Total tanks: 1,756

1,756 Total artillery: 210

210 Total military vehicles: 3,512

3,512 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

3. Algeria

US Army Africa / Wikimedia Commons

Total MLRS: 236

236 Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total artillery: 707

707 Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

2. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total MLRS: 343

343 Total tanks: 233

233 Total artillery: 200

200 Total military vehicles: 3,648

3,648 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

1. Egypt

Courtesy of Lockheed Martin via Army.mil

Total MLRS: 1,119

1,119 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145