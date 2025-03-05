Which of the Richest and Most Powerful Countries Has the Most Rockets?

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) are designed to deliver a serious amount of firepower in a relatively short amount of time, making them an incredibly valuable asset on the battlefield. Not only that, but these are also somewhat pricey to produce–at least the modern iterations. While most nations have some MLRS units in their arsenals, the richest military powers have dedicated sizable portions of their budgets to fielding these weapons systems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most MLRSs in the world.
To identify the countries with the most MLRS units in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest MLRS armies in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Mongolia
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 130
- Total tanks: 420
- Total artillery: 500
- Total military vehicles: 2,560
- Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:2.1135 – #98 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft (including 2 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.
29. Albania
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 135
- Total tanks: 46
- Total artillery: 50
- Total military vehicles: 1,796
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:1.6815 – #78 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft (including 19 helicopters). Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.
28. Greece
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152
- Total tanks: 1,344
- Total artillery: 1287
- Total military vehicles: 61,888
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
27. Turkmenistan
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 164
- Total tanks: 654
- Total artillery: 523
- Total military vehicles: 5,016
- Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:1.6512 – #77 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.
26. Myanmar
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 180
- Total tanks: 445
- Total artillery: 305
- Total military vehicles: 5,980
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.6735 – #37 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 317 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 83 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.5 million.
25. Israel
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183
- Total tanks: 1,300
- Total artillery: 523
- Total military vehicles: 35,985
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.
24. Sudan
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 192
- Total tanks: 224
- Total artillery: 387
- Total military vehicles: 2,900
- Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:1.4756 – #74 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Sudan has 165 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 37 fighter aircraft, and 64 helicopters). Sudan has 92,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 50.5 million.
23. Poland
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196
- Total tanks: 614
- Total artillery: 677
- Total military vehicles: 23,138
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.
22. Syria
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 204
- Total tanks: 365
- Total artillery: 731
- Total military vehicles: 11,148
- Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:1.2771 – #64 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.9 million.
21. Belarus
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206
- Total tanks: 507
- Total artillery: 572
- Total military vehicles: 6,916
- Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:1.3954 – #70 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.5 million.
20. Taiwan
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 234
- Total tanks: 888
- Total artillery: 1,848
- Total military vehicles: 19,921
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.
19. Romania
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243
- Total tanks: 328
- Total artillery: 720
- Total military vehicles: 10,774
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.8984 – #51 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.1 million.
18. India
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264
- Total tanks: 4,201
- Total artillery: 4,075
- Total military vehicles: 148,594
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.
17. Algeria
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 266
- Total tanks: 1,485
- Total artillery: 707
- Total military vehicles: 26,000
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.3589 – #20 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.
16. Azerbaijan
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 268
- Total tanks: 497
- Total artillery: 848
- Total military vehicles: 7,642
- Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.
15. Ukraine
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 279
- Total tanks: 1,114
- Total artillery: 1273
- Total military vehicles: 18,920
- Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.3755 – #21 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.
14. Kazakhstan
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 287
- Total tanks: 350
- Total artillery: 320
- Total military vehicles: 7,736
- Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:1.1016 – #57 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 198 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft, 63 fighter aircraft, and 65 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.3 million.
13. Turkey
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296
- Total tanks: 2,238
- Total artillery: 2,745
- Total military vehicles: 61,173
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.
12. Saudi Arabia
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 321
- Total tanks: 840
- Total artillery: 799
- Total military vehicles: 19,040
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.4201 – #25 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.
11. South Korea
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 426
- Total tanks: 2,236
- Total artillery: 7,670
- Total military vehicles: 58,880
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.
10. Cambodia
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 463
- Total tanks: 644
- Total artillery: 460
- Total military vehicles: 3,627
- Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:2.0752 – #95 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft (including 21 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.1 million.
9. Vietnam
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 474
- Total tanks: 1,374
- Total artillery: 575
- Total military vehicles: 11,912
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.8 million.
8. Egypt
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 528
- Total tanks: 3,620
- Total artillery: 2,018
- Total military vehicles: 41,012
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.
7. Iraq
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 572
- Total tanks: 1,025
- Total artillery: 1044
- Total military vehicles: 37,288
- Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.7738 – #43 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.
6. Pakistan
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600
- Total tanks: 2,627
- Total artillery: 3,291
- Total military vehicles: 17,516
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.
5. United States
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641
- Total tanks: 4,640
- Total artillery: 1,883
- Total military vehicles: 391,963
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.0744 – #1 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.
4. North Korea
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,500
- Total tanks: 4,344
- Total artillery: 2,000
- Total military vehicles: 18,288
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.6016 – #34 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.
3. Iran
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517
- Total tanks: 1,713
- Total artillery: 2,462
- Total military vehicles: 65,825
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.
2. China
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Total tanks: 6,800
- Total artillery: 4,490
- Total military vehicles: 144,017
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.
1. Russia
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Total tanks: 5,750
- Total artillery: 13,673
- Total military vehicles: 131,527
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank:0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.
