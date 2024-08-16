Military

Egypt Owns More Tanks Than Any NATO Country

Egyptian National Military Museum, Cairo
terrazzo / Flickr
  Egypt is home to one of the most powerful militaries in Africa and the Middle East
  In terms of tank arsenals, Egypt owns more tanks than any single NATO nation
  One of the main components of Egypt's military is the M1 Abrams
Egypt is known as having one of the most powerful military forces on the African continent. It is home to an impressive air force and standing army, but it outranks even global superpowers in terms of its tank army.

While the United States may have the strongest military on the planet, it doesn’t quite measure up in comparison to only a handful of other nations when it comes to certain aspects of its military arsenal. In terms of its tank arsenal, Egypt has the United States beat numerically speaking. Outside of this, Egypt owns more tanks than any NATO nation. (These are the NATO countries with the biggest tank armies.)

The one of the main components of Egypt’s tank fleet is the American-made M1 Abrams. This tank makes up at least 1,000 units within Egypt’s fleet. Considering the M1 Abrams is one of the most advanced modern battle tanks in existence, Egypt is home to one of the most formidable, armored forces within the region.

Apart from the M1 Abrams, Egypt also uses the older Soviet-era T-62 and T-55 tanks as part of its fleet. Although, many of these older tanks have been upgraded or improved with more advanced systems. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since World War 2.)

Egypt is easily one of the largest and most well-equipped militaries in the Middle East and Africa, especially regarding its armored forces. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Egypt and the rest of Africa in terms of their tank forces.

To identify the African countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the African countries with the biggest tank armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Self-propelled+howitzer+artillery | Italian Army - 8th Field Artillery Regiment &#039;Pasubio&#039; - PzH2000 self-propelled howitzer in Qatar
Italian Army - 8th Field Artillery Regiment 'Pasubio' - PzH2000 self-propelled howitzer in Qatar by Italian Army / BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/)

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

26. Namibia

Katangais / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 7
  • Total artillery: 50
  • Total MLRS: 7
  • Total military vehicles: 2,674
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

25. Ivory Coast

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total tanks: 10
  • Total artillery: 4
  • Total MLRS: 6
  • Total military vehicles: 476
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

24. Madagascar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 12
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 232
  • World military strength score and rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

23. Botswana

nyalr / Flickr
  • Total tanks: 20
  • Total artillery: 48
  • Total MLRS: 20
  • Total military vehicles: 587
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

22. Mali

Mauritanian troops stage border drills | u062au0645u0631u064au0646u0627u062a u0644u0644u062cu064au0634 u0627u0644u0645u0648u0631u064au062au0627u0646u064a u0639u0644u0649 u0627u0644u062du062fu0648u062f | Les troupes mauritaniennes organisent des manoeuvres u00e0 la frontiu00e8re du pays by Magharebia
Mauritanian troops stage border drills | u062au0645u0631u064au0646u0627u062a u0644u0644u062cu064au0634 u0627u0644u0645u0648u0631u064au062au0627u0646u064a u0639u0644u0649 u0627u0644u062du062fu0648u062f | Les troupes mauritaniennes organisent des manoeuvres u00e0 la frontiu00e8re du pays (BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Total tanks: 20
  • Total artillery: 10
  • Total MLRS: 25
  • Total military vehicles: 647
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

21. Zimbabwe

M103 | M103 heavy tank
M103 heavy tank by Greg Goebel / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • Total tanks: 20
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 2,412
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

20. Tanzania

Turkey artillery | Tank in the battle. 3d render and digital painting
M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total tanks: 21
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 712
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

19. Republic of the Congo

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 32
  • Total artillery: 37
  • Total MLRS: 72
  • Total military vehicles: 519
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

18. Zambia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 38
  • Total artillery: 46
  • Total MLRS: 35
  • Total military vehicles: 506
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

17. South Sudan

Tank
MaxyM / Shutterstock.com
  • Total tanks: 55
  • Total artillery: 20
  • Total MLRS: 10
  • Total military vehicles: 1,920
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

16. Mozambique

Lance Cpl. Joey Mendez, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 60
  • Total artillery: 104
  • Total MLRS: 12
  • Total military vehicles: 872
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

15. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images
  • Total tanks: 90
  • Total artillery: 25
  • Total MLRS: 21
  • Total military vehicles: 1,568
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

14. Uganda

Czechia+artillery | 2022_07_18_Ukraine_Shield_of_Europe_exhibition_2_T-90A_main_battle_tank_020
96541566@N06 / Flickr
  • Total tanks: 130
  • Total artillery: 32
  • Total MLRS: 12
  • Total military vehicles: 3,162
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

13. Tunisia

nato+Tanks | Abrams Tanks
usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total tanks: 140
  • Total artillery: 108
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 6,400
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

12. Kenya

ajw1970 / Flickr
  • Total tanks: 188
  • Total artillery: 71
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 4,856
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

11. South Africa

USARAF Command Sergeant Major Visits South Africa by US Army Africa
USARAF Command Sergeant Major Visits South Africa (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total tanks: 195
  • Total artillery: 153
  • Total MLRS: 101
  • Total military vehicles: 12,140
  • World military strength score and rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

10. Democratic Republic of Congo

MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democr... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democr... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total tanks: 210
  • Total artillery: 135
  • Total MLRS: 50
  • Total military vehicles: 458
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

9. Sudan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 233
  • Total artillery: 200
  • Total MLRS: 343
  • Total military vehicles: 3,648
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

8. Libya

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total tanks: 300
  • Total artillery: 75
  • Total MLRS: 55
  • Total military vehicles: 2,890
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

7. Angola

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total tanks: 310
  • Total artillery: 580
  • Total MLRS: 123
  • Total military vehicles: 5,500
  • World military strength score and rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

6. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 343
  • Total artillery: 371
  • Total MLRS: 37
  • Total military vehicles: 6,404
  • World military strength score and rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

5. Ethiopia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 680
  • Total artillery: 713
  • Total MLRS: 79
  • Total military vehicles: 10,028
  • World military strength score and rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

4. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total tanks: 1,564
  • Total artillery: 871
  • Total MLRS: 208
  • Total military vehicles: 13,710
  • World military strength score and rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

3. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total tanks: 1,632
  • Total artillery: 707
  • Total MLRS: 236
  • Total military vehicles: 35,990
  • World military strength score and rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

2. Eritrea

Three Tanks by David Stanley
Three Tanks (CC BY 2.0) by David Stanley
  • Total tanks: 1,756
  • Total artillery: 210
  • Total MLRS: 219
  • Total military vehicles: 3,512
  • World military strength score and rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

1. Egypt

Egyptian National Military Mus... by Terrazzo
Egyptian National Military Mus... (CC BY 2.0) by Terrazzo
  • Total tanks: 5,340
  • Total artillery: 3,046
  • Total MLRS: 1,119
  • Total military vehicles: 77,596
  • World military strength score and rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
