Egypt and Algeria Lead Africa in Military Vehicles Beating Most NATO Nations in Armored Strength

Egypt and Algeria stand as the leading military powers in Africa, particularly when it comes to armored vehicle strength. Both countries have invested heavily in tanks, artillery, and armored personnel carriers in general. Considering this and the investment in their air forces and navies, these two militaries are some of the most powerful on the continent.

Egypt is home to one of the largest armored forces in the world, surpassing a number of NATO countries in tank numbers. However, this is only true when counting raw numbers, which include outdated and unused tanks, as well as other military vehicles that are not officially tanks. Meanwhile, NATO armies rely on smaller numbers of far more advanced tanks.

One of the main components of Egypt’s armored force is the M1 Abrams main battle tank. There are over 1,000 of these units under Egypt’s command. In addition to the Abrams, Egypt’s armored forces also include older models like the Soviet-era T-62 and T-55 tanks. Further complementing these, Egypt boasts a number of towed and self-propelled artillery, outside of basic military vehicles.

Algeria rivals Egypt in terms of armored forces as a result of its strategic military partnership with Russia. While Egypt may have favorable relations with the U.S., Algeria’s relations with Russia have proven fruitful too. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

The Algerian army fields over 500 T-90SA tanks, which are some of the most advanced tanks in the world, according to Russian President Vladmir Putin. Algeria also has a number of T-72 tanks, complementing its fleet of armored personnel carriers. At the same time, Algeria has a number of artillery systems, such as the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher.

Both of these countries are at the top of their game in terms of armored vehicles. Some other nations on the African continent have formidable forces, while others do not measure up.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenals of African nations. To identify the African countries with the most military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

This post was updated on August 24, 2025 to clarify raw number stats and the uncertainty of information regarding Sudan, Eritrea, and Somalia.

Why Are We Covering This?

RollingEarth / E+ via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Sierra Leone

Army Ambulances on a RAF C17 Arriving in Sierra Leone by Defence Images
Army Ambulances on a RAF C17 Arriving in Sierra Leone (BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Images
  • Total military vehicles: 100
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

37. Benin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 150
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

36. Central African Republic

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (6) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (6) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military vehicles: 228
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

35. Madagascar

Tiben01 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 232
  • Total tanks: 12
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

34. Liberia

U.S. Army Africa familiarization event on maintenance for Armed Forces of Liberia, Monrovia, Liberia, 05-2010 by US Army Africa
U.S. Army Africa familiarization event on maintenance for Armed Forces of Liberia, Monrovia, Liberia, 05-2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military vehicles: 325
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

33. Democratic Republic of Congo

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (23) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (23) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military vehicles: 458
  • Total tanks: 210
  • Total artillery: 135
  • Total MLRS: 50
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

32. Ivory Coast

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 476
  • Total tanks: 10
  • Total artillery: 4
  • Total MLRS: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

31. Zambia

Tsidoti / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 506
  • Total tanks: 38
  • Total artillery: 46
  • Total MLRS: 35
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

30. Republic of the Congo

Democratic+Republic+of+Congo+military | MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 2010
usarmyafrica / Flickr

  • Total military vehicles: 519
  • Total tanks: 32
  • Total artillery: 37
  • Total MLRS: 72
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

29. Botswana

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 587
  • Total tanks: 20
  • Total artillery: 48
  • Total MLRS: 20
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

28. Mali

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total military vehicles: 647
  • Total tanks: 20
  • Total artillery: 10
  • Total MLRS: 25
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

27. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 712
  • Total tanks: 21
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

26. Gabon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 848
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 4
  • Total MLRS: 28
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

25. Cameroon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 850
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 70
  • Total MLRS: 20
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

24. Mozambique

Mozambique+tanks | N/A
rosino / Flickr

  • Total military vehicles: 872
  • Total tanks: 60
  • Total artillery: 104
  • Total MLRS: 12
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

23. Niger

110923 Sahel states appeal for counter-terror assistance | u0628u0644u062fu0627u0646 u0627u0644u0633u0627u062du0644 u062au0637u0644u0628 u0627u0644u0645u0633u0627u0639u062fu0629 u0644u0645u0648u0627u062cu0647u0629 u0627u0644u0625u0631u0647u0627u0628 | Les Etats du Sahel demandent une assistance dans la lutte contre le terrorisme by Magharebia
110923 Sahel states appeal for counter-terror assistance | u0628u0644u062fu0627u0646 u0627u0644u0633u0627u062du0644 u062au0637u0644u0628 u0627u0644u0645u0633u0627u0639u062fu0629 u0644u0645u0648u0627u062cu0647u0629 u0627u0644u0625u0631u0647u0627u0628 | Les Etats du Sahel demandent une assistance dans la lutte contre le terrorisme (BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Total military vehicles: 912
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

22. Mauritania

20110718 Mali arrests alleged al-Qaeda informants | u0645u0627u0644u064a: u0627u0639u062au0642u0627u0644 u0645u064fu062eu0628u0631u064au0646 u0644u0644u0642u0627u0639u062fu0629 | Le Mali arru00eate des informateurs d&#039;al-Qaida by Magharebia
20110718 Mali arrests alleged al-Qaeda informants | u0645u0627u0644u064a: u0627u0639u062au0642u0627u0644 u0645u064fu062eu0628u0631u064au0646 u0644u0644u0642u0627u0639u062fu0629 | Le Mali arru00eate des informateurs d&#039;al-Qaida (BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Total military vehicles: 1,000
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

21. Senegal

African Land Forces Summit 15 by US Army Africa
African Land Forces Summit 15 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military vehicles: 1,104
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 20
  • Total MLRS: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

20. Burkina Faso

Burkina+Faso+military | 190216-A-XR613-421
39955793@N07 / Flickr

  • Total military vehicles: 1,112
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 12
  • Total MLRS: 5
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

19. Chad

Chad tanks | War in the desert, Sahara
Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 1,568
  • Total tanks: 90
  • Total artillery: 25
  • Total MLRS: 21
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

18. Ghana

ell-r-brown / Flickr

  • Total military vehicles: 1,656
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 6
  • Total MLRS: 15
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

17. Somalia (numbers may not be precise)

Somali National Army combat vehicle in the operation area in Burjada Caynta out of Beledweyne, Hiran region Somalia on 27th November, AU UN IST /Photo Mohamed Haji by AMISOM Public Information
Somali National Army combat vehicle in the operation area in Burjada Caynta out of Beledweyne, Hiran region Somalia on 27th November, AU UN IST /Photo Mohamed Haji (CC0 1.0) by AMISOM Public Information
  • Total military vehicles: 1,856
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

16. South Sudan

Steve Evans / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 1,920
  • Total tanks: 55
  • Total artillery: 20
  • Total MLRS: 10
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

15. Zimbabwe

NatanaelGinting / Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 2,412
  • Total tanks: 20
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

14. Namibia

Namibia military | Soldier with machine gun with national flag of Namibia
Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 2,674
  • Total tanks: 7
  • Total artillery: 50
  • Total MLRS: 7
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

13. Libya

Libya tanks | A T-55 tank destroyed by NATO forces in the desert north of Ajadabiya, Libya.
Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 2,890
  • Total tanks: 300
  • Total artillery: 75
  • Total MLRS: 55
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

12. Uganda

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 3,162
  • Total tanks: 130
  • Total artillery: 32
  • Total MLRS: 12
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

11. Eritrea (numbers may not be precise)

Музей отечественной военной истории / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military vehicles: 3,512
  • Total tanks: 1,756
  • Total artillery: 210
  • Total MLRS: 219
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

10. Sudan (numbers may not be precise)

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 3,648
  • Total tanks: 233
  • Total artillery: 200
  • Total MLRS: 343
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

9. Kenya

Soldiers on a Troop Carrying Vehicle in Kenya by Defence Images
Soldiers on a Troop Carrying Vehicle in Kenya (BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Images
  • Total military vehicles: 4,856
  • Total tanks: 188
  • Total artillery: 71
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

8. Angola

Angola military | Angolan military force, army or war concept. 3D rendering isolated on white background
AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 5,500
  • Total tanks: 310
  • Total artillery: 580
  • Total MLRS: 123
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

7. Tunisia

Tunisia-4695 - Be Good or else...... by archer10 (Dennis)
Tunisia-4695 - Be Good or else...... (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • Total military vehicles: 6,400
  • Total tanks: 140
  • Total artillery: 108
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

6. Nigeria

Nigeria+military+aircraft | SEPECAT &quot;Jaguar&quot; XX818 from 238 Squadron in hanger 3 at RAF Cosford
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total military vehicles: 6,404
  • Total tanks: 343
  • Total artillery: 371
  • Total MLRS: 37
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

5. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military vehicles: 10,028
  • Total tanks: 680
  • Total artillery: 713
  • Total MLRS: 79
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

4. South Africa

South+Africa+tanks | USARAF Command Sergeant Major Visits South Africa
USARAF Command Sergeant Major Visits South Africa by US Army Africa / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Total military vehicles: 12,140
  • Total tanks: 195
  • Total artillery: 153
  • Total MLRS: 101
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

3. Morocco

4th Tank Battalion trains with Moroccan counterparts during African Lion 2011 [Image 1 of 8] by DVIDSHUB
4th Tank Battalion trains with Moroccan counterparts during African Lion 2011 [Image 1 of 8] (BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Total military vehicles: 13,710
  • Total tanks: 1,564
  • Total artillery: 871
  • Total MLRS: 208
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

2. Algeria

110907 Terror risk &#039;high&#039; in Mauritania, &#039;extreme&#039; in Algeria | u0645u062eu0627u0637u0631 u0627u0644u0625u0631u0647u0627u0628 &#039;u0639u0627u0644u064au0629&#039; u0641u064a u0645u0648u0631u064au062au0627u0646u064au0627 u0648&#039;u0639u0627u0644u064au0629 u062cu062fu0627&#039; u0641u064a u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631 | Le risque terroriste &#039;u00e9levu00e9&#039; en Mauritanie, &#039;extru00eame&#039; en Algu00e9rie by Magharebia
110907 Terror risk &#039;high&#039; in Mauritania, &#039;extreme&#039; in Algeria | u0645u062eu0627u0637u0631 u0627u0644u0625u0631u0647u0627u0628 &#039;u0639u0627u0644u064au0629&#039; u0641u064a u0645u0648u0631u064au062au0627u0646u064au0627 u0648&#039;u0639u0627u0644u064au0629 u062cu062fu0627&#039; u0641u064a u0627u0644u062cu0632u0627u0626u0631 | Le risque terroriste &#039;u00e9levu00e9&#039; en Mauritanie, &#039;extru00eame&#039; en Algu00e9rie (BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Total military vehicles: 35,990
  • Total tanks: 1,632
  • Total artillery: 707
  • Total MLRS: 236
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

Ed Giles / Getty Images
  • Total military vehicles: 77,596
  • Total tanks: 5,340
  • Total artillery: 3,046
  • Total MLRS: 1,119
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

