Which of the Richest and Most Powerful Countries Has the Most Rockets? zachievenor / Flickr

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) are designed to deliver a serious amount of firepower in a relatively short amount of time, making them an incredibly valuable asset on the battlefield. Not only that, but these are also somewhat pricey to produce–at least the modern iterations. While most nations have some MLRS units in their arsenals, the richest military powers have dedicated sizable portions of their budgets to fielding these weapons systems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most MLRSs in the world.

To identify the countries with the most MLRS units in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest MLRS armies in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Mongolia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 130

130 Total tanks: 420

420 Total artillery: 500

500 Total military vehicles: 2,560

2,560 Military defense budget: $ 165,110,000 – #135 out of 145

$ – #135 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft (including 2 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.

29. Albania

jacobsroom / Flickr

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 135

135 Total tanks: 46

46 Total artillery: 50

50 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Military defense budget: $ 558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$ – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft (including 19 helicopters). Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

28. Greece

vblinov / Shutterstock.com

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total artillery: 1287

1287 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Military defense budget: $ 6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$ – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

27. Turkmenistan

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 164

164 Total tanks: 654

654 Total artillery: 523

523 Total military vehicles: 5,016

5,016 Military defense budget: $ 1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$ – #86 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

26. Myanmar

Universidade Federal de Santa Maria (UFSM) and Avibras / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 180

180 Total tanks: 445

445 Total artillery: 305

305 Total military vehicles: 5,980

5,980 Military defense budget: $ 2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$ – #62 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 317 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 83 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.5 million.

25. Israel

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183

183 Total tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total artillery: 523

523 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Military defense budget: $ 30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$ – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

24. Sudan

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 192

192 Total tanks: 224

224 Total artillery: 387

387 Total military vehicles: 2,900

2,900 Military defense budget: $ 342,000,000 – #118 out of 145

$ – #118 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.4756 – #74 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sudan has 165 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 37 fighter aircraft, and 64 helicopters). Sudan has 92,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 50.5 million.

23. Poland

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total tanks: 614

614 Total artillery: 677

677 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Military defense budget: $ 48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$ – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.

22. Syria

대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 204

204 Total tanks: 365

365 Total artillery: 731

731 Total military vehicles: 11,148

11,148 Military defense budget: $ 291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$ – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.9 million.

21. Belarus

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total tanks: 507

507 Total artillery: 572

572 Total military vehicles: 6,916

6,916 Military defense budget: $ 1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

$ – #87 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.3954 – #70 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.5 million.

20. Taiwan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 234

234 Total tanks: 888

888 Total artillery: 1,848

1,848 Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Military defense budget: $ 19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$ – #23 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

19. Romania

Минобороны России / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total tanks: 328

328 Total artillery: 720

720 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Military defense budget: $ 9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$ – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.1 million.

18. India

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264

264 Total tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total artillery: 4,075

4,075 Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Military defense budget: $ 75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$ – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.

17. Algeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 266

266 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total artillery: 707

707 Total military vehicles: 26,000

26,000 Military defense budget: $ 25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$ – #21 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.

16. Azerbaijan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 268

268 Total tanks: 497

497 Total artillery: 848

848 Total military vehicles: 7,642

7,642 Military defense budget: $ 5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$ – #49 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

15. Ukraine

Rm-70 mlrs ukraine 110th mb 2024 09 by Віталій Павленко / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 279

279 Total tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total artillery: 1273

1273 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Military defense budget: $ 53,700,000,000 – # 10 out of 145

$ – # out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.

14. Kazakhstan

Maikel de Vaan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 287

287 Total tanks: 350

350 Total artillery: 320

320 Total military vehicles: 7,736

7,736 Military defense budget: $ 2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$ – #72 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 198 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft, 63 fighter aircraft, and 65 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.3 million.

13. Turkey

JeffHower / iStock via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total artillery: 2,745

2,745 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Military defense budget: $ 47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$ – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

12. Saudi Arabia

Courtesy of Lockheed Martin via Army.mil

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total tanks: 840

840 Total artillery: 799

799 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Military defense budget: $ 74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$ – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.

11. South Korea

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 426

426 Total tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total artillery: 7,670

7,670 Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Military defense budget: $ 46,300,000,000 – # 14 out of 145

$ – # out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.

10. Cambodia

Natan Flayer / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 463

463 Total tanks: 644

644 Total artillery: 460

460 Total military vehicles: 3,627

3,627 Military defense budget: $ 860,000,000 – #92 out of 145

$ – #92 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft (including 21 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.1 million.

9. Vietnam

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 474

474 Total tanks: 1,374

1,374 Total artillery: 575

575 Total military vehicles: 11,912

11,912 Military defense budget: $ 8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$ – #35 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.8 million.

8. Egypt

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 528

528 Total tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total artillery: 2,018

2,018 Total military vehicles: 41,012

41,012 Military defense budget: $ 5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$ – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.

7. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total artillery: 1044

1044 Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Military defense budget: $ 7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$ – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.

6. Pakistan

Syed Zargham / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total artillery: 3,291

3,291 Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Military defense budget: $ 7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$ – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.

5. United States

Public Domain via dvidshub.net

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total artillery: 1,883

1,883 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Military defense budget: $ 895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$ – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.

4. North Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,500

1,500 Total tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total artillery: 2,000

2,000 Total military vehicles: 18,288

18,288 Military defense budget: $ 4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$ – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.

3. Iran

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total artillery: 2,462

2,462 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Military defense budget: $ 15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$ – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.

2. China

BeeBright / iStock via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Total tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total artillery: 4,490

4,490 Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Military defense budget: $ 266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$ – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.

1. Russia

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Total tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total artillery: 13,673

13,673 Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Military defense budget: $ 126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$ – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.

