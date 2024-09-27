Military

How North African Nations Lead the Continent in Artillery Firepower

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • Egypt stands as the strongest artillery power on the continent with a series of modern self-propelled howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and long-range field artillery
  • In terms of its artillery, Egypt’s force consists of M109 self-propelled howitzers, BM-21 Grad MLRS units, and T-90 tanks
  • Other North African nations, like Algeria and Morocco, are similarly equipped with powerful artillery units, also South Africa has a fairly impressive force as well
On the African continent, countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea have typically been at the forefront of military might, whether it is air power or ground forces. In this case, these countries absolutely dominate on the artillery front, with a couple exceptions.

Among these nations, Egypt stands as a prime example of a country that has built one of the most powerful artillery arsenals in Africa. Equipped with modern self-propelled howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and long-range field artillery, Egypt’s arsenal is not only impressively large but technologically advanced. (This country has built an unmatched artillery arsenal of nearly 15,000 weapons.)

Egypt ranks on the world stage as one of the most powerful militaries on the planet, and a large portion of this strength comes from its ground forces. Chief among these are its tanks and artillery.

At the center of Egypt’s artillery might is its fleet of M109 self-propelled howitzers, which have played a key role in the country’s military for decades. Additionally, Egypt operates a series of BM-21 Grad MLRS units, which are an iconic piece of artillery dating back to the Soviet era. Also the country’s arsenal of T-90 tanks furthers its ground artillery capabilities, as these modern tanks can serve dual roles in both direct combat and fire support.

Other North African nations, like Algeria and Morocco, are similarly equipped with powerful artillery units. Also South Africa ranks fairly high on the continent for its formidable ground forces as well.

While these are just a few nations with fairly impressive artillery arsenals, the rest of the continent is loaded with big guns too. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the artillery arsenals of the African continent. (The U.S. Army’s longest-range artillery weapons ranked.)

To identify the African countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Countries with no artillery were excluded.

Here is a look at the African nations with the most artillery firepower:

Why Are We Covering This?

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

28. Gabon

dk_photos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 4
  • Total towed: 4
  • Total self-propelled: 0
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 848
  • Total MLRS: 28
  • Military strength score: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

27. Ivory Coast

Ivory+Coast+military | Malawi Defence Force receives vital Combat Life Saver training
usarmyafrica / Flickr
  • Total artillery: 4
  • Total towed: 4
  • Total self-propelled: 0
  • Total tanks: 10
  • Total military vehicles: 476
  • Total MLRS: 6
  • Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

26. Ghana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 6
  • Total towed: 6
  • Total self-propelled: 0
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 1,656
  • Total MLRS: 15
  • Military strength score: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

25. Mali

Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 10
  • Total towed: 10
  • Total self-propelled: 0
  • Total tanks: 20
  • Total military vehicles: 647
  • Total MLRS: 25
  • Military strength score: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

24. Burkina Faso

Burkina+Faso+military | 190216-A-XR613-421
39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total artillery: 12
  • Total towed: 12
  • Total self-propelled: 0
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 1,112
  • Total MLRS: 5
  • Military strength score: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

23. Senegal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 20
  • Total towed: 20
  • Total self-propelled: 0
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 1,104
  • Total MLRS: 6
  • Military strength score: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

22. South Sudan

Steve Evans / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 20
  • Total towed: 0
  • Total self-propelled: 20
  • Total tanks: 55
  • Total military vehicles: 1,920
  • Total MLRS: 10
  • Military strength score: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

21. Chad

Chad tanks | War in the desert, Sahara
Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 25
  • Total towed: 15
  • Total self-propelled: 10
  • Total tanks: 90
  • Total military vehicles: 1,568
  • Total MLRS: 21
  • Military strength score: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

20. Uganda

filo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 32
  • Total towed: 26
  • Total self-propelled: 6
  • Total tanks: 130
  • Total military vehicles: 3,162
  • Total MLRS: 12
  • Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

19. Republic of the Congo

Democratic+Republic+of+Congo+military | MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 2010
usarmyafrica / Flickr
  • Total artillery: 37
  • Total towed: 35
  • Total self-propelled: 2
  • Total tanks: 32
  • Total military vehicles: 519
  • Total MLRS: 72
  • Military strength score: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

18. Zambia

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 46
  • Total towed: 40
  • Total self-propelled: 6
  • Total tanks: 38
  • Total military vehicles: 506
  • Total MLRS: 35
  • Military strength score: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

17. Botswana

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 48
  • Total towed: 36
  • Total self-propelled: 12
  • Total tanks: 20
  • Total military vehicles: 587
  • Total MLRS: 20
  • Military strength score: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

16. Namibia

tYuruYuriHaZiMaRuYo~u2605 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 50
  • Total towed: 50
  • Total self-propelled: 0
  • Total tanks: 7
  • Total military vehicles: 2,674
  • Total MLRS: 7
  • Military strength score: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

15. Cameroon

Værnsfælles Forsvarskommando / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 70
  • Total towed: 52
  • Total self-propelled: 18
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 850
  • Total MLRS: 20
  • Military strength score: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

14. Kenya

Derek Brumby / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 71
  • Total towed: 53
  • Total self-propelled: 18
  • Total tanks: 188
  • Total military vehicles: 4,856
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

13. Libya

Libya tanks | A T-55 tank destroyed by NATO forces in the desert north of Ajadabiya, Libya.
Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 75
  • Total towed: 65
  • Total self-propelled: 10
  • Total tanks: 300
  • Total military vehicles: 2,890
  • Total MLRS: 55
  • Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

12. Mozambique

Mozambique+tanks | N/A
rosino / Flickr
  • Total artillery: 104
  • Total towed: 104
  • Total self-propelled: 0
  • Total tanks: 60
  • Total military vehicles: 872
  • Total MLRS: 12
  • Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

11. Tunisia

omersukrugoksu / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 108
  • Total towed: 60
  • Total self-propelled: 48
  • Total tanks: 140
  • Total military vehicles: 6,400
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Military strength score: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

10. Democratic Republic of Congo

Maikel de Vaan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 135
  • Total towed: 120
  • Total self-propelled: 15
  • Total tanks: 210
  • Total military vehicles: 458
  • Total MLRS: 50
  • Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

9. South Africa

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 153
  • Total towed: 104
  • Total self-propelled: 49
  • Total tanks: 195
  • Total military vehicles: 12,140
  • Total MLRS: 101
  • Military strength score: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

8. Sudan

Historical Empires / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 200
  • Total towed: 125
  • Total self-propelled: 75
  • Total tanks: 233
  • Total military vehicles: 3,648
  • Total MLRS: 343
  • Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

7. Eritrea

Музей отечественной военной истории / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 210
  • Total towed: 156
  • Total self-propelled: 54
  • Total tanks: 1,756
  • Total military vehicles: 3,512
  • Total MLRS: 219
  • Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

6. Nigeria

JeffHower / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 371
  • Total towed: 339
  • Total self-propelled: 32
  • Total tanks: 343
  • Total military vehicles: 6,404
  • Total MLRS: 37
  • Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

5. Angola

Angola military | Angolan military force, army or war concept. 3D rendering isolated on white background
AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 580
  • Total towed: 552
  • Total self-propelled: 28
  • Total tanks: 310
  • Total military vehicles: 5,500
  • Total MLRS: 123
  • Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

4. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total artillery: 707
  • Total towed: 483
  • Total self-propelled: 224
  • Total tanks: 1,632
  • Total military vehicles: 35,990
  • Total MLRS: 236
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

3. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total artillery: 713
  • Total towed: 648
  • Total self-propelled: 65
  • Total tanks: 680
  • Total military vehicles: 10,028
  • Total MLRS: 79
  • Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

2. Morocco

African Lion 21 by Georgia National Guard
African Lion 21 (CC BY 2.0) by Georgia National Guard
  • Total artillery: 871
  • Total towed: 306
  • Total self-propelled: 565
  • Total tanks: 1,564
  • Total military vehicles: 13,710
  • Total MLRS: 208
  • Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

1. Egypt

Egypt+tanks | Egyptian National Military Museum, Cairo
terrazzo / Flickr
  • Total artillery: 3,046
  • Total towed: 1,557
  • Total self-propelled: 1,489
  • Total tanks: 5,340
  • Total military vehicles: 77,596
  • Total MLRS: 1,119
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

