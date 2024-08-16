Egypt Owns More Tanks Than Any NATO Country terrazzo / Flickr

Egypt is home to one of the most powerful militaries in Africa and the Middle East

In terms of tank arsenals, Egypt owns more tanks than any single NATO nation

One of the main components of Egypt’s military is the M1 Abrams

Egypt is known as having one of the most powerful military forces on the African continent. It is home to an impressive air force and standing army, but it outranks even global superpowers in terms of its tank army.

While the United States may have the strongest military on the planet, it doesn’t quite measure up in comparison to only a handful of other nations when it comes to certain aspects of its military arsenal. In terms of its tank arsenal, Egypt has the United States beat numerically speaking. Outside of this, Egypt owns more tanks than any NATO nation. (These are the NATO countries with the biggest tank armies.)

The one of the main components of Egypt’s tank fleet is the American-made M1 Abrams. This tank makes up at least 1,000 units within Egypt’s fleet. Considering the M1 Abrams is one of the most advanced modern battle tanks in existence, Egypt is home to one of the most formidable, armored forces within the region.

Apart from the M1 Abrams, Egypt also uses the older Soviet-era T-62 and T-55 tanks as part of its fleet. Although, many of these older tanks have been upgraded or improved with more advanced systems. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since World War 2.)

Egypt is easily one of the largest and most well-equipped militaries in the Middle East and Africa, especially regarding its armored forces. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Egypt and the rest of Africa in terms of their tank forces.

To identify the African countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the African countries with the biggest tank armies:

Italian Army - 8th Field Artillery Regiment 'Pasubio' - PzH2000 self-propelled howitzer in Qatar by Italian Army / BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/)

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

26. Namibia

Katangais / Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 7

7 Total artillery: 50

50 Total MLRS: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 2,674

2,674 World military strength score and rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

25. Ivory Coast

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total tanks: 10

10 Total artillery: 4

4 Total MLRS: 6

6 Total military vehicles: 476

476 World military strength score and rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

24. Madagascar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 12

12 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 232

232 World military strength score and rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

23. Botswana

nyalr / Flickr

Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 48

48 Total MLRS: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 587

587 World military strength score and rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

22. Mali

Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 10

10 Total MLRS: 25

25 Total military vehicles: 647

647 World military strength score and rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

21. Zimbabwe

M103 heavy tank by Greg Goebel / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 2,412

2,412 World military strength score and rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

20. Tanzania

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total tanks: 21

21 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 712

712 World military strength score and rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

19. Republic of the Congo

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 32

32 Total artillery: 37

37 Total MLRS: 72

72 Total military vehicles: 519

519 World military strength score and rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

18. Zambia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 38

38 Total artillery: 46

46 Total MLRS: 35

35 Total military vehicles: 506

506 World military strength score and rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

17. South Sudan

MaxyM / Shutterstock.com

Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery: 20

20 Total MLRS: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 1,920

1,920 World military strength score and rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

16. Mozambique

Lance Cpl. Joey Mendez, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 60

60 Total artillery: 104

104 Total MLRS: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 872

872 World military strength score and rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

15. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Total tanks: 90

90 Total artillery: 25

25 Total MLRS: 21

21 Total military vehicles: 1,568

1,568 World military strength score and rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

14. Uganda

96541566@N06 / Flickr

Total tanks: 130

130 Total artillery: 32

32 Total MLRS: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 3,162

3,162 World military strength score and rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

13. Tunisia

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total tanks: 140

140 Total artillery: 108

108 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 6,400

6,400 World military strength score and rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

12. Kenya

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total tanks: 188

188 Total artillery: 71

71 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 4,856

4,856 World military strength score and rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

11. South Africa

Total tanks: 195

195 Total artillery: 153

153 Total MLRS: 101

101 Total military vehicles: 12,140

12,140 World military strength score and rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

10. Democratic Republic of Congo

Total tanks: 210

210 Total artillery: 135

135 Total MLRS: 50

50 Total military vehicles: 458

458 World military strength score and rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

9. Sudan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 233

233 Total artillery: 200

200 Total MLRS: 343

343 Total military vehicles: 3,648

3,648 World military strength score and rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

8. Libya

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total tanks: 300

300 Total artillery: 75

75 Total MLRS: 55

55 Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 World military strength score and rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

7. Angola

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total tanks: 310

310 Total artillery: 580

580 Total MLRS: 123

123 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 World military strength score and rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

6. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 343

343 Total artillery: 371

371 Total MLRS: 37

37 Total military vehicles: 6,404

6,404 World military strength score and rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

5. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 680

680 Total artillery: 713

713 Total MLRS: 79

79 Total military vehicles: 10,028

10,028 World military strength score and rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

4. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total tanks: 1,564

1,564 Total artillery: 871

871 Total MLRS: 208

208 Total military vehicles: 13,710

13,710 World military strength score and rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

3. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total artillery: 707

707 Total MLRS: 236

236 Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 World military strength score and rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

2. Eritrea

Total tanks: 1,756

1,756 Total artillery: 210

210 Total MLRS: 219

219 Total military vehicles: 3,512

3,512 World military strength score and rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

1. Egypt

Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total MLRS: 1,119

1,119 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 World military strength score and rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145