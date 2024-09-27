How North African Nations Lead the Continent in Artillery Firepower Spore1200 / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

Egypt stands as the strongest artillery power on the continent with a series of modern self-propelled howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and long-range field artillery

In terms of its artillery, Egypt’s force consists of M109 self-propelled howitzers, BM-21 Grad MLRS units, and T-90 tanks

Other North African nations, like Algeria and Morocco, are similarly equipped with powerful artillery units, also South Africa has a fairly impressive force as well

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”

On the African continent, countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea have typically been at the forefront of military might, whether it is air power or ground forces. In this case, these countries absolutely dominate on the artillery front, with a couple exceptions.

Among these nations, Egypt stands as a prime example of a country that has built one of the most powerful artillery arsenals in Africa. Equipped with modern self-propelled howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and long-range field artillery, Egypt’s arsenal is not only impressively large but technologically advanced. (This country has built an unmatched artillery arsenal of nearly 15,000 weapons.)

Egypt ranks on the world stage as one of the most powerful militaries on the planet, and a large portion of this strength comes from its ground forces. Chief among these are its tanks and artillery.

At the center of Egypt’s artillery might is its fleet of M109 self-propelled howitzers, which have played a key role in the country’s military for decades. Additionally, Egypt operates a series of BM-21 Grad MLRS units, which are an iconic piece of artillery dating back to the Soviet era. Also the country’s arsenal of T-90 tanks furthers its ground artillery capabilities, as these modern tanks can serve dual roles in both direct combat and fire support.

Other North African nations, like Algeria and Morocco, are similarly equipped with powerful artillery units. Also South Africa ranks fairly high on the continent for its formidable ground forces as well.

While these are just a few nations with fairly impressive artillery arsenals, the rest of the continent is loaded with big guns too. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the artillery arsenals of the African continent. (The U.S. Army’s longest-range artillery weapons ranked.)

To identify the African countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Countries with no artillery were excluded.

Here is a look at the African nations with the most artillery firepower:

Why Are We Covering This?

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

28. Gabon

dk_photos / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 4

4 Total towed: 4

4 Total self-propelled: 0

0 Total tanks: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Total MLRS: 28

28 Military strength score: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

27. Ivory Coast

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Total artillery: 4

4 Total towed: 4

4 Total self-propelled: 0

0 Total tanks: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 476

476 Total MLRS: 6

6 Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

26. Ghana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 6

6 Total towed: 6

6 Total self-propelled: 0

0 Total tanks: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,656

1,656 Total MLRS: 15

15 Military strength score: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

25. Mali

Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 10

10 Total towed: 10

10 Total self-propelled: 0

0 Total tanks: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 647

647 Total MLRS: 25

25 Military strength score: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

24. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total artillery: 12

12 Total towed: 12

12 Total self-propelled: 0

0 Total tanks: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,112

1,112 Total MLRS: 5

5 Military strength score: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

23. Senegal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 20

20 Total towed: 20

20 Total self-propelled: 0

0 Total tanks: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,104

1,104 Total MLRS: 6

6 Military strength score: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

22. South Sudan

Steve Evans / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 20

20 Total towed: 0

0 Total self-propelled: 20

20 Total tanks: 55

55 Total military vehicles: 1,920

1,920 Total MLRS: 10

10 Military strength score: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

21. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Total artillery: 25

25 Total towed: 15

15 Total self-propelled: 10

10 Total tanks: 90

90 Total military vehicles: 1,568

1,568 Total MLRS: 21

21 Military strength score: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

20. Uganda

filo / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 32

32 Total towed: 26

26 Total self-propelled: 6

6 Total tanks: 130

130 Total military vehicles: 3,162

3,162 Total MLRS: 12

12 Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

19. Republic of the Congo

usarmyafrica / Flickr

Total artillery: 37

37 Total towed: 35

35 Total self-propelled: 2

2 Total tanks: 32

32 Total military vehicles: 519

519 Total MLRS: 72

72 Military strength score: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

18. Zambia

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 46

46 Total towed: 40

40 Total self-propelled: 6

6 Total tanks: 38

38 Total military vehicles: 506

506 Total MLRS: 35

35 Military strength score: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

17. Botswana

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 48

48 Total towed: 36

36 Total self-propelled: 12

12 Total tanks: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 587

587 Total MLRS: 20

20 Military strength score: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

16. Namibia

tYuruYuriHaZiMaRuYo~u2605 / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 50

50 Total towed: 50

50 Total self-propelled: 0

0 Total tanks: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 2,674

2,674 Total MLRS: 7

7 Military strength score: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

15. Cameroon

Værnsfælles Forsvarskommando / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 70

70 Total towed: 52

52 Total self-propelled: 18

18 Total tanks: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 850

850 Total MLRS: 20

20 Military strength score: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

14. Kenya

Derek Brumby / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 71

71 Total towed: 53

53 Total self-propelled: 18

18 Total tanks: 188

188 Total military vehicles: 4,856

4,856 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

13. Libya

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total artillery: 75

75 Total towed: 65

65 Total self-propelled: 10

10 Total tanks: 300

300 Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Total MLRS: 55

55 Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

12. Mozambique

rosino / Flickr

Total artillery: 104

104 Total towed: 104

104 Total self-propelled: 0

0 Total tanks: 60

60 Total military vehicles: 872

872 Total MLRS: 12

12 Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

11. Tunisia

omersukrugoksu / E+ via Getty Images

Total artillery: 108

108 Total towed: 60

60 Total self-propelled: 48

48 Total tanks: 140

140 Total military vehicles: 6,400

6,400 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

10. Democratic Republic of Congo

Maikel de Vaan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total artillery: 135

135 Total towed: 120

120 Total self-propelled: 15

15 Total tanks: 210

210 Total military vehicles: 458

458 Total MLRS: 50

50 Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

9. South Africa

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 153

153 Total towed: 104

104 Total self-propelled: 49

49 Total tanks: 195

195 Total military vehicles: 12,140

12,140 Total MLRS: 101

101 Military strength score: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

8. Sudan

Historical Empires / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 200

200 Total towed: 125

125 Total self-propelled: 75

75 Total tanks: 233

233 Total military vehicles: 3,648

3,648 Total MLRS: 343

343 Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

7. Eritrea

Музей отечественной военной истории / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 210

210 Total towed: 156

156 Total self-propelled: 54

54 Total tanks: 1,756

1,756 Total military vehicles: 3,512

3,512 Total MLRS: 219

219 Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

6. Nigeria

JeffHower / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 371

371 Total towed: 339

339 Total self-propelled: 32

32 Total tanks: 343

343 Total military vehicles: 6,404

6,404 Total MLRS: 37

37 Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

5. Angola

AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 580

580 Total towed: 552

552 Total self-propelled: 28

28 Total tanks: 310

310 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Total MLRS: 123

123 Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

4. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 707

707 Total towed: 483

483 Total self-propelled: 224

224 Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Total MLRS: 236

236 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

3. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 713

713 Total towed: 648

648 Total self-propelled: 65

65 Total tanks: 680

680 Total military vehicles: 10,028

10,028 Total MLRS: 79

79 Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

2. Morocco

Total artillery: 871

871 Total towed: 306

306 Total self-propelled: 565

565 Total tanks: 1,564

1,564 Total military vehicles: 13,710

13,710 Total MLRS: 208

208 Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

1. Egypt

terrazzo / Flickr

Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total towed: 1,557

1,557 Total self-propelled: 1,489

1,489 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total MLRS: 1,119

1,119 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.